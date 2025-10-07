Sportsnet Unveils Blue Jays Postseason Broadcast Details

The Toronto Blue Jays are AL East Champions and Sportsnet has all the bases covered for the American League Division Series, starting on Sat., Oct. 4 at 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. PT. Fans across Canada can catch every game of the MLB Postseason on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and Sportsnet The FAN 590.
The entire Blue Jays on Sportsnet broadcast crew is on deck to produce every Blue Jays game all postseason long:
- Special editions of Blue Jays Central pre-game starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT with host Jamie Campbell and analysts Joe Siddall and Madison Shipman.
- Dan Shulman delivers the play-by-play alongside Buck Martinez, with Hazel Mae, Caleb Joseph, and special guest Kevin Pillar reporting from field level.
- Insights and breaking news from Sportsnet’s insiders and reporters, Arden Zwelling, Shi Davidi, and Ben Nicholson-Smith
- Ben Shulman and Chris Leroux have the call on Sportsnet 590 The FAN
American League Division Series on Sportsnet Schedule
- Saturday, October 4 – New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ & SN590)
- Sunday, October 5 – New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ & SN590)
- Tuesday, October 7 – Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees, TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ & SN590)
- *Wednesday, October 8 – Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees, TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ & SN590)
- *Friday, October 10 – New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays, TBD (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ & SN590)
*If necessary