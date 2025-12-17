CTV Recruits a Fourth Season of THE TRAITORS CANADA with Casting Now Open

Following the conclusion of an eventful third season of THE TRAITORS CANADA, CTV announced today a return to the roundtable as the hit murder mystery reality series is renewed for Season 4. Award-winning actress Karine Vanasse returns as host, welcoming a fresh group of cunning Canadian players into THE TRAITORS CANADA manor, with production set to begin in Spring 2026. For Canadians eager to test their instincts in a game of social deduction and deception, casting is currently open at TheTraitorsCanadaCasting.ca.

“Season after season, THE TRAITORS CANADA continues to deliver twists, betrayals, and banishments that keep fans eager for more,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “With Karine Vanasse back as our brilliant host and gamemaster, along with our clever production partners at Entourage, we’re looking forward to plotting out another surprising season for viewers.”

Further casting details, including instructions on how to submit an application, are available at TheTraitorsCanadaCasting.ca, with additional updates on #TheTraitorsCanada‘s social accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

For viewers looking to further immerse themselves in the treachery, all three seasons of THE TRAITORS CANADA are available to stream on Crave alongside the ever-expanding collection of global versions from THE TRAITORS franchise, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, New Zealand, Hungary, Ireland, and India. A fourth season of the French-language Québécois edition, LES TRAÎTRES, also hosted by Karine Vanasse, has been ordered by Noovo. Season 3 of LES TRAÎTRES is set to premiere on Noovo in Spring 2026, with past seasons available on Crave.