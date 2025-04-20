CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for April 20 – May 3, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the season finale of Fire Country, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Poppa’s House & St. Denis Medical and the series finale of The Conners. On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: cooking competition series Yes, Chef! and crime series America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons. Also, Extracted concludes its current season. On the game show front, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Masters return with an all-new season, while Celebrity Jeopardy! & The Floor conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 5 new series, the return of Andor, Black Snow, Dark Winds, Late Bloomer, The Cleaner, The Rehearsal & WondLa and the series finale of You. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new Welsh crime drama The One That Got Away, Apple TV+’s new biographical drama Carême, MGM’s new mystery thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (airing on USA Network Canada), BBC’s new crime drama This City is Ours, (airing on CTV Drama Channel) and Netflix’s new romantic comedy The Four Seasons. Gardener. Also, Dark Winds, Dope Thief, Happy Face & Suits LA conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 8 new series premiere: Bravo’s Love Hotel (Bravo Canada), Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain (CNN), Red Bull Soapbox Race (Discovery Canada) Big Burger Battle (Flavour Network), 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network Canada), Castle Impossible (HGTV Canada), Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job (Home Network) and Chef’s Table: Legends (Netflix). Also, Find My Country House: New Zealand (CTV Life Channel), Gold Rush (Discovery Canada), Worst Cooks in America (Flavour Network) and The Traitors UK (USA Network Canada) return with an all-new season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary Angi: Fake Life, True Crime, a 2-part docuseries that delves into the murder of fashion designer Ana Páez, committed by María Ángeles Molina, aka “Angi,” as well as the suspicious death of Molina’s husband, Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY APRIL 20

Worst Cooks in America – SEASON 26 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Late Bloomer – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The Rehearsal – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10:45pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 21

Extracted – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)



THIS CITY IS OURS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

A long-time member of organized crime falls in love with Diana, prompting him to reevaluate his life and contemplate a future beyond his criminal activities.



BIG BURGER BATTLE – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Seven chefs enter the competition frying up a “Fast Food” favourite; in “Burger Bucks” the chefs need to think outside the bun, and things get personal in the “Big Burger Elimination” round.

America’s Most Wanted – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Dark Winds – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 22

Andor – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+)

Find My Country House: New Zealand – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 23

The Cleaner – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (BritBox)

The Traitors UK – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Conners – SERIES FINALE (ABC @ 8:30pm ET)

Celebrity Jeopardy! – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV2 and ABC @ 9pm ET)

The Floor – SEASON 3 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 24

Black Snow – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC+)

You – SERIES FINALE (Netflix)



NINE BODIES IN A MEXICAN MORGUE – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Nine strangers find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane crashes; the plot thickens as members are murdered one by one and the remaining survivors must solve the mystery.

FRIDAY APRIL 25

Dope Thief – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

WondLa – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

NCIS: Sydney – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Gold Rush – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Fire Country – SEASON 3 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY APRIL 27



24 IN 24: LAST CHEF STANDING – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Chefs often describe their jobs as being 24/7; now, Michael Symon and Esther Choi put that to the test as 24 chefs face 24 challenges in 24 nonstop hours; the chefs take on eight shifts, each testing a different skill, for a chance to win $50,000.

Dark Winds – SEASON 3 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

Suits LA – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 9pm ET)



BRAVO’S LOVE HOTEL – SERIES PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

Fan favorites from the The Real Housewives franchise are whisked off to a luxurious romantic resort, where a buffet of eligible men await them.



EVA LONGORIA: SEARCHING FOR SPAIN – SERIES PREMIERE (CNN @ 9pm ET)

The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist takes a gastronomic pilgrimage across the land of her ancestors as she indulges in the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine.

Black Snow – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC @ 10:07pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 28



THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Following the murder of a nurse in the Welsh town of Pembroke Dock, old cases are being re-examined under the suspicion of a copycat killer.



CHEF’S TABLE: LEGENDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Celebrates a decade of culinary excellence, spotlighting iconic chefs whose work revolutionized modern gastronomy and inspired countless others.



AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

An all-new format that centers on finding missing people and reuniting them with their families. Each week, a panel composed of esteemed crime experts dive deep into analyzing various missing person cases, and multiple panelists travel on-location for a field investigation, in hopes of gaining additional insight into the case under discussion.

Poppa’s House – SEASON 1 FINALE (CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

NCIS: Origins – SEASON 1 FINALE (CBS @ 10pm ET)



YES, CHEF! – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 10pm ET)

Talented yet hotheaded chefs compete in a series of culinary challenges that will test not only their cooking skills, but also their ability to improve their attitudes — all in pursuit of a cash prize. Hosted by Martha Stewart & Jose Andres.

TUESDAY APRIL 29

St. Denis Medical – SEASON 1 FINALE (NBC @ 8pm ET and CTV @ 10:30pm ET)

NCIS: Origins – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global @ 9pm ET)



RED BULL SOAPBOX RACE – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Featuring amateur teams as they design and build gravity-powered soapbox racers that compete and crash on intricate, downhill courses.



CASTLE IMPOSSIBLE – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

High school sweethearts and married couple, Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira, abandon their plans of living in a California tiny home when Daphne inherits her late grandfather’s 500-year-old chateau on a 130-acre estate just outside of Paris.

Homicide Hunter: American Detective – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Poppa’s House – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global @ 10:30pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 30



CARÊME – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

The world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême rises to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. His talent attracts the attention of politicians who use him as a spy for France.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (CTV2 and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Jeopardy! Masters – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV2 and ABC @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 1



ANGI: FAKE LIFE, TRUE CRIME – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *2-Part Docuseries*

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.



THE FOUR SEASONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

Happy Face – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+)



AMANDA AND ALAN’S ITALIAN JOB – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovate a dilapidated property in rural Sicily.

100-Foot Wave – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)