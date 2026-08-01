BritBox – August 2026 Listings

Craving your next period drama? BritBox delivers with the premieres of The Hardacres S2 on August 5 and Vanity Fair (2018) on August 19. The Hardacres stars Claire Cooper (Coronation Street), Liam McMahon (The Bay) and Julie Graham (Shetland), while Vanity Fair features Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon), Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), bringing two richly layered stories of ambition, romance and scandal to the streamer.

Missed an episode? Now’s the perfect time to catch up. All 20 episodes of On the Box: The BritBox Podcast are now streaming wherever you get your podcasts, with hosts Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins sitting down with some of Britain’s biggest stars, including Hugh Bonneville, Ruth Jones, Brenda Blethyn, Sally Wainwright and Tom Ellis.

The hunt for hidden gems is back. Antiques Roadshow returns for its 49th season on BBC Select August 20, with experts uncovering extraordinary heirlooms, surprising histories and priceless finds – and for the first time, viewers in North America can tune in the same day as audiences in the UK.

On the Box: The BritBox Podcast

Hosted by award-winning British radio and television personality Edith Bowman and American comedian, presenter and proud Anglophile Michelle Collins, On the Box: The BritBox Podcast is created in partnership with BBC Studios Audio and delivers exclusive cast interviews, behind-the-scenes stories and sharp, lively takes on the best of British television. Season one streaming wherever listeners enjoy their podcasts.

STREAMING NOW: 1×20: David Morrissey ON Breaking World Records with Edith

Put the tissues away. It’s the last episode of season one. But we are finishing up the series with bonafide national treasure, David Morrissey! The star of Sherwood, The Walking Dead and so many other incredible shows joins Edith and Michelle to discuss all things about his brand new series, Gone. The trio also talk about David being real life neighbors with Alan Cumming, what it’s like working with Aimee Lou Wood and a small snippet into the upcoming Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics. And they also

STREAMING NOW: 1×19: Jane Tranter ON Having the Attitude of a Pit Pony

It’s an unmissable episode of On The Box as Edith and Michelle are joined by the executive producer behind The Other Bennet Sister, Jane Tranter. Jane shares all about getting the arduous journey of getting a show like “TOBS” off the ground, reviving Doctor Who for the BBC, how her ability to “speak HBO” helped sell Succession and Industry to American commissioners and how she fell into a brief foray of scripted reality when she first moved to LA.

STREAMING NOW: 1×18: Brenda Blethyn ON Singing Opera On a Boat with Anjelica Huston

This week, Edith and Michelle are in the presence of a British Television Royalty as they’re joined by the one-and-only Brenda Blethyn (Vera). Brenda drops by to talk about her role in the gripping new BritBox drama A Woman of Substance, how she forged out her acting career through success in amateur dramatics, answers a special guest question from by Edith’s dad (a certified Vera superfan), and explains why sometimes you might think your performance has moved the audience to tears, but they’re actually crying because they love your shoes.

STREAMING NOW: 1×17: Indira Varma ON Why Women Will Always Get Through It

Edith and Michelle are joined by the inimitable Indira Varma (The Night Manager, Obi-Wan Kenobi) to talk about her enthralling performance as Mrs. Gardiner in The Other Bennet Sister. Indira goes deep on the brilliance of working across from Ella Brucolleri, the surprise thrill of the success of Game of Thrones, stepping into Jack Lemmon’s shoes in the first all-female adaptation of Glengarry Glen Ross, and why she thinks Pedro Pascal’s charm originates in theatre.

STREAMING NOW: 1×16: Tom Ellis ON Famous From the Day He Was Born

This week, we have what Michelle describes as maybe our most ‘handsome guest’ yet, it’s star of Tell Me Lies, The Thursday Murder Club and Lucifer, Tom Ellis! In a very fun and wide ranging chat, Tom talks about going to the World Cup, being in New York for Knicks fever, whether he’s approached by big women after his role in Miranda, doing sex scenes in his wife’s TV show and we find out about Tom’s burning desire to be in The Sound of Music!

ICYMI

STREAMING NOW: A Woman of Substance | BritBox Original , BritBox Exclusive , North America Premiere | 8 x 60′ | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly

A Woman of Substance stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera, Little Voice) and Jessica Reynolds (House of Guinness, Outlander) as the two versions of the iconic character Emma Harte – a housemaid turned-mogul, daughter, mother, lover, fighter and a 20th century feminist icon who refused to know her ‘place’. The series finds Emma in 1911, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, who goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse. A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she’s given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes. The season finale of A Woman of Substance premieres August 5.

