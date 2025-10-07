Monday, October 6, 2025
Sportsnet Announces 2025-26 Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet is gearing up to deliver full-court action of the 2025-26 Toronto Raptors preseason and regular season, including the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. Throughout the regular season, Sportsnet lays-up 41 national broadcasts on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and via live stream on Sportsnet+, with Sportsnet 590 The FAN airing 41 radio broadcasts.

Bringing all the action from the court to fans across Canada, Sportsnet’s Raptors broadcast team this season includes:

TV & Sportsnet+

 Broadcast Booth – Play-by-play: 

  • Raptors Central – Host: Brad Fay; Analysts: Sherman Hamilton and Matt Bonner

Radio

  • Radio Booth – Play-by-play: Eric Smith; Analyst Paul Jones
  • The Raptors Show with Blake Murphy and Matt Bonner; Fans tune in live weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 360, and Sportsnet+ or catch up on demand.

Digital

  • In-depth Coverage – News and content from on and off the court on ca and the Sportsnet App.
  • The Insider  Breaking news, opinions, and analysis from Canada’s top NBA writer Michael Grange
  • On Social  Sportsnet’s InstagramX, Facebook and TikTok channels lay up must-see highlights, original content and exclusive sneak peeks.

Sportsnet’s complete TV broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season:

Date

Time (ET)

Visiting

Home

Broadcast Channel

Oct. 22

7:30 P.M.

Toronto

Atlanta

Sportsnet ONE

Oct. 26

7:30 P.M.

Toronto

Dallas

Sportsnet East, Ontario, 360

Oct. 27

8 P.M.

Toronto

San Antonio

Sportsnet ONE

Nov. 2

6 P.M.

Memphis

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Nov. 11

7:30 P.M.

Toronto

Brooklyn

Sportsnet ONE

Nov. 17

7:30 P.M.

Charlotte

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, ONE

Nov. 21

7:30 P.M.

Washington

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, ONE

Nov. 23

6 P.M.

Brooklyn

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Nov. 24

7 P.M.

Cleveland

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE

Dec. 4

7:30 P.M.

LA Lakers

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific

Dec. 7

3:30 P.M.

Boston

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Dec. 23

7:30 P.M.

Toronto

Miami

Sportsnet ONE

Dec. 26

7 P.M.

Toronto

Washington

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE

Dec. 28

3:30 P.M.

Golden State

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE

Dec. 29

7:30 P.M.

Orlando

Toronto

Sportsnet, East, Ontario, ONE

Dec. 31

7:30 P.M.

Denver

Toronto

Sportsnet East, 360

Jan. 9

7 P.M.

Toronto

Boston

Sportsnet ONE

Jan. 11

6 P.M.

Philadelphia

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Jan. 12

7:30 P.M.

Philadelphia

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Pacific, ONE

Jan. 16

7:30 P.M.

LA Clippers

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Jan. 20

10 P.M.

Toronto

Golden State

Sportsnet ONE

Jan. 28

7:30 P.M.

New York

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE

Feb. 1

6 P.M.

Utah

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Feb. 5

7:30 P.M.

Chicago

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Feb. 8

3 P.M.

Indiana

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

Feb. 19

8 P.M.

Toronto

Chicago

Sportsnet ONE

March 3

7:30 P.M.

New York

Toronto

Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific

March 5

8 P.M.

Toronto

Minnesota

Sportsnet ONE

March 8

6 P.M.

Dallas

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

March 11

8 P.M.

Toronto

New Orleans

Sportsnet ONE

March 15

3:30 P.M.

Detroit

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

March 20

9 P.M.

Toronto

Denver

Sportsnet ONE

March 22

9 P.M.

Toronto

Phoenix

Sportsnet ONE

March 23

9 P.M.

Toronto

Utah

Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE

March 27

8:30 P.M.

New Orleans

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

March 31

8 P.M.

Toronto

Detroit

Sportsnet ONE

April 3

8 P.M.

Toronto

Memphis

Sportsnet ONE

April 5

3:30 P.M.

Toronto

Boston

Sportsnet ONE

April 9

7 P.M.

Miami

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE

April 12

6 P.M.

Brooklyn

Toronto

Sportsnet ONE
