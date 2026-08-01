What’s Coming to Tubi in August

Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming service available in Canada, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows and live TV channels. Here’s what’s coming to Tubi Canada in August 2026:

TUBI ORIGINALS

BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL – 08/03

At a high end beach club, a female college lifeguard gets caught up in a secret affair with a wealthy housewife.

A GOOD MAN 3 – 08/07

When Ethan starts using a secret dating app for spouses seeking affairs, a romantic connection forces him to question his morals as police close in.

All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1 unless otherwise noted:

Series Spotlight

Crimson Crest (Exclusive to Tubi) – 8/12

Date or Dip – 8/26

IKYFL (Season 2) – 8/27

The Son

H20: Just Add Water (Season 1) – 8/27

Arena Access with Mariah Rose (Season 1, Episodes 1-3) – 8/27

Action

The Commuter

The Foreigner

Battleship

Megamind

The Scorpion King

Comedy

Fighting With My Family

The Hustle (2019)

The Lego Movie

Drama

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – 8/20

Everything, Everything

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Horror

Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10

Interview with the Vampire

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 – 8/10

Mystery

All the Old Knives

Romance

Love Lies Bleeding

Sci-Fi

Dark Fields

The Matrix

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Thriller

Exam

Blood, Beach, Betrayal – 8/3

A Good Man 3 – 8/7

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