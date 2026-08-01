Crave Highlights for August 2026

Since its debut in 2001, HARD KNOCKS has documented training camps of 16 NFL teams, with the upcoming

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

marking the franchise’s first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy

®

-winning series. The all-access coverage unfolds this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and features head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II. The season premieres on

Tuesday, August 4

at

9 p.m. ET

.