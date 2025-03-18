Your Tomorrow – Streaming Across Canada

One of the year’s most acclaimed documentaries Your Tomorrow, written, produced, and directed by Ali Weinstein, will make its television and streaming debut on TVO (March 23) and TVO Docs YouTube channel, website and Smart TV app starting March 21, offering an unfiltered, ground-level look at the final days of Ontario Place before its controversial redevelopment.

Premiering to sold out audiences at TIFF and followed up by more sold out screenings during its theatrical run, Your Tomorrow is an immersive, observational documentary that captures a cherished public space in its twilight, as developers – backed by Premier Doug Ford’s government – push forward a divisive plan to transform the waterfront park into a high-end private spa and waterpark. Against a backdrop of protests, lawsuits, and a widening debate over who really owns public land, the film provides a quiet but powerful meditation on what’s lost when access is taken away.

Through the eyes of park regulars – including a devoted security guard with four decades of service, a pair of Taiwanese-Canadian retirees, a ‘cyborg’ leading year-round lake plunges, and a patchwork of artists, birdwatchers, and urban explorers – Your Tomorrow documents a space in transition, revealing how deeply public places shape identity and belonging. At a time when Ontario’s green spaces face increasing privatization and federal trade disputes threaten economic stability, the film offers a timely reflection on who gets left behind in the name of “progress”.

Originally opened in 1971 as a utopian vision of accessibility, Ontario Place was built as a respite for families unable to afford cottages. Over the decades, it grew into a vibrant 155-acre waterfront sanctuary – defined by its striking modernist architecture and car-free landscapes – until its future was suddenly up for sale. Now, as bulldozers take over, Your Tomorrow captures the final moments of an era, offering an elegy to the spaces that define us.

“Your Tomorrow not only is a film that captures the beauty of Ontario Place,” says Director Ali Weinstein, “but also raises vital questions about the future of all public spaces.”

The film is written, produced, and directed by Ali Weinstein and produced by Geoff Morrison, with editing by Caitlin Duriak, cinematography by Andrew Moir, and an evocative score by Joseph Shabason. Executive produced by Robin Smith, with TVO’s Natasha Negrea as Head of Programming and Alexandra Roberts as Commissioning Editor, Your Tomorrow is a Naiad Productions and Big Cedar Films Production, presented by TVO in association with the Canada Media Fund, Telefilm Canada, and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Your Tomorrow, one of the most talked-about documentaries in the last year, from the comfort of your home.