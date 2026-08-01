Streaming August 2026 on CBC Gem

CBC Gem will offer the exclusive Canadian premieres of Richard E. Grant’s Very Modern Odyssey (Aug. 1), exploring the Mediterranean sites visited in Homer’s epic; New Zealand buddy-cop crime series Bust Up (Aug. 1); and gripping UK vacation drama Two Weeks in August (Aug. 7) from the award-winning producers of I May Destroy You.

of (Aug. 1), exploring the Mediterranean sites visited in Homer’s epic; New Zealand buddy-cop crime series (Aug. 1); and gripping UK vacation drama (Aug. 7) from the award-winning producers of I May Destroy You. Marking the 10th anniversary of the iconic band’s final performance in their hometown of Kingston, Ont., concert special The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration re-airs in full, commercial-free on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and CBC Music at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on Saturday, August 22 .

re-airs in full, commercial-free on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and CBC Music at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on . Additional new series this month include season 4 of Joel McHale workplace comedy Animal Control (Aug. 7) featuring Gerry Dee; all three seasons of Peabody Award-winning millennial dramedy Ramy (Aug. 14), from creator and star Ramy Youssef; and the final four seasons of Mad Men arrive on Aug. 21.

(Aug. 7) featuring Gerry Dee; all three seasons of Peabody Award-winning millennial dramedy (Aug. 14), from creator and star Ramy Youssef; and the final four seasons of arrive on Aug. 21. Canada’s stand-up comedy scene takes centre stage in The New Wave of Standup season 7 (Aug. 7) and the 24th edition of The Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Aug. 25).

season 7 (Aug. 7) and the 24th edition of (Aug. 25). New documentaries in August include short doc series Montreal 1976: Olympic Legacy (Aug. 7) about how the modern Olympic Games took shape 50 years ago in Montreal; wildlife crime feature Tiger 24: The Making of a Man-Eater (Aug. 7); and CBC Docs original Beautiful (Aug. 21), exposing the deadly cost of online perfection.

(Aug. 7) about how the modern Olympic Games took shape 50 years ago in Montreal; wildlife crime feature (Aug. 7); and CBC Docs original (Aug. 21), exposing the deadly cost of online perfection. Short Film Face Off (Aug. 29) returns for a 19th season of showcasing the best in short films from across the country.

New CBC Kids shows include the first season of award-winning animated fantasy series Iyanu (Aug. 7) based on the graphic novels; original animated series Butterfly Academy (Aug. 28); Maddie & Triggs (Aug. 28), about a seven-year-old girl who loves music, adventure and her doggy best friend, and just so happens to have a vision impairment; plus Sonic Boom season 2 (Aug. 7) and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 3 (Aug. 7).

MUSIC SPECIALS

The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration (180 min)

Begins streaming Saturday, August 22 (also airing at 7 p.m. local, 7:30 NT on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBC Music).

Ten years ago, The Tragically Hip took the stage for the final time in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario. One third of Canadians tuned in to the national broadcast of the final Man Machine Poem Tour show – fans worldwide came together to honour a band whose songs are stitched into the collective subconscious of this country. CBC will rebroadcast the The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration concert commercial-free as it originally aired to mark its 10th anniversary.

CBC Music Live: 5X Festival (7×30)

Begins streaming August 17 with new performances released daily

Experience the best of 5X Fest 2026, Canada’s leading festival for Punjabi music and creative culture, through this exclusive live performance series. Filmed in Surrey, British Columbia, these performances capture the artists, sounds, and community shaping the future of Punjabi music from Canada to the world. From established icons to the next generation of rising stars, each performance showcases the creativity, innovation, and cultural pride defining this new era of Punjabi music. Includes performances by: Chani Nattan and Inderpal Moga, 40K and Merza, Supreme Sidhu, GAV, Raj Hayre, Simar, Bhalwaan and Signature by SB.

CBC ORIGINALS

Montreal 1976: Olympic Legacy (6×3, short documentaries, CBC Sports)

Begins streaming Saturday, August 1

Six vignettes about how the modern Olympic Games took shape 50 years ago in Montreal.

Winnipeg Comedy Festival Season 24 (5×60, Comedy, Frantic Films)

Begins streaming Tuesday, August 25

Themed standup-comedy specials featuring a variety of Canadian and international performers. Comedians include Ashley Callingbull, Cheyenna Sapp, Guled Abdi, Sara Hennessey, Olivia Stadler, Bryan Hatt, and Ivan Decker.

The New Wave of Standup Season 7 (14×10, Comedy, Just For Laughs and Northwest Comedy)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

Fourteen of Canada’s hottest new comics gathered for one hilarious night of standup as part of the JFL NorthWest Festival in Vancouver. These rising stars each headline their own 10-minute episode exclusively for CBC Gem.

Short Film Face Off (4×60, Arts, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador)

Begins streaming Saturday, August 29

Short Film Face Off showcases the best in Canadian short films from across the country. Nine filmmakers face-off for the chance to win a cash award towards their next project.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

Bust Up Season 1 (6×60, Lippy Pictures, Made for Film, Drama/Comedy, New Zealand)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, August 1

After a decade apart, former lovers Deb Brighton (Morgana O’Reilly, The White Lotus) and Mihi Renata (Roimata Fox, The Wrecking Crew) are reunited as cops in the fictional Northland town of Waitote when Mihi returns home. Coming back was planned – working with her ex wasn’t. Can they survive 10-hour shifts together while taking on bank robbers, drug dealers and car thieves?

