Super Team Canada, Assemble! Crave’s First Adult Animated Series Premieres May 16

When the chips are down – whether they’re ketchup or all dressed – Crave rallies the troops with the launch of SUPER TEAM CANADA, landing Friday, May 16, with a two-episode premiere, just ahead of Victoria Day weekend. This campy 10-part, half-hour comedy is Crave’s first-ever original animated series and is created by Emmy®-winning brothers Robert Cohen (THE BIG BANG THEORY, SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE) and Joel H. Cohen (THE SIMPSONS). New episodes debut on subsequent Fridays.

With more action, heart, and hilarity than a Fredericton bonspiel, SUPER TEAM CANADA follows six lesser known and underrated Canadian superheroes, tasked with saving the world from giant evil robots, an unemployed octopus, and a seriously needy hardware store clerk. When the world’s other heroes are trapped and killed, these wanna-be benchwarmers become Earth’s last and most maple-syrup-powered hope.

They are:



Breakaway (Voiced by Will Arnett)

A former minor league hockey player who uses his skates, stick, and special pucks to fight crime, and his lack of intelligence to fight rational thought. The unofficial leader of Super Team Canada (according to him), Breakaway is also handsome (according to him), brave (according to him), and very honest in his own self-assessment (according to him).



Niagara Falls (Voiced by Cobie Smulders)

This mighty maiden of moisture can produce huge amounts of water to stop bad guys…but only huge amounts. As opposed to Breakaway, having earned her fellow superheroes’ respect, she is the de facto leader, settling disagreements in a calm and reasonable manner. Only two things cause her to fly off the handle: disrespect for the environment, and her fellow teammate known as…Poutine.



Poutine (Voiced by Charles Demers)

A French-Canadian crime-fighter, Poutine blasts foes with delicious hot cheese curds from his wrist-mounted potato cannons. Poutine is handsome and lives with unbridled passion, however, his narcissistic charm and general personality cause friction with his team.



Sasquatchewan (Voiced by Brian Drummond)

A Sasquatch from Saskatchewan who uses his strength to hammer things as flat as the prairies themselves, Sasquatchewan is the brute of the team whose raw, backwoods power is equaled by his raw, backwoods smell.



RCM-PC (Voiced by Veena Sood)

RCM-PC aka Robotic Crime Management Polite Computer is a cyborg built inside a converted mailbox. “She” is like a Canadian Swiss Army Knife, able to produce anything and everything in order to stop crime, or hard-boil an egg. Yet with this seemingly endless array of tools, this sensitive PC still worries she doesn’t have enough, or is enough.



Chinook (Voiced by Ceara Morgana)

At 12-years-old, Chinook is the youngest member of Super Team Canada and can summon the power of ice, snow and wind (i.e. all the tourist attractions in Winnipeg). Chinook is also a First Nations hero, who is steeped in Indigenous lore, and can communicate with her spiritual Elders for advice. Brimming with youthful energy, Chinook sometimes seem impatient. Then again, she just asked, “Why are we wasting so much time on this stupid sentence when we could be kicking ass?!”



The Prime Minister of Canada — (Voiced by Kevin McDonald)

As Prime Minister of Canada, this world leader naturally becomes boss of the only team of superheroes left on Earth. Juggling the demands of governing the nation and a second job at a big-box store to make ends meet, he dispatches these wonders on missions vital to the planet’s well-being, as well as the PM’s confidence and self-worth.