July 23, 2026: Gone S1 | BritBox Original , BritBox Exclusive , North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Released 3x on Premiere, Then Weekly

Sarah Polly (Emma Appleton, The Witcher), a married music teacher from Bristol, has vanished. Minutes have turned into hours; hours into days. And yet her family have heard nothing. Her car keys are still in the dish by the front door, her mobile phone is still charging under the bed. It’s as if she’s simply walked out on her stable family home… Concerned, Sarah’s husband Michael Polly (David Morrissey, Sherwood) goes to the police. He speaks to Detective Annie Cassidy (Eve Myles, Coldwater). He is determined – insistent – that she finds out what has happened to his wife. Cassidy promises him she will. But something in her gut tells her he is responsible. The season finale of Gone premieres August 13.

BritBox August Listings

August 1, 2026: Antiques Roadshow S46 | 21 x 60′ | Released All at Once

For more than four decades, Antiques Roadshow has been a British institution, with millions eagerly watching unforgettable valuations. The team visit locations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, discovering remarkable treasures including unseen Rolling Stones photos, Star Wars memorabilia, Second World War spy gadgets, illustrations by Beatrix Potter and Winston Churchill’s cigar.

August 5, 2026: The Hardacres S2 | North America Premiere , BritBox Exclusive , BritBox Original | 6 x 60′ | Weekly Release

Season 2 charts the Hardacres as they settle into Hardacre Hall and turn their attention to reshaping the world around them… with all the ambition, friction, and fallout that entails.

August 10, 2026: I Literally Just Told You S4 | New to BritBox | 5 x 60′ | Released All At Once

Jimmy Carr hosts the game show where paying attention pays off, as players answer questions that have just been written, about things that have just happened during the show, in a bid to win £25,000

August 10, 2026 : 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown S14 | New to BritBox | 13 x 45′ | Released All at Once

Hosted by Jimmy Carr, the panel show is the perfect mashup of topical hit 8 Out of 10 Cats and the cerebral words-and-number game Countdown as the anarchic comedians of the former take on the brainbox format of the latter.

August 10, 2026: Pointless Celebrities UK S8 | New to BritBox | 12 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman present a celebrity version of the general knowledge quiz in which contestants try to come up with the answers that nobody else could think of.

August 13, 2026: Prey S1 | New to BritBox | 3 x 50′ | Released All at Once

BAFTA nominated John Simm (Life on Mars) stars as Detective Constable Marcus Farrow in this fast-paced thriller. Farrow is a well-liked copper with an ex-wife and two kids. But when Farrow is found at the scene of a brutal crime, with all the evidence pointing towards him, his world collapses. Arrested and charged, it seems his fate is sealed. So when he gets the opportunity to escape, he seizes it with both hands. Now on the run, Farrow is not just trying to evade capture. He is determined to clear his name. With the clock ticking, will Farrow stay free long enough to find the truth?

August 19, 2026: Vanity Fair (2018) S1 | New to BritBox | 7 x 60′ | Released All at Once

This classic tale, set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars, follows Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon) as she attempts to claw her way out of poverty and scale the heights of English society. Her story of “villainy, crime, merriment, lovemaking, jilting, laughing, cheating, fighting and dancing” takes her all the way to the court of King George IV, via the Battle of Waterloo, breaking hearts and losing fortunes as she goes.

August 25, 2026: The Good Ship Murder S3 | North America Release , BritBox Exclusive | 8 x 45′ | Released Weekly

Following his sacking from the ship, Jack (Shayne Ward, Coronation Street) is lying low – gigging in a dingy bar. A murder in a monastery drives Kate (Catherine Tyldesley, Emmerdale Farm) to seek Jack’s help and the pair finally reconnect romantically (with Jamil’s (Zak Douglas, G’wed) help), while Jack also gets his job back on the ship, replacing Eve Fontaine (Michelle Holmes, Casualty), who had temporarily replaced him.

BritBox 2026 Sneak Peek

September 15, 2026: Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence | BritBox Original , BritBox Exclusive , North America Premiere | 6 x 60′In the first contemporary English language Agatha Christie series adaptation, the detective duo of the impulsive Tuppence Cowley (Antonia Thomas, The Good Doctor) and loveable try hard Tommy Beresford (Josh Dylan, The Buccaneers) rise again. Mixing what made the screwball comedy and playful romance that made this crime solving couple beloved, with a cast representative of the energy of modern London, this series will please old fans – and new – alike.

BBC Select ICYMI

STREAMING NOW: Rethinking King George III: In Ten Portraits | North America Premiere | 1 x 60′ Through ten iconic portraits, historians re-examine the legacy of King George III, providing a fuller picture of the monarch often remembered by history as a mad tyrant. From the American War of Independence to his struggles with mental illness, the story of George III’s life is retold in the paintings and images that defined his reign.

BBC Select Monthly Listings