The PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE, TSN, and RDS Announce Broadcast Rights Agreement

The hockey world is gearing up for the historic inaugural season of the PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL), and today the PWHL, TSN, and RDS announced an agreement that ensures Bell Media’s leading sports networks deliver comprehensive live coverage of the league. The networks are also home to the PWHL Playoffs and the inaugural 2024 PWHL Championship, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on TSN. TSN provides PWHL games live across the network’s national television feeds and TSN+, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

As the puck drops for the first time in league history, TSN’s coverage begins on opening day, Monday, Jan. 1, beginning at 12 noon ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with New York facing Toronto, live from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

“The launch of the PWHL is a historic moment for the game of hockey and we are incredibly proud to partner with the league, working together to showcase these elite athletes for a national audience, and inspiring the next generation of players,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “With the addition of live games and extensive coverage across all TSN and RDS platforms, we can’t wait to bring passionate Canadian fans a front-row seat to the PWHL and the future of women’s hockey – expanding our robust schedule of marquee events that also includes international tournaments and the Canada-USA Rivalry Series.”

Throughout the season, SPORTSCENTRE covers all angles of the PWHL with breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis. TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have PWHL fans covered, including the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, scores, game recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and unique content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok

BarDown rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the league

DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features frequent chats with PWHL stars and discusses the league’s biggest moments throughout the season

stars and discusses the league’s biggest moments throughout the season THE SHIFT breaks down key storylines and delivers exclusive interviews from around the world of women’s hockey

PWHL National Broadcast Schedule on TSN

DATE Matchup TIME (ET) NETWORK Monday, January 1, 2024 New York at Toronto Noon TSN 1/3/4 Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Montreal at Ottawa 7pm TSN1/4/5 Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Minnesota at Boston 7pm TSN1/5 Monday, January 8, 2024 Ottawa at Boston 6pm TSN5 Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Toronto at Minnesota 8pm TSN4/5 Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Montreal at New York 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Boston at Toronto 7pm TSN4 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Minnesota at Ottawa 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Boston at Ottawa 7pm TSN Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Montreal at Minnesota 8pm TSN+ Friday, January 26, 2024 New York at Toronto 7pm TSN Sunday, February 4, 2024 Montreal at Boston 3:30pm TSN Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Toronto at Boston 7pm TSN Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Ottawa at Minnesota 8pm TSN+ Friday, February 16, 2024 Montreal at Toronto 7pm TSN Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Ottawa at Boston 7pm TSN Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Montreal at New York 7pm TSN+ Friday, February 23, 2024 New York at Toronto 7pm TSN Wednesday, February 28, 2024 New York at Ottawa 7pm TSN Sunday, March 3, 2024 Minnesota at New York 12:30pm TSN Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Ottawa at MInnesota 8pm TSN Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Boston at Toronto 7pm TSN Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Montreal at New York 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Boston at Minnesota 8pm TSN Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Boston at Toronto 7pm TSN Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Ottawa at New York 7pm TSN+ Saturday, March 23, 2024 Toronto at Ottawa 3:30pm TSN Thursday, April 18, 2024 Toronto at Boston 7pm TSN Friday, April 19, 2024 New York at Montreal 7pm TSN Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Minnesota at Montreal 7pm TSN Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Boston at Ottawa TBD TSN Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Toronto at New York 7pm TSN Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Ottawa at New York TBD TSN Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Ottawa at Toronto 7pm TSN