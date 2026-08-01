Crave Highlights for August 2026

August 4 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS *Season Premiere*
- Since its debut in 2001, HARD KNOCKS has documented training camps of 16 NFL teams, with the upcoming HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marking the franchise’s first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. The all-access coverage unfolds this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and features head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II. The season premieres on Tuesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
August 6 – HBO Original MONSTERS OF GOD *Docuseries Premiere*
- Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love – reptiles – into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling. In this global network, everyone is chasing the ultimate prize, whether it be owning the rarest of species, claiming the biggest fortunes, or taking down the most elusive criminals. As he digs deeper into the billion-dollar criminal enterprise fueled by obsession for these creatures, Goode uncovers a labyrinth of outlaw traffickers, bombastic collectors, and the dogged law enforcement agents on their tails. The five-part documentary series from Goode Films, A24, and Central Pictures premieres Thursday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET.
August 7 – Crave Original TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS *Series Premiere*
- Guided by Shan Boodram, renowned sexologist, intimacy expert, and host of the Lovers By Shan podcast, contestants are paired up to take on steamy challenges, wild parties, surprise arrivals, and heart-wrenching eliminations, all while earning valuable points that can unlock major advantages. Only the boldest and most magnetic duo is crowned “Canada’s Most Seductive Couple” and returns home with an impressive $50,000 cash prize. The new romantic reality Crave Original debuts with two episodes on Friday, August 7 then follows a weekly release schedule, with two new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays until the finale on September 4.
August 8 – Crave Original ANNA PIGEON *Series Premiere*
- From director Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and Canadian showrunner Morwyn Brebner (SAVING HOPE), and based on the New York Times best-selling Anna Pigeon mystery series by Nevada Barr, the mystery series follows Anna Pigeon (Spiridakos), a former urbanite who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. The 10-episode suspenseful new crime drama airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, and streams Saturdays on Crave, beginning August 8.
August 10 – Crave Original MODERN WHORE *Documentary* *Canadian Title*
- The Crave Original documentary MODERN WHORE, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025 and took home two Canadian Screen Awards in 2026, explores identity, the stigma surrounding female pleasure, and the day-to-day realities of being an escort and exotic dancer. Executive produced by Sean Baker (ANORA) and directed by Nicole Bazuin, the film stars Toronto-based writer Andrea Werhun in an adaptation of her 2018 memoir of the same name.
August 14 – MICHAEL *Movie Premiere*
- MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. The film makes is streaming debut Friday, August 14.
August 14 – HBO Original WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES *Stand-Up Special Premiere*
- In his second HBO stand-up special, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing… and his ongoing quest to be cool. Joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends – Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and brother Johnny McCann – Whitmer shares irreverent and heartfelt stories chronicling his chaotic adolescence, from pranks and skateboarding to ruining a Benihana birthday party. Blending original songs, photos, and home videos, WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES is a funny and deeply personal tribute to the people and moments that shape us.
August 16 – DC Studios LANTERNS *Series Premiere*
- The DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television series LANTERNS follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The new-series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, and premieres Sunday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Crave
August 28 – Crave Original FOOL ME ONCE *Docuseries Premiere*
- FOOL ME ONCE is a four-part one-hour investigative docuseries about Marcel André Vautour, a prolific Canadian con artist whose two-decade trail of deception left heartbreak and financial ruin across continents. Charming, elusive, and addicted to control, Marcel operated an evolving network of romance, business, immigration, and medical scams that defrauded victims of more than a million dollars. The series follows three women, Kym, Jodi, and Andréa, each drawn into a relationship that ended in betrayal. Believing they were alone, they found one another online and turned grief into action, launching a grassroots investigation that exposed the scale of Marcel’s crimes and the systemic failures that allowed him to continue. As their pursuit widens, new victims and scams surface, revealing a criminal pattern that transcends borders, genders, and decades. What begins as a personal reckoning becomes a broader exposé of manipulation, accountability, and survival. All four parts drop on Friday, August 28.
August 31 – LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 8 REUNION *Special*
- Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will reunite with the LOVE ISLAND USA Season 8 winners, fan-favorite couples, and bombshells to talk about their experience in the Fiji villa.