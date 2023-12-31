Sportsnet to broadcast select PWHL games during inaugural season

Sportsnet has partnered with the Professional Women’s Hockey League to broadcast select games from the league’s inaugural season, beginning with the season-opener between Toronto and New York on New Year’s Day.

Following the season-opener, Sportsnet’s broadcast schedule will include 16 games from January to March with additional games added at a later date.

All games broadcast on Sportsnet will also be available to stream on Sportsnet+.

“The visibility offered across our broadcast and streaming schedule is unprecedented in women’s hockey and reinforces the growing interest in our sport,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member. “Accessibility of PWHL games throughout our inaugural season is a giant win for fans everywhere. We felt it was a priority to engage a magnitude of committed partners on a variety of consistent platforms.”

Below is the complete schedule of PWHL games available on Sportsnet.

All times Eastern.

January

Monday, Jan. 1

New York at Toronto, 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, Jan. 5

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario)

Sunday, Jan. 14

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet East, West, Pacific)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific)

Saturday, Jan. 20

New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet 360)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Minnesota at Ottawa, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, Jan. 28

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific)

February

Sunday, Feb. 4

New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Minnesota at Ottawa, 2 p.m. (Sportsnet 360)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Minnesota at Montreal, 1 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, Feb. 24

Ottawa at Montreal, 2:30 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, Feb. 25

Boston at Minnesota, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet 360)

March

Friday, March 8

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific)

Sunday, March 10

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific)

Saturday, March 16

Ottawa at Boston, TBD (Sportsnet East, Ontario, West, Pacific)

Sunday, March 24

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet East, ONE)