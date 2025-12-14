CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for December 14 – 31, 2025

The Final installment of What’s On? for 2025 is predictably light as holiday programming takes over during the next 2 weeks with the celebration of Christmas & New Year’s. On the network front, the next two weeks see the premiere of British musical comedy Happiness (airing on PBS) and season finale of Midsomer Murders. On the reality & game show front, MasterChef Canada, Next Level Baker, Survivor, The Floor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Road, The Traitors Canada and The Voice conclude their current season. Also, the following holiday specials air in the next 2 weeks: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 airs December 17 and the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs December 25.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 3 new series, the return of Blue Lights, Dora, Emily in Paris, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale & Shoresy and the series finale of All Her Fault, Stranger Things. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new Japanese psychological thriller Human Specimens; Netflix’s Italian comedy Sicily Express and Tubi’s new comedy Mo’ Waffles. Also, Creep Tapes, Fallout, Happiness, I Love LA, It: Welcome to Derry, Mayor of Kingstown, Pluribus, Robin Hood, The Assassin & The Mighty Nein conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Jamie’s Cook-Ahead Christmas (CTV Life Channel), Born to Be Wild (Apple TV) and What’s in the Box? (Netflix). Also,

Culinary Class Wars & King of Collectibles (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Holiday Bakeshop (Flavour Network) and Ice Road Truckers & The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History Canada) conclude their current season.

Happy Holidays and Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY DECEMBER 14



HAPPINESS – SERIES PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

Broadway director Charlie Summers returns to his hometown of Tauranga, New Zealand, 20 years after leaving; back living in his childhood bedroom, his mom forces him to join the local theatre society.

Tracker – Season 3 Fall Finale (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Holiday Bakeshop – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – SEASON 6 FINALE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

It: Welcome to Derry – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 15

FBI – Season 8 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

St. Denis Medical – Season 2 Fall Finale (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)



JAMIE’S COOK-AHEAD CHRISTMAS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

Fed up of being stuck in the kitchen while everyone enjoys the festive fun? Jamie Oliver shows us how to prepare a yuletide feast in advance, so no one misses out on the big day!

Watson – Season 2 Fall Finale (CBS @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY DECEMBER 16

Culinary Class Wars – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

NCIS – Season 23 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

MasterChef Canada – SEASON 8 FINALE (CTV @ 8pm ET)

NCIS: Sydney – Season 3 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 28 FINALE (CTV2 and NBC @ 9pm ET)

The Traitors Canada – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 17

Fallout – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



WHAT’S IN THE BOX? – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Contestants compete in trivia rounds to win mystery prizes from giant boxes. Through multiple episodes, pairs face off using strategy and knowledge while dealing with twists and changing alliances.



iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 – 2hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Exclusive performances from the year’s top artists playing their hit songs for fans from across the country.

The Floor – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Survivor – SEASON 49 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY DECEMBER 18



HUMAN SPECIMENS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Japan*

A butterfly researcher who confesses to turning six young boys, including his own son, into “human specimens”.

Blue Lights – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (BritBox)

Emily in Paris – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Season 2 Fall Finale (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Next Level Baker – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Ghosts – Season 5 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

Elsbeth – Season 3 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

The Great Christmas Light Fight – SEASON 13 FINALE (ABC @ 10pm ET)

All Her Fault – SERIES FINALE (Showcase @ 10pm ET)

Ice Road Truckers – SEASON 12 FINALE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 19



BORN TO BE WILD – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

Follow six different endangered animals over several years as they grow up in the human world and prepare to return home to the wild, and meet the people doing their part to protect and preserve these species.

Creep Tapes – SEASON 2 FINALE (Shudder)

Dora – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



MO’ WAFFLES – SERIES PREMIERE (Tubi)

When a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint’s opening, his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit.

Sheriff Country – Season 1 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Fire Country – Season 4 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Boston Blue – Season 1 Fall Finale (CTV and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY DECEMBER 21

The Road – SEASON 1 FINALE (CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

I Love LA – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 22

The Mighty Nein – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



SICILY EXPRESS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Italy* *5-Part Limited Series*

With Christmas around the corner, two blundering Sicilian friends working in Milan discover a dumpster that transports them to their families in seconds.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 23

King of Collectibles – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 24



CAROLING IN CROSSROAD SPRINGS – 1hr Special (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 8pm ET)

A new original Christmas music special from the series Crossroad Springs featuring stars Jonathan Stoddard and Jillian Cardarelli, blending original music, classic carols, and behind-the-scenes stories to celebrate the holiday season!

THURSDAY DECEMBER 25

The Assassin – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC+)

Shoresy – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Crave)



Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – 2hr Special (ABC @ 10am ET)

A Christmas parade, musical performances, and celebrity guests celebrate the holiday.

Stranger Things – SEASON 5, PART 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 26

Pluribus – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

SUNDAY DECEMBER 28

Mayor of Kingstown – SEASON 4 FINALE (Paramount+)

Happiness – SEASON 1 FINALE (PBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Robin Hood – SEASON 1 FINALE (Super Channel Fuse @ pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 29

Midsomer Murders – SEASON 25 FINALE (Acorn TV)

THURSDAY DECEMBER 31

Strangers Things – SERIES FINALE (Netflix)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – 2.5hr Special (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – 2hr Special (ABC @ 11:30pm ET)