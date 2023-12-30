She Shoots, She Scores! Canada’s National Public Broadcaster Partners With The Professional Women’s Hockey League To Bring Its Inaugural Season To Audiences Across The Country on CBC and Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada today announced it is partnering with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to boost women’s sport in Canada by providing broadcast and streaming coverage of key games from the League’s inaugural season, in English and French from coast to coast to coast. Coverage begins with the first-ever PWHL game on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) in English on CBC and in French on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT), when home team Toronto faces off against New York at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens). The live broadcast will also be available to stream in English on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. CBC and Radio-Canada’s coverage of the PWHL season will continue with broadcast and streaming coverage available across both networks’ platforms.

“The PWHL’s inaugural season is a momentous occasion in women’s sport that will no doubt inspire future generations of hockey fans and players to come,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports & Olympics, CBC. “CBC Sports is committed to providing equal coverage of women’s sport across all platforms and is proud to provide a national stage for the PWHL, helping to further grow audiences for women’s hockey in Canada and celebrate the incredible talent in this country and around the world.”

CBC Sports’ coverage of the first-ever PWHL game will be provided by a best-in-class broadcast team led by host Andi Petrillo. She will be joined in-studio by The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian, former pro hockey player Saroya Tinker, and TSN reporter and Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme. Daniella Ponticelli and two-time Olympic gold medallist, TSN’s Cheryl Pounder will provide commentary and analysis, and Anastasia Bucsis will be rinkside bringing audiences exclusive interviews and updates.

In addition to the home opener, CBC will be home to 17 PWHL games throughout the season. Games will be offered by CBC Sports on Saturdays. All dates/times are subject to change.

The historic start of the PWHL season aligns with the launch of HOCKEY NORTH, a new CBC Sports digital series hosted by Rob Pizzo. Available weekly on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ YouTube channel, the show will focus on women’s hockey storylines within the PWHL season and extend into other Canadian-focused hockey storylines, including USports and Team Canada’s Olympic hockey journey. The show will also feature conversations with notable voices in the hockey and sports world, Canadian Olympians and more.

More information about Radio-Canada’s French language coverage of the PWHL’s inaugural season can be found here.

PWHL Streaming Schedule

date time event Mon Jan 01 12:00 p.m. PWHL: Pre Game Show Mon Jan 01 12:30 p.m. PWHL: New York at Toronto Sat Jan 06 3:30 p.m. PWHL: Montreal at Minnesota Sun Jan 07 1:30 a.m. CBC Sports Late Night: PWHL – Montreal at Minnesota Sat Jan 13 2:00 p.m. PWHL: Ottawa at Toronto Sat Jan 13 3:30 p.m. PWHL: Boston at Montreal Sat Jan 20 8:00 p.m. PWHL: Toronto at Montreal Sat Jan 27 3:30 p.m. PWHL: Ottawa at Montreal Sun Jan 28 1:30 a.m. CBC Sports Late Night: PWHL – Ottawa at Montreal Sat Feb 03 12:00 p.m. PWHL: Minnesota at Toronto Sat Feb 17 4:00 p.m. PWHL: New York at Boston Tue Feb 27 8:00 p.m. PWHL: Toronto at Minnesota Sat Mar 02 3:30 p.m. PWHL: Toronto at Ottawa Sat Mar 02 4:00 p.m. PWHL: Boston at Montreal Sun Mar 10 4:00 p.m. PWHL: New York at Boston Sat Mar 16 4:30 p.m. PWHL: New York at Minnesota Sat Mar 16 8:30 p.m. PWHL: Toronto vs Montreal Mon Mar 25 8:00 p.m. PWHL: Boston at New York