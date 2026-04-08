Netflix Top 10: Week of March 30 – Fans Have Heart Eyes for “XO, Kitty” as Season 3 Takes No. 1 in the Top 10

It doesn’t take a matchmaker like Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) to see that fans have fallen hard for Season 3 of XO, Kitty, putting the young adult series at No. 1 on the English TV list with 12.9 million views. Kitty’s senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) starts off right on Season 2’s cliffhanger as Kitty and her one-time-enemy-turned-friend and current crush, Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), take a big step toward admitting their feelings for one another. Determined to make the most of her final year of high school, Kitty has a Senior Sunset list filled with goals and the support of her older sister, Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

The latest in the sports documentary series Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom debuted at No. 2 on the English film list with 8.4 million views. Through never-before-heard revelations, firsthand accounts, and candid interviews with Odom himself – as well as his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian – the truth is revealed about the two-time NBA champion’s private struggles and his near-death crisis at the Love Ranch brothel outside Las Vegas. The doc follows just behind comedy spoof Anaconda at No. 1 with 9.9. Million views. In the film, Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, and Thandiwe Newton play a group of friends who want to remake their favorite movie in the Amazon jungle, where a giant serpent with a giant appetite awaits.

The high-octane Korean spy thriller Humint took No. 1 on the non-English film list with 11 million views. In it, South Korean agent, Manager Jo (Zo In-sung), hunts a drug ring in Russia, pitting him against a North Korean operative, Park Geon (Park Jeong-min), thus putting both in a dangerous situation where tangled secrets are hard to unravel. Another man on the hunt is Detective Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann), who races to find a serial killer while also trying to expose the dirty cop he’s forced to work with, Detective Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman), in Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole. The Norwegian series took No. 1 on the non-English TV list with 6.9 million views.

Horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen maintained its No. 2 position for a second week on the English TV list with 6.9 million views. Creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston’s dread-filled series debut toys with just how important it is to marry one’s soulmate. Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) grapple with this question in the days leading up to their wedding at Nicky’s family’s posh home in the woods.

Viewers had their pick of true crime last week as the documentary The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson took No. 3 on the English film list with 6.7 million views. The film, directed by Emmy Award-winner Marina Zenovich and produced by Academy Award-winner Evan Hayes, dives into the tragic murder of a young cycling star at the top of her sport as well as the search for Wilson’s killer and the subsequent trial. Then, docuseries The Predator of Seville took the No. 3 spot on the English TV list with 4.7 million views. The show explores how a travel network for international students became the setting for a series of assaults by Manuel Blanco, a tour guide who organized cheap trips across Spain.

War Machine proves its staying power as it celebrates five weeks on the English film list, landing last week at No. 5 with 6.1 million views. The action film follows an Army Ranger candidate (Alan Ritchson) and his team as they face an otherworldly killing machine. In its third week on the English film list, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man seized the No. 6 spot with 5.9 million views. Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan star as Birmingham mobsters in the feature follow-up to the six-season series, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham.

Holding steady in the Top 10, ONE PIECE Season 2 sailed into the No. 4 spot on the English TV list with 3.5 million views. Fans of the series have even more to celebrate this week with a series of new announcements. First, an update on Season 3, including the new title, ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta, and a logline and details for the new season, which you can read more about here. The season is slated to premiere new episodes in 2027. Next is an all-new LEGO animated special, LEGO(R) ONE PIECE, a two-part retelling of the unforgettable events from Seasons 1 and 2 that will release on Sept. 29. And finally, fans can get a sneak-peek at the upcoming anime series THE ONE PIECE.

Also on this list is the fourth season of Love on the Spectrum, which debuted in the No. 5 spot with 3.4 million views. The US version of the popular Australian series follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and relationships – some for the first time.

________________________________________

Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Anaconda

2 Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

3 The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

4 40 Acres

5 War Machine

6 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

7 KPop Demon Hunters

8 Madagascar

9 Despicable Me 4

10 Let Him Go

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 XO, Kitty: Season 3

2 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

3 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

4 ONE PIECE: Season 2

5 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

6 Raw: March 30, 2026

7 Homicide: New York: Season 2

8 Virgin River: Season 7

9 Beauty in Black: Season 2

10 Ripple: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom

2 In the Heart of the Sea

3 The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

4 Run All Night

5 Hollow Man 2

6 Harold and the Purple Crayon

7 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

8 The Strangers: Chapter 1

9 Eat Pray Bark

10 War Machine

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 XO, Kitty: Season 3

2 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

3 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

4 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

5 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1

6 Raw: March 30, 2026

7 Detective Hole: Season 1

8 Homicide: New York: Season 2

9 WWE Smackdown: April 3, 2026

10 Virgin River: Season 7

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 XO, Kitty: Season 3

2 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1

3 Love on the Spectrum: Season 4

4 The Predator of Seville: Limited Series

5 Raw: March 30, 2026

6 Homicide: New York: Season 2

7 Detective Hole: Season 1

8 Ms. Rachel: Season 1

9 Virgin River: Season 7

10 Beauty in Black: Season 2