New MuchMusic INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE Features Country Music Legend Keith Urban, in First-Ever Multiplatform Special

MuchMusic’s iconic concert series INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE returns with an all-new special featuring Grammy-winning country superstar Keith Urban, as he joins VJs Teddy Tong and Georgia Kolev for a deep-dive into the stories and inspiration behind his music, along with some electrifying performances. The special premieres on Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, and is available for streaming on Crave on Saturday, April 26. It’s also available on April 25 across MuchMusic’s multiple digital, content, and social channels, such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE with Keith Urban was shot in front of a live studio audience at Universal Music Canada’s headquarters in Toronto and features Urban performing songs from his recent album HIGH, including “Go Home W U” and “Heart Like a Hometown,” and the 2016 hit “Wasted Time.”

In September 2024, Keith Urban’s new album HIGH was released. It’s described as a musical journey, intentionally sequenced through themes of what it is to be alive, human connection, cutting loose, huge hook choruses, hope, nostalgia, shredding solos, straight-up fun, and some personal life revelations.

MuchMusic’s signature series, INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE, shines a spotlight on contemporary trendsetting artists, from long-established superstars to legends in the making. Keith Urban adds his name to the legendary series’ impressive roster, which includes the likes of Prince, Destiny’s Child, Sloan, Joni Mitchell, The Tragically Hip, Alanis Morissette, Coldplay, No Doubt, Spice Girls, Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, Bryan Adams, its inaugural performer, Bruce Cockburn, and most recently, Niall Horan, Tate McRae, and Johnny Orlando.

With more than 8 million followers across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Threads, MuchMusic is the most followed Canadian entertainment brand on social media. MuchMusic’s ability to reach Gen-Z audiences is further strengthened through its large audience on TikTok, where its followers now exceed 5 million. Since its inception, the brand’s engagements have grown to more than 400 million likes, thanks to installments of the renowned series, INTIMATE & INTERACTIVE. MuchMusic’s brand collaborations are testimony to its influence in a densely populated social media and digital landscape.