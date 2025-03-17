Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television with New Co-Host Tim Bolen

Dina Pugliese makes her return to morning television as both co-host and co-executive producer of Breakfast Television, Canada’s favourite morning show, on Citytv and Citytv+ . Beginning today, Dina kickstarts BT mornings alongside dynamic television personality Tim Bolen and the rest of the BT family – Devo Brown , Melanie Ng , Frank Ferragine (aka Frankie Flowers), Caryn Ceolin , and Tammie Sutherland – from a brand-new, state-of-the-art studio, featuring a vibrant and modern set designed to bring new energy and create a fresh space for robust conversations and perspectives.

“You will find NO ONE more surprised about this news than me! It’s crazy how life works sometimes. After two years of rest and recharging, it feels like I’m stepping back into a pair of comfy slippers. It’s such a gift to be able to return to what made my life meaningful for almost 20 years – connecting, sharing, and laughing with YOU, our BT viewers. I can’t wait to continue making mornings brighter together!” said Dina Pugliese, Co-Host and Co-Executive Producer, BT.

“More than ever, people are looking for comfort, optimism, a uniquely Canadian perspective, and a sense of joy in the mornings – and no one delivers that better than Dina and Tim. Dina is one of the most beloved morning show personalities in the country and her return feels like welcoming back a best friend. Tim’s warmth, quick wit, and natural connection with audiences make him the perfect complement to Dina’s vibrant energy,” said Claire Adams, Executive Producer, BT.

Most recently with CHCH, where he held various roles as reporter and anchor, Tim is an experienced and respected broadcaster with a career spanning over two decades in the Canadian television industry. He began his career at Rogers tv as host of community shows such as Structures and Toronto Living. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Tim is a devoted family man, and an enthusiastic champion of Canada’s food and music scenes.

“For over 35 years, BT has set the benchmark for morning television. Many incredible hosts have paved the way, and I feel truly privileged to add my name alongside them. But the real pinch-me moment? Getting to co-host with the best in her triumphant return! I’ve admired Dina for years and from the moment we connected, the TV spark was undeniable. I know we’ll turn that into a big yellow bulb of sunshine for audiences to wake up with,” said Tim Bolen, Co-Host, BT.

Viewers can continue to count on BT to deliver the latest news, entertainment, and lifestyle content with increased audience engagement. New features from the new studio and refreshed team will include live polls, behind-the-scenes exclusives, social media integration, and daily live on-the-ground activations that will connect communities across Toronto and the GTA. Audiences can watch BT live each weekday from 6 to 10 a.m. ET on Citytv and Citytv+ in Ontario, featuring a national hour available in all Citytv markets starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.