Two Weeks in August (8×60, Various Artists, Drama, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

On a beautiful but remote Greek island, a close-knit group of friends unravels in unexpected ways, as Zoe begins to question the life she built and the woman she has become. From the award-winning producers of I May Destroy You.

Animal Control Season 4 (12×30, Fox Entertainment, Comedy, USA)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

A group of local animal control workers’ lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Leading the crew is Frank (Joel McHale), an opinionated, eccentric animal control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. In his past life as a cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, leaving him cynical and curmudgeonly. Despite his rough exterior, he is blessed with an almost superhuman ability to understand animals.

Ramy Seasons 1-3 (S1: 10×30, S2: 10×30, S3: 10×30, A24, Cairo Cowboy, Foxera (S1-S2), Morningside Entertainment (S3), Dramedy, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who’s always watching.

Mad Men Seasons 4-7 (S4: 13×60, S5: 13×60, S6: 13×60, S7: 14×60, Weiner Bros. Productions, Lionsgate Television, AMC Original Productions, Drama, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, August 21

Mad Men bursts with one scandalous surprise after another. Jon Hamm and the rest of the award-winning ensemble continue to captivate as they contend with a world on the brink. Welcome to Mad Men — a shocking portrait of a time that was anything but innocent. Nothing is as sexy. Nothing is as provocative. Nothing is as it seems. Mad Men: Where the Truth Lies.

DOCUMENTARIES

Richard E. Grant’s Very Modern Odyssey (4×60, Emporium Productions, Travel/Documentary Series, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, August 1

Richard E. Grant’s Very Modern Odyssey takes him on an epic journey across the Mediterranean to Malta, Turkey, Sicily, Italy, Tunisia, Corfu and finally, Ithaca as he explores the incredible places that people believe inspired The Odyssey and soaks up the modern culture that still draws travellers to these beautiful corners of the Mediterranean today.

Tiger 24: The Making of a Man-Eater (90min, directed by Warren Pereira, India/USA)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

When a wild tiger kills men who enter his territory he is declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo. This galvanizes massive social uproar. Activists take their cause to the streets, online, up on to billboards and all the way to the Supreme Court.

Beautiful (88min, directed by Phyllis Ellis, Canada) *CBC Docs original*

Begins streaming Friday, August 21

Youth activists and grieving families confront the devastating toll of online perfection and addiction, exposing a global crisis and igniting a movement that culminates in a protest on the steps of tech behemoth Meta. Intimate and unflinching, Beautiful offers a stark and urgent warning.

Diana: The Princess and the Bodyguard (90min, directed by Amber Rondel, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, August 28

Princess Diana had a key relationship that existed outside the royal family — a confidante, a shoulder to cry on, and a witness to history. Now, Ken Wharfe, her royal protection officer, reveals the intimate story of the bond he shared with the most famous woman in the world. Anchored by a powerful central interview with Ken, the documentary also features candid conversations with people close to him and Diana, alongside extraordinary archive that immerses viewers in every defining moment.

CBC KIDS

Iyanu Season 1 (13×22, Animated Kids, Lion Forge Entertainment)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

Five hundred years after the Age of Wonders, Iyanu, a teen orphan, discovers hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock memories that hold the key to saving Yorubaland as The Chosen – a Divine One in human form. Based on the graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Roye Okupe.

Butterfly Academy (26×11, Animated Kids, CarpeDiem Film & TV and AgentDouble Productions) *CBC Kids original*

Begins streaming Friday, August 28

Butterfly Academy is in the heart of the milkweed patch where every mistake made by Patrick, Marty, Jennifer and Lily transforms their apprentices’ training into a funny and exciting adventure!

Maddie & Triggs (52×7, Animated Kids, Turnip + Duck and Mediawan Kids & Family)

Begins streaming Friday, August 28

Maddie is a seven-year-old girl who loves music and adventure, and just so happens to have a vision impairment. Triggs is her doggy best friend who loves doggy biscuits and mischief! They live together with their mum and dad in a colourful town of Higgledy-Piggledy, and find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 3 (26×22, Animated Kids, ZAG Entertainment and Mediawan Kids & Family)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

Ladybug and Cat Noir now have more powers and superhero teammates to assist them… and these will prove useful, for Hawk Moth also has an ally now – Mayura – when his plans call for help.

Sonic Boom Season 2 (52×11, Kids, Sega of America, Inc. and Technicolor Animation Productions)

Begins streaming Friday, August 7

They’re back with a vengeance! Season 2 action is amped, yet the cast remains hilarious, cushioning blows with belly laughs. There are bizarre cases of mistaken identity, androids from an outlandish land, real-life urban legends, a haunted lair, familiar faces (Shadow, Vector, and more), plus epic conflicts with new foes. Think potent crystals, mercurial mecha, slick scuba gear, stylin’ space suits, sharp snow supplies, custom cars, total team spirit, and of course, constant clashes with Dr. Eggman and his ceaseless creations!

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including Allegiance, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Heartland, Kim’s Convenience, Murdoch Mysteries, North of North, Saint-Pierre, Schitt’s Creek, Wild Cards and Workin’ Moms, plus Baroness Von Sketch Show, BlackBerry, Bones Of Crows, Mr. D, Pretty Hard Cases, The Porter, Run the Burbs, Son of a Critch, Sort Of, Still Standing and Tallboyz, and classic CBC hits like Being Erica.

COMING IN SEPTEMBER

DRAGONS’ DEN Season 21

THE DRY Season 3

THE F-WARD

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT: ROMESH AT THE GREEK

NORTH OF NORTH Season 2

SON OF A CRITCH Final Season

THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES Season 34

UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

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