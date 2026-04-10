Toronto’s 102.1 The Edge Joins Corus’ Iconic Alternative Radio Network

A radio station so iconic it had to be put in the name, 102.1 the Edge has officially joined the Corus Iconic Alternative Network, with the station known now as 102.1 the Edge – Iconic Alternative.

The station joins the Edge Calgary and Winnipeg’s Power 97 as the next addition to the unrivaled Iconic Alternative brand, featuring the very best of classic alternative music, including artists like the Foo Fighters, Tears For Fears, Green Day, Florence and the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Talking Heads, The Beaches, David Bowie, The Killers, Arkells and more.

“Two years ago, we partnered with Max Media to bring Iconic Alternative to Canada with the launch of Edge Calgary,” said Tammy Cole, Corus Entertainment’s Vice President, FM Audio. “From there, the momentum continued, expanding into Winnipeg and proving the power of this standout format. Now, that success comes full circle as Iconic Alternative officially launches on our flagship station, 102.1 the Edge.”

“102.1 the Edge has always represented the sound, spirit, and attitude of Toronto and the GTA,” said Samantha Payne, Corus Entertainment’s Regional Program Director, Ontario. “As part of the Iconic Alternative Network, our focus remains local – serving our audience with the music that defines the Edge, supporting artists that are shaping the genre today, and staying closely connected to the city.”

Since 1977, the beloved 102.1 the Edge station has had an unwavering commitment to new music, becoming one of the most powerful stations in the city. Just recently, it’s original namesake CFNY, hit the big screens with the launch of The Spirit of Radio documentary .

Tune into 102.1 the Edge – Iconic Alternative to hear the best and newest hits every day.