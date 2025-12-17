CTV Comedy Channel Original Series ROAST BATTLE CANADA Returns for Season 5, Beginning Jan. 12

New year, new scorch marks. The country’s boldest comedians swing hard and spare no one in Season 5 of ROAST BATTLE CANADA, airing Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel beginning Jan. 12, and streaming next day on Crave. Each of the eight half-hour episodes feature two pairs of Canadian comedians stepping up to the mic to dish out ruthless jokes at one another’s expense – with no punchlines off limits – in a no-holds-barred verbal showdown with the hope of being crowned the winner.

Returning as judges this season are celebrated comics Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, and K. Trevor Wilson, alongside actor and comedian Ennis Esmer as host.

For the first time ever, Season 5 of ROAST BATTLE CANADA was filmed in front of a live audience at Espace St-Denis during the Just for Laughs Festival in Montréal this past summer. Viewers can also enjoy the first four seasons of ROAST BATTLE CANADA on Crave ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

Comedians stepping into the verbal octagon and facing off in ROAST BATTLE CANADA Season 5 matchups are:

Episode 1 – Monday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Dino Archie vs. Faris Hytiaa

Battle 2 – Jackie Pirico vs. Alistair Ogden

Episode 2 – Monday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Jimbo vs. Lemon

Battle 2 – Allie Pearse vs. Jeff McEnery

Episode 3 – Monday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Crystal Ferrier vs. Rebecca Reeds

Battle 2 – Tranna Wintour vs. Sam Sferrazza

Episode 4 – Monday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Kyle Brownrigg vs. Anjelica Scannura

Battle 2 – Andrew Packer vs. Nitish Sakhuja

Episode 5 – Monday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Mark Little vs. Laura Cilevitz

Battle 2 – Ben Sosa-Wright vs. Alistair Ogden

Episode 6 – Monday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Tyler Morrison vs. Michelle Forrester

Battle 2 – Che Durena vs Jacob Balshin

Episode 7 – Monday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Jackie Pirico vs. Tom Henry

Battle 2 – Graham Chittenden vs. Aisha Alfa

Episode 8 – Monday, March 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Battle 1 – Jon Dore vs. Rebecca Kohler

Battle 2 – Kenny Robinson vs. Darren Frost

The multiple Canadian Screen Award-nominated ROAST BATTLE CANADA is produced by CTV Comedy Channel, in association with Just For Laughs.