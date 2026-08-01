What’s Coming to Tubi in August

Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming service available in Canada, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows and live TV channels. Here’s what’s coming to Tubi Canada in August 2026:
TUBI ORIGINALS
BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL – 08/03
At a high end beach club, a female college lifeguard gets caught up in a secret affair with a wealthy housewife.
A GOOD MAN 3 – 08/07
When Ethan starts using a secret dating app for spouses seeking affairs, a romantic connection forces him to question his morals as police close in.
All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1 unless otherwise noted:
Series Spotlight
Crimson Crest (Exclusive to Tubi) – 8/12
Date or Dip – 8/26
IKYFL (Season 2) – 8/27
The Son
H20: Just Add Water (Season 1) – 8/27
Arena Access with Mariah Rose (Season 1, Episodes 1-3) – 8/27
Action
The Commuter
The Foreigner
Battleship
Megamind
The Scorpion King
Comedy
Fighting With My Family
The Hustle (2019)
The Lego Movie
Drama
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – 8/20
Everything, Everything
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Horror
Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10
Interview with the Vampire
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 – 8/10
Mystery
All the Old Knives
Romance
Love Lies Bleeding
Sci-Fi
Dark Fields
The Matrix
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Thriller
Exam
Blood, Beach, Betrayal – 8/3
A Good Man 3 – 8/7
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