Sportsnet Announces 2025-26 Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet is gearing up to deliver full-court action of the 2025-26 Toronto Raptors preseason and regular season, including the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. Throughout the regular season, Sportsnet lays-up 41 national broadcasts on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and via live stream on Sportsnet+, with Sportsnet 590 The FAN airing 41 radio broadcasts.
Bringing all the action from the court to fans across Canada, Sportsnet’s Raptors broadcast team this season includes:
TV & Sportsnet+
Broadcast Booth – Play-by-play:
- Raptors Central – Host: Brad Fay; Analysts: Sherman Hamilton and Matt Bonner
Radio
- Radio Booth – Play-by-play: Eric Smith; Analyst Paul Jones
- The Raptors Show – with Blake Murphy and Matt Bonner; Fans tune in live weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 360, and Sportsnet+ or catch up on demand.
Digital
- In-depth Coverage – News and content from on and off the court on ca and the Sportsnet App.
- The Insider – Breaking news, opinions, and analysis from Canada’s top NBA writer Michael Grange
- On Social – Sportsnet’s Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok channels lay up must-see highlights, original content and exclusive sneak peeks.
Sportsnet’s complete TV broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season:
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Visiting
|
Home
|
Broadcast Channel
|
Oct. 22
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Atlanta
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Oct. 26
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Dallas
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, 360
|
Oct. 27
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
San Antonio
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Nov. 2
|
6 P.M.
|
Memphis
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Nov. 11
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Brooklyn
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Nov. 17
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Charlotte
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, ONE
|
Nov. 21
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Washington
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, ONE
|
Nov. 23
|
6 P.M.
|
Brooklyn
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Nov. 24
|
7 P.M.
|
Cleveland
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE
|
Dec. 4
|
7:30 P.M.
|
LA Lakers
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific
|
Dec. 7
|
3:30 P.M.
|
Boston
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Dec. 23
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Miami
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Dec. 26
|
7 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Washington
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE
|
Dec. 28
|
3:30 P.M.
|
Golden State
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE
|
Dec. 29
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Orlando
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet, East, Ontario, ONE
|
Dec. 31
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Denver
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, 360
|
Jan. 9
|
7 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Boston
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Jan. 11
|
6 P.M.
|
Philadelphia
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Jan. 12
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Philadelphia
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Pacific, ONE
|
Jan. 16
|
7:30 P.M.
|
LA Clippers
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Jan. 20
|
10 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Golden State
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Jan. 28
|
7:30 P.M.
|
New York
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE
|
Feb. 1
|
6 P.M.
|
Utah
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Feb. 5
|
7:30 P.M.
|
Chicago
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Feb. 8
|
3 P.M.
|
Indiana
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
Feb. 19
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Chicago
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 3
|
7:30 P.M.
|
New York
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific
|
March 5
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Minnesota
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 8
|
6 P.M.
|
Dallas
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 11
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
New Orleans
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 15
|
3:30 P.M.
|
Detroit
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 20
|
9 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Denver
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 22
|
9 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Phoenix
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 23
|
9 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Utah
|
Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific, ONE
|
March 27
|
8:30 P.M.
|
New Orleans
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
March 31
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Detroit
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
April 3
|
8 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Memphis
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
April 5
|
3:30 P.M.
|
Toronto
|
Boston
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
April 9
|
7 P.M.
|
Miami
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE
|
April 12
|
6 P.M.
|
Brooklyn
|
Toronto
|
Sportsnet ONE