April 9 – 15: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

APRIL 9 – THE MINIATURE WIFE *Series Premiere*

Based on a short story by Manuel Gonzalez, the one-hour, 10-episode dramedy, THE MINIATURE WIFE, examines the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis. The first four episodes drop on April 9, followed by two episodes weekly on Thursdays.

APRIL 9 – HBO Max Original Series HACKS *Season 5 Premiere*

The Emmy®-winning HBO Max original series HACKS returns for its fifth and final season on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The 10-episode season follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Thursdays, and two episodes dropping on April 30 and May 7. In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.

APRIL 10 – SORRY, BABY *Movie Premiere*

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been and begins to work through how to move forward. SORRY, BABY is written, directed by, and starring Eva Victor, alongside Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), and Kelly McCormack (GEORGE & TAMMY).

APRIL 12 – HBO Original Series EUPHORIA *Season 3 Premiere*

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy® nominee and DGA Award® winner Sam Levinson, and starring two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, the eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed pop culture juggernaut EUPHORIA begins streaming Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET. In the series, a group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Season 3 regulars include: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Golden Globe® nominee Jacob Elordi, Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Emmy nominee Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Season 3 new guest stars include: Emmy winner Sharon Stone, GRAMMY® winner ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Emmy nominee Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Emmy nominee Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker. EUPHORIA follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

APRIL 14 – HBO Original Series THE DARK WIZARD *Series Premiere*

THE DARK WIZARD is an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world’s most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers. The series traces the jaw dropping feats that made him a legend, as well as the personal turmoil that defined his life. The four-part HBO Original docuseries debuts Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of April 9 – 15.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

April 9 – HBO Max’s HACKS S5 E1 (Season Premiere)

April 12 – HBO’s DTF ST. LOUIS S1 E7 (Finale)

April 12 – HBO’s EUPHORIA S3 E1 (Season Premiere)

April 13 – HBO’s BORN TO BOWL S1 E5 (Finale)

April 14 – HBO’s THE DARK WIZARD (Docuseries Premiere)

Movies

April 9 – AWAY FROM HER *Canadian Title*

April 9 – THE RUNAWAYS

April 10 – COLD PURSUIT

April 10 – SOPHIE’S CHOICE

April 10 – SORRY, BABY

April 10 – OH, HI!

April 10 – SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE

April 10 – BORDER HUNTERS

April 15 – IT COMES IN WAVES *Canadian Title*

STARZ

April 9 – AWAY FROM HER *Canadian Title*

April 9 – STILL MINE *Canadian Title*

April 10 – IDENTITY THIEF

April 10 – SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

April 10 – DOWNTOWN ABBEY

April 10 – COLD PURSUIT

April 10 – SOPHIE’S CHOICE

Additional Highlights

April 9 – French Crave Original LES CRUES S1 E1-4

April 9 – THE FLOOR S5 E1 (Season Premiere)

April 9 – THE MINIATURE WIFE S1 E1-4 (Series Premiere)

April 13 – French Crave Original RETRACER SES ORIGINES 1

April 15 – LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA S2 E1-2 (Season Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

April 14 – THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS S1 E9-10 (Season Finale) *following CTV

April 15 – THE VOICE S29 E9 (Season Finale) *following CTV