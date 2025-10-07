Bell Media, FIBA, and Canada Basketball Announce New Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement

Bell Media announced today a multi-year partnership with both FIBA and Canada Basketball which provides TSN and RDS with exclusive access to the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cups for both women and men, in addition to the rights for other premium FIBA and Canada Basketball events.

With Canada’s national teams continuing to rise in prominence and more Canadian players in the spotlight, the new agreement sees TSN and RDS bring fans across the country complete access to multiple marquee international events. As the networks follow all the action, additional coverage is available through TSN and RDS’s digital and social media platforms.

As part of the new agreement with FIBA, TSN and RDS secure broadcast and streaming rights to the following events, including all Team Canada matchups:

FIBA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2026 QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT in March 2026

FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2027 QUALIFIERS across six windows commencing in November 2025, with Team Canada’s biggest stars set to feature in July and August 2026

FIBA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2026, live from Germany in September 2026

FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2027, live from Qatar in August and September 2027

Through the Canada Basketball agreement, TSN and RDS will broadcast GLOBL JAM, an annual showcase invitational event featuring the best under-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams from around the world.

“With more star Canadian players competing at basketball’s highest levels than ever before, this multi-year agreement gives TSN and RDS the opportunity to showcase these incredible athletes as they make their mark on the game’s international stage,” said David Bross, Executive Director, Sports Programming, Legal and Business Affairs, Bell Media. “The agreement also expands the slate of basketball coverage across TSN and RDS, providing globally focused tournaments that will continue to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

“We are thrilled to have established a new exclusive broadcast partnership with Bell Media,” said Frank Leenders, Director General of FIBA Media and Marketing Services. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase elite-level basketball even more actively to fans, and this will continue to help with increasing the popularity of the sport in Canada itself, while also fueling FIBA’s key aim of growing the sport globally. Deepening and broadening the reach of basketball in Canada, fans will be able to access the highest level of FIBA competitions and regularly watch the biggest names in basketball on TSN and RDS.”

“At Canada Basketball, we have a clear winning ambition – to be the best in the world and the best for Canada,” said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball. ”With this partnership between Bell Media and FIBA, we are strengthening the connection between our teams and the millions of Canadians who are inspired by them, as we amplify the stories that define who we are, on the court and off — resilient, competitive, and proudly Canadian.”

The agreement further solidifies TSN as the home of basketball in Canada. The network’s slate of basketball coverage includes the Toronto Raptors, the NBA Playoffs culminating with the NBA FINALS, and complete coverage of the women’s and men’s NCAA MARCH MADNESS.