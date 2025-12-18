December 18-25: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview 

DECEMBER 18 – HBO Original MUSIC BOX: COUNTING CROWS: HAVE YOU SEEN ME LATELY (Documentary)

COUNTING CROWS: HAVE YOU SEEN ME LATELY? is an intimate documentary chronicling the rise of the band Counting Crows and the unrelenting pressure that followed their breakout success. Centered on frontman Adam Duritz, the film explores the emotional aftermath of the band’s landmark studio album debut “August and Everything After” and the pressures and creative process of making their follow-up album “Recovering the Satellites.” Steaming Thursday, Dec.18 at 9 p.m. ET on Crave.

DECEMBER 19 – ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (Movie)

Warner Bros. Pictures’ ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, tells the story of washed-up revolutionary Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past. ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER leads the Golden Globes this year with nine nominations, including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, and stars Academy Award®, BAFTA, and Golden Globe® winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, and Golden Globe® nominees Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

DECEMBER 19 – THE OFFICE MOVERS SPECIAL: PROJECTED TO HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS

The guys are back again, but this time to spread some holiday cheer. In this Christmas special, Everett (Jae) is determined to prove his holiday spirit to the crew. But he never thought volunteering at a church would lead to putting out literal fires, scoping out sketchy warehouses, and gifting families in need a bunch of R-rated toys. PROJECTED TO HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS drops on Friday, 19, while THE OFFICE MOVERS Season 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Crave.

DECEMBER 25 – SHORESY *Season 5 Premiere*

The boys are buzzing and the chirps are tighter than a freshly taped twig when they hit Crave Original comedy series SHORESY returns for its fifth season, Christmas Day. Two episodes drop on Thursday, Dec. 25 on Crave, followed by one new episode on subsequent Thursdays. Created by and starring Jared Keeso as Shoresy, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, Season 5 sees Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game.

HBO and HBO Max

Movies

December 18 – WE MET IN DECEMBER

December 19 – GUNSLINGERS

December 19 – A LINE OF FIRE

December 19 – MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING

December 19 – AIR BUD

December 19 – AIR BUD: GOLDEN RECEIVER

December 19 – AIR BUD: WORLD PUP

December 19 – AIR BUD: SEVENTH INNING FETCH

December 19 – AIR BUD: SPIKES BACK

December 19 – BRIAN AND CHARLES

December 19 – ROCKY

December 19 – ROCKY II

December 19 – ROCKY III

December 19 – ROCKY IV

December 19 – ROCKY V

December 19 – ROCKY BALBOA

December 24 – THE GREEN DINOSAUR

December 24 – PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

December 24 – PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE

December 24 – IT FEEDS

December 24 – COCAINE BEAR

December 25 – DR. NO

December 25 – FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

December 25 – GOLDFINGER

December 25 – THUNDERBALL

December 25 – YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE

December 25 – ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE

December 25 – DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

December 25 – LIVE AND LET DIE

December 25 – THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN

December 25 – THE SPY WHO LOVED ME

December 25 – MOONRAKER

December 25 – FOR YOUR EYES ONLY

December 25 – OCTOPUSSY

December 25 – NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN

December 25 – A VIEW TO KILL

December 25 – THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS

December 25 – LICENSE TO KILL

December 25 – GOLDENEYE

December 25 – TOMORROW NEVER DIES

December 25 – THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH

December 25 – DIE ANOTHER DAY

December 25 – CASINO ROYALE

December 25 – QUANTUM OF SOLACE

December 25 – SKYFALL

December 25 – SPECTRE

December 25 – NO TIME TO DIE

STARZ

December 18 – MONEYBALL

December 18 – SAUSAGE PARTY

Additional Highlights

December 20 – MINI SMILEY 1, Part 1

December 20 – A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS

Next Day on Crave

December 20 – CHARMED BY THE DEVIL *following Oxygen True Crime

December 20 – CHRISTMAS ON THE 5TH FLOOR *following CTV Life

December 21 – ORDINARY GIRL IN A TIARA *following CTV Life

December 21 – THE CHRISTMAS BABY *following CTV Life

December 21 – OUTBACK OPAL HUNTERS, Season 1-2 *following USA Network