Netflix Top 10: Week of December 8 – “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” Cracks the Case at No. 1 in the Top 10

Top 10 for Week of Dec. 8-Dec. 14

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Cracks the Case at No. 1 in the Top 10

Plus: Man vs. Baby and holiday titles reign ahead of Christmas, and Stranger Things fans prepare for Volume 2.

All clues led to Rian Johnson’s latest whodunnit Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery winning the week as it took No. 1 on the English film list with 20.2 million views. In it, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) tackles another perfectly impossible crime, this time in a small town where a hot-headed priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), is murdered, and the young priest he clashed with, Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor), is the primary suspect. The locked-door mystery also features Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson shared that this third and darkest installment in his Benoit Blanc murder mystery series was “the hardest script I’ve ever written” due to its personal themes touching on faith and reason.

As for the ongoing mysteries of the Upside Down, viewers put Stranger Things 5 at No. 3 on the English TV list with 11.2 million views. Fans continue the countdown to Volume 2, the trailer for which is now out, when new episodes of the fifth season release next week on Christmas Day, ahead of the finale on New Year’s Eve, both premiering at 5 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4 remain solidly in the Top 10 at No. 7 (4.7 million views), No. 8 (4.7 million views), No. 5 (4.8 million views), and No. 6 (4.8 million views), respectively. This marks the third week with all five seasons appearing on the list.

Speaking of, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Top 10 as viewers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the many holiday offerings available on Netflix. New comedy series Man vs. Baby took No. 1 on the English TV list with 19.1 million views, with the Rowan Atkinson vehicle eliciting laughs over the bumbling Trevor Bingley trying to earn money house-sitting for millionaires while a lost baby keeps him on his toes. The tale of a single mom transforming herself into Santa in order to work a job at a ski resort for her daughter’s sake took the No. 2 spot on the English film list as My Secret Santa raked in 16.2 million views in its second week.

Keeping things jolly, rom-com A Merry Little Ex-Mas grabbed the No. 10 spot on the list with 3.6 million views. Starring Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson, the film is about a recently divorced couple navigating the holidays with their family while dating new people. Viewers also tuned in for Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas, a heartwarming new short special that brought in 2.4 million views. Spanish sequel The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 took the No. 3 spot on the non-English film list with 2.2 million views as audiences enjoyed watching a father and son as they attempt to rescue Santa from kidnapping and avert a worldwide holiday crisis. Lastly, an all-new Season 3 of Norwegian series Home for Christmas landed at No. 10 on the non-English TV list, with 1.4 million views as Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) continues to balance the holidays and her love life in hilarious fashion.

In its second week, Jay Kelly continues to win over audiences, nabbing the No. 3 spot on the English film list. The introspective dramedy stars George Clooney as a world-renowned actor alongside Adam Sandler as his devoted manager, both of whom received Golden Globe-award nominations for their roles.

Troll 2 didn’t loosen its grip on the No. 1 spot of the non-English film list, collecting 8 million views in its second week. The folklore-inspired sequel centers on the arrival of another threatening creature in the Norwegian mountains, building to an epic monster matchup. The inaugural Troll film, which introduced the massive ancient figure to audiences in 2022, took the No. 4 spot, with 2.1 million views.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning held the No. 2 spot on the English TV list, with 17.9 million views. The four-part docuseries from director Alexandria Stapleton and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson includes never-before-seen footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs in the days leading up to his 2024 arrest, as well as insights from former colleagues and fellow artists in the music industry.

The Price of Confession climbed to the top spot of the non-English TV list, with 5.7 million views. The Korean thriller follows an art teacher who is accused of murder – an allegation that can disappear if she completes a deadly task for a mysterious stranger.

The third season of Record of Ragnarok debuted in the No. 2 spot on the list, with 5.3 million views. The Japanese anime series based on the popular manga of the same name returns with more one-on-one battles between gods and humans, all to defend the survival of humanity.

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

2 My Secret Santa

3 Jay Kelly

4 KPop Demon Hunters

5 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

6 Death Wish (2018)

7 The Hustle

8 The Croods: A New Age

9 Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

10 A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Global Top 10 Films (Non-English)

1 Troll 2

2 The Girlfriend

3 The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

4 Troll

5 STEPHEN

6 Kaantha

7 Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

8 Operation Pope

9 Murder Report

10 Kampung Jabang Mayit: Ritual Maut

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Man Vs Baby: Season 1

2 Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1

3 Stranger Things 5

4 The Abandons: Season 1

5 Stranger Things 3

6 Stranger Things 4

7 Stranger Things 3

8 Stranger Things 2

9 The Beast in Me: Limited Series

10 Raw: December 8, 2025

Global Top 10 TV Shows (Non-English)

1 The Price of Confession: Season 1

2 Record of Ragnarok: Season 3

3 The Accident: Season 2

4 Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series

5 City of Shadows: Season 1

6 Blood Coast: Season 2

7 Pro Bono: Limited Series

8 Badly in Love: Season 1

9 Single Papa: Season 1

10 Home for Christmas: Season 3

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

2 My Secret Santa

3 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

4 Jay Kelly

5 Daddy’s Home 2

6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7 Catch Me if You Can

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 A Merry Little Ex-Mas

10 School of Rock

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1

2 Man Vs Baby: Season 1

3 Stranger Things 5

4 The Abandons: Season 1

5 Ripple: Season 1

6 A Paw Patrol Christmas

7 The Beast in Me: Limited Series

8 Owning Manhatten: Season 2

9 Simon Cowell: The Next Act: Season 1

10 Raw: December 8, 2025