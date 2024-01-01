CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for January 1 – 13, 2024

Happy New Year! to everyone and Welcome to the first installment of What’s On? for 2024.

Following a short break for the holidays, the TV season ramps up again with the premiere of new content and returning favourites. On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 3 new series, the return of La Brea, Night Court, Run the Burbs, Son of a Critch, Still Standing & The Great North and the series finale of Magnum P.I. New series premiering in the next two weeks include CBC’s new comedy One More Time & crime drama Wild Crads, FOX’s new animated comedy Grimsburg and the broadcast premiere of Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building (airing on CTV and ABC). On the reality front, ABC’s new competition series America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres and 2 game shows- The Floor & We Are Family. Also, I Can See Your Voice returns with all-new season. In addition, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs January 1 and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards air January 7.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 8 new series and the return of Almost Paradise, Dr. Death, Letterkenny & When Calls the Heart. New series premiering in the next two weeks include AMC+’s new fantasy drama Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, Apple TV+’s new crime drama Criminal Record, Disney+’s new action miniseries Echo, 2 new Netflix series: Australian crime drama Boy Swallows Universe and limited series crime drama Fool Me Once, Peacock’s new comedy Ted & 2 new British series: comedy Gold Diggers (airing on W Network) and Unwanted (airing on Showcase). In addition, For All Mankind, Julia & The Lovers conclude their current season.

On the reality front, new HGTV renovation series What’s Wrong with This House? premieres, while Kids Baking Championship & Superchef Grudge Match (Food Network), Celebrity IOU, Married to Real Estate, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (HGTV), Pawn Stars Do America & Swamp People (History) and Europe From Above & Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (National Geographic) return with all-new seasons.

Happy Viewing!

MONDAY JANUARY 1





FOOL ME ONCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Part Limited Series*

After her husband is brutally murdered, Maya spots someone on the nanny cam she has installed to keep an eye on her young daughter — someone who is supposed to be dead.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)



2023 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION – 3hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Performance highlights and standout moments from the annual ceremony; scheduled performers include Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., New Edition and St. Vincent.



AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

The judges face off for the first time ever as they draft dream teams of fan-favorite contestants from all over the world to compete for Golden Buzzers and studio audience votes until one act and one judge come out on top.



M*A*S*H: THE COMEDY THAT CHANGED TELEVISION – 2hr Special (Citytv and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Celebrating the beloved and influential comedy; featuring new interviews with cast members and producers, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos and stories.

Letterkenny – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*

Kids Baking Championship – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Celebrity IOU – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

To Catch A Smuggler – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)



GOLD DIGGERS – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Set in the 1850s, as thousands of men from around the world flock to the gold fields to hit the jackpot, Gold Diggers follows the adventures of sisters Gert and Marigold and their ambition to strike it rich by landing themselves newly-rich idiots.

TUESDAY JANUARY 2



Night Court – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8pm ET)



ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET) *Broadcast Premiere*

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Find Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)



The Floor – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 9pm ET)

“The Floor” is a trivia battle in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize. Hosted by Rob Lowe.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Good Trouble – Season 5 Winter Premiere (ABC Spark @ 10pm ET)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 3



I Can See Your Voice – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 8pm ET)



WE ARE FAMILY – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, host this music-centric competition showcasing the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. “We Are Family” features a studio audience entirely composed of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Featured celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

Pawn Stars Do America – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Magnum P.I. – SERIES FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JANUARY 4





SANCTUARY: A WITCH’S TALE – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ and Sundance Now)

In the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully, the death of a teen rugby star exposes an undercurrent of suspicion.

The Lovers – SEASON 1 FINALE (Sundance Now)



The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding – 2hr Special (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter.

Almost Paradise – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV2 @ 8pm ET)

The Nature of Things – SEASON 63 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Superchef Grudge Match – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



WHAT’S WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

Home inspector Joe Mazza helps clients repair hidden issues in their homes, then designer Noel Gatts uses creative ways to give them functional, stylish spaces.

Last of the Giants – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Married to Real Estate – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JANUARY 5



James May: Our Man in… – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



LITTLE BIRD – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV @ 10pm ET) *Broadcast Premiere*

Removed from her home in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montréal Jewish family at the age of 5, becoming Esther Rosenblum; now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and is willing to sacrifice everything to find them.

SUNDAY JANUARY 7





81st Golden Globe Awards – 3hr Special (Citytv and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Awards show celebrating achievements in film and television from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California; Jo Koy hosts.



GRIMSBURG – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Marvin Flute may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute follows every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Europe From Above – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 8pm ET)

When Calls the Heart – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Dr. Death – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Julia – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The Great North – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:30pm ET)



FUNNY WOMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

Beauty queen Barbara Parker moves to London to find her place as comedy star in the male-dominated sitcom industry of the 1960s.

MONDAY JANUARY 8



BLANK SLATE – SERIES PREMIERE (Game Show Network @ 6pm ET)

A competitive game show where teams of two friends and a guest comedian earn points by matching their partners’ responses to funny fill-in-the-blank questions, winning $10,000 if they manage to earn three correct matches.

Antiques Roadshow – SEASON 28 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

TUESDAY JANUARY 9





ECHO – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *5-Part Miniseries*

Maya Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown; she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community.

Son of a Critch – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8:30pm ET)



ONE MORE TIME – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

A workplace comedy, from creator and standup comedian D.J. Demers, about a fictionalized and heightened version of D.J. (played by Demers) as the hard of hearing manager of a second-hand sporting goods store, and the team of “hard-working” employees he leads.

La Brea – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV2 and NBC @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*

Run the Burbs – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9:30pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 10



CRIMINAL RECORD – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Two brilliant London-based detectives are drawn into a tug of war over an old murder case.

Break Point – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



WILD CARDS – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Demoted detective Ellis has unfortunately spent the last year on the maritime unit while Max has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets. However, when Max gets arrested and ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime, the two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, with Ellis becoming a detective again and Max staying out of jail. The catch? They must work together, with each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two will have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.



D.I. RAY – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

DI Rachita Ray is promoted to join a homicide investigation, but she suspects she’s been chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability. However, Rachita is nevertheless determined to find the killer by delving into the world of organized crime.

THURSDAY JANUARY 11



BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *7-Part Limited Series*

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

Press Your Luck – Season 5 Winter Premiere (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Holmes Family Rescue – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)



Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1 – 1hr Special (FOX @ 9pm ET)

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix immerse themselves in the best culture and cuisine Spain has to offer; the trio uncover adventures in Flamenco dancing, wine making, tapas cook-offs and catching clams.



TED – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Rude teddy bear Ted from the 2012 movie lives with 16-year-old John and his family in Massachusetts. Although Ted may not be the best influence on John, he is a loyal buddy who is always there for his best friend.

Swamp People – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY JANUARY 12

For All Mankind – SEASON 4 FINALE (Apple TV+)



UNWANTED – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

One of the world’s largest cruise ships, which after taking on board 28 shipwrecked refugees, is taken hostage by the desperate asylum seekers when they learn that the captain has been ordered to take them back to Libya.