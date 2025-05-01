Crave Highlights for May 2025

MAY 1 – HBO Original Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE *Season 3*
- 100 FOOT WAVE returns for a five-part, third season to chronicle the globe-trotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, and fellow surfers. Season 3 moves from the cliff tops of Nazaré, Portugal, to exciting new locales, including the Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Morocco, Italy, and Hawaii. The adrenaline-filled series showcases the death-defying beauty of big wave surfing as extreme athletes risk it all in a quest for the ultimate high. The new season premieres on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming weekly Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
MAY 8 – Max Original Series CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO *Season 2*
- In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast. The three-episode new season debuts Thursday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET, with one new episode streaming on subsequent Thursdays.
MAY 15 – Max Original Series DUSTER *Premiere*
- From Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams and showrunner LaToya Morgan, the new Max Original drama series DUSTER is set in the 1970s Southwest, and explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate, that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down. Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. Produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, the eight-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning May 15.
MAY 16 – Crave Original Series SUPER TEAM CANADA *Premiere*
- From Canadian comedy writers Robert Cohen and Joel H. Cohen, Thunderbird Entertainment’s Atomic Cartoons, and Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue, Crave’s first-ever original animated series debuts with two episodes on Friday, May 16, just ahead of Victoria Day weekend. The 10-part, half-hour comedy series follows six lesser known and underrated Canadian superheroes, tasked with saving the world from giant evil robots, an unemployed octopus, and a seriously needy hardware store clerk. When the world’s other heroes are trapped and killed, these wanna-be benchwarmers become Earth’s last and most maple-syrup-powered hope. Starring an all-Canadian cast including Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, Veena Sood, and guest star Jay Baruchel. Following it’s two-episode premiere, new episodes of SUPER TEAM CANADA stream on subsequent Fridays.
MAY 16 – DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE *Movie Premiere*
- Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again – and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him.
MAY 16 – SHOWTIME Original Series THE CHI *Season 7*
- SHOWTIME’s Original series THE CHI is a timely, coming-of-age story centred around a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season 7 sees Tony Award®Winner Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Award® Winner Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award® Winner Karrueche Tran join the cast in guest starring roles. New episodes stream Fridays on Crave.
MAY 21 – THE LAST CAPTAINS *Canadian Series Premiere*
- THE LAST CAPTAINS is a new docuseries following generational fishing families living in a remote archipelago in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence. While the fishermen chase big catches and paydays on the water, the 400 residents in town are in the fight of their lives to stave off Mother Nature and preserve their unique community. The series premieres on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave beginning Wednesday, May 21.
MAY 23 – HBO Original Documentary PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF *Premiere*
- Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, PEE-WEE AS HIMSELF is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life. Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus and avant-garde performance theater, and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self. Parts 1 & 2 of the documentary drop on Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
MAY 26 – Crave Original Documentary THE BONES *Premiere*
- THE BONES traverses the globe alongside paleontologists on a quest to unearth dinosaur fossils that may hold the key to save humanity from extinction. It’s a race against time before the bones disappear into the hands of fossil dealers, who stand to make millions by selling them on the open market. A cinematic adventure that reaches from the Mongolian Gobi Desert to the floor of a Paris auction house, THE BONES exposes the clash between science, post-colonial reckoning, and hard-headed capitalism.
MAY 29 – Max Original Series AND JUST LIKE THAT… *Season 3*
- From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wexley a.k.a LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City. The Season 3 cast also includes Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett. AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
MAY 31– HBO Original Film MOUNTAINHEAD *Premiere*
- Written, directed, and executive produced by seven-time Emmy-winner and Oscar®-nominee Jesse Armstrong (HBO’s SUCCESSION), the HBO Original film MOUNTAINHEAD, streaming Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET, centres around a group of billionaire friends as they get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, and supporting cast Hadley Robinson, Andy Daly, Ali Kinkade, Daniel Oreskes, David Thompson, Ami MacKenzie, and Ava Kostia.