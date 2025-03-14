Andrew Phung Hosts The Sizzling New Canadian Original Series, Big Burger Battle, Premiering April 21 on Flavour Network

Fire up the grill and let the battle begin! Corus Entertainment’s hot and juicy new Canadian Original series, Big Burger Battle premieres Monday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Flavour Network and STACKTV . Hosted by award-winning actor and comedian Andrew Phung, viewers can sink their teeth into this beefy competition that gives the beloved burger its moment in the spotlight with non-stop grilling action.

Host Andrew Phung is joined on the judging panel by celebrated chef and restaurateur, Connie DeSousa, and author, Burger Scholar, and TV personality, George Motz. Each episode, the competitors unleash their creativity in three high-stakes challenges. The battle begins with the “Fast Food” challenge, where they must transform a mystery ingredient into a crave-worthy, burger-adjacent dish. Those with the judges’ least favourite creations are sent to “Burgatory”, forced to sit out the next round.

Next up is “Burger Bucks“, where a juicy $5,000 prize is up for grabs. Here, the remaining competitors craft an outside-the-box burger featuring a star ingredient that pushes culinary boundaries.

Finally, in the “Big Burger Elimination” challenge, the chefs exiled to “Burgatory” return for a last shot at redemption. This time, they must create a stunning gourmet burger with a delectable side, knowing that one competitor will be sent home.

Week after week, the pressure mounts until only three chefs remain. In the end, one champion will rise—grilling, smashing, and frying their way to victory to claim a $25,000 cash prize, an all-inclusive tropical vacation for two provided by Sunwing Vacations, and the coveted title of Big Burger Battle Champion!

The burger connoisseur chefs battling it out for the ‘Big Burger Battle Champion’ title are:

Danielle Casario , Vernon River, PEI (Owner of The Seafood Shack)

, Vernon River, PEI (Owner of The Seafood Shack) Christina Fitzgerald , St. Louis, MO (Chef)

, St. Louis, MO (Chef) Stefan Jacob , Terrebonne, QC (Owner of Le Gras Dur Restaurant and Food Trucks)

, Terrebonne, QC (Owner of Le Gras Dur Restaurant and Food Trucks) Jae Lee , New York, NY (Owner of Nowon)

, New York, NY (Owner of Nowon) Marissa Leon-John , Terrebonne, QC (Private Chef)

, Terrebonne, QC (Private Chef) Tu Le , Edmonton, AB (Owner of Jack’s Burger Shack)

, Edmonton, AB (Owner of Jack’s Burger Shack) Tyler Thrift, Brooklyn, NY (Chef and Co-Owner of Virginia Smashburginia)

Hellmann’s, the secret ingredient behind every great burger, brings its signature flavour to Big Burger Battle as the series’ official condiment sponsor. Canada’s favourite mayonnaise adds a saucy twist to the action with two custom challenges, in-show branded displays, and product visuals. With the pantry fully stocked with Hellmann’s, competitors had the opportunity to use the brand’s premium products throughout the season when assembling their tasty creations and beyond. Additionally, Hellmann’s commitment also features media integration, customized social branded content, and an event celebrating the delicious combination that is Big Burger Battle and Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Portofino Bakery joins as the official bread and buns sponsor of Big Burger Battle and rolls in with a custom challenge of its own this season. Artisan loaves and fresh-baked buns from Portofino Bakery will be showcased prominently in the pantry, ready to showcase how every burger creation can be elevated.

Think Turkey joins Big Burger Battle as an official protein sponsor, bringing fresh taste to the competition. Their products are stocked in the pantry throughout the season, reminding Canadians to grill with turkey. The brand is also featured in a custom challenge this season.

Viewers of Big Burger Battle have a chance to win big! Flavour Network is giving one lucky winner $15,000 to put toward their grocery bill. Throughout the month of April, tune into Flavour Network every night at 9 p.m. ET to catch the daily code word which can be entered for a chance to win. Entries can be submitted at the official contest page flavournetwork.ca/article/watchandwin , which goes live March 14.

Visit flavournetwork.ca for the full cast and contestant bios, and additional show content.