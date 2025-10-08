Ready, Set, Apply! Casting for Season 12 of CTV’s Hit Original Adventure Series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is Now Open

On the heels of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA’s Season 11 finale, and recent Season 12 renewal announcement, CTV has confirmed that casting is now open for the upcoming season. Beginning today, aspiring racers can apply for their chance to experience the adventure of a lifetime at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada. Those looking to experience an unforgettable journey are invited to pair up with a teammate – a friend, relative, partner, or anyone else they share a relationship with – and submit their application for this once-in-lifetime opportunity. Further casting details, including instructions on how to submit an application, are available at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada, with additional updates on the show’s official accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook. “THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is a true test of any relationship,” said Mark Lysakowski, Executive Producer and Showrunner. “It’s an experience unlike any other in Canada and we can’t wait to see who applies for this life-changing adventure.” Searching for teams from coast-to-coast-to-coast, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is seeking individuals who are:

Adventurous and outgoing: The race is a physically and mentally demanding competition, so applicants should be comfortable with challenges, extensive travel, and have a positive attitude.

Strong communicators: Teams need to work together effectively and communicate clearly to solve puzzles and navigate their way throughout the race.

Problem solvers: The race throws unexpected curveballs, so applicants should be quick thinkers and able to adapt to new situations.

Passionate about Canada: The nation’s favourite summertime adventure series showcases the beauty and diversity of Canada, so applicants should be ready to explore the country.

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, including video, digital, social, audio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for the upcoming season. Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA was the #1 summer series overall (P2+ and A25-54), with a season average of 1.3 million viewers. The series also closed out its eleventh year as Canada’s most-watched summer series among A25-54. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 11 also ranked as a Top 5 program on CTV.ca this summer. To help aspiring racers get race-ready, all previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA are currently available for streaming on Crave, allowing fans to relive the excitement of the race from the very beginning.