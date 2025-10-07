Sportsnet Unveils Blue Jays Postseason Broadcast Details

NETWORK

The Great North (FOX / CHCH) has been cancelled after 5 seasons.

The Amazing Race Canada (CTV) has been renewed for a 12th Season.

SPECIALTY

Acting Good (CTV Comedy Channel) Season 4 Premieres October 20, 2025.

When Hope Calls (Great American Family / Super Channel Heart & Home) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) upcoming 8th season will be the Final season.

Big Little Lies (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz / Starz Canada) 3rd and Final Season Premieres November 7, 2025.

STREAMING

Ballard (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Lioness (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Solar Opposites (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) 6th and Final Season Premieres October 13, 2025.

Haunted Hotel (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+) Season 3 Premieres October 29, 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+) has been renewed for a Third season.

We Were Liars (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

The Hunting Wives (Netflix / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Foundation (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Berlin ER (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Leanne (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix) 2nd and Final Season Premieres December 11, 2025.

Rogue Heroes (MGM+ / Amazon Prime Video Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Paper (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Second season.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres November 20, 2025.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres November 12, 2025.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres October 23, 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres October 26, 2025.

Landman (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres November 16, 2025.

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 29, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres December 10, 2025.

Loot (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres October 15, 2025.

The Diplomat (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres October 16, 2025.