Sportsnet Announces 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Coverage Details, Beginning Tonight

Sportsnet continues its exclusive coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, delivering every moment of the Second Round for fans across Canada on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, and CBC, and via live stream on Sportsnet+ (full schedule below).
Ron MacLean and David Amber host Hockey Central pre-game, intermission, and post-game alongside experts Kevin Bieksa, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, Jennifer Botterill, Luke Gazdic, and Sam Cosentino. The panel will be joined by New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen for select games. Plus, select Saturday night games will also air on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition on OMNI Television.
Plus, Sportsnet provides in-depth, complementary Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage and can’t-miss content across its TV and streaming, audio, and digital channels.
Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sportsnet – Second Round Broadcast Schedule
EASTERN CONFERENCE
CAROLINA HURRICANES vs. WASHINGTON CAPITALS
|G1
|Tues., May 6
|Carolina @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP
|G2
|Thurs., May 8
|Carolina @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP
|G3
|Sat., May 10
|Washington @ Carolina, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP
|G4
|Mon., May 12
|Washington @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP
|G5*
|Thurs., May 15
|Carolina @ Washington, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Sat., May 17
|Washington @ Carolina, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Mon., May 19
|Carolina @ Washington, TBD
|TBD
FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- Chris Cuthbert has the play-by-play call with analyst Craig Simpson and reporter Kyle Bukauskas.
|G1
|Mon., May 5
|Florida @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
|G2
|Wed., May 7
|Florida @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
|G3
|Fri., May 9
|Toronto @ Florida, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
|SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
|G4
|Sun., May 11
|Toronto @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G5*
|Wed., May 14
|Florida @ Toronto, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Fri., May 16
|Toronto @ Florida, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Sun., May 18
|Florida @ Toronto, TBD
|TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
EDMONTON OILERS vs. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
- Play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels pairs with analyst Louie DeBrusk, and reporter Gene Principe
|G1
|Tues., May 6
|Edmonton @ Vegas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G2
|Thurs., May 8
|Edmonton @ Vegas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G3
|Sat., May 10
|Vegas @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, OMNI, CBC
|G4
|Mon., May 12
|Vegas @ Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G5*
|Wed., May 14
|Edmonton @ Vegas, TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Fri., May 16
|Vegas @ Edmonton, TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Sun., May 18
|Edmonton @ Vegas, TBD
|TBD
DALLAS STARS VS. WINNIPEG JETS
- Announcer John Bartlett and analyst Garry Galley deliver the call, alongside reporter Scott Oake
|G1
|Wed., May 7
|Dallas @ Winnipeg, 9 :30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G2
|Fri., May 9
|Dallas @ Winnipeg, 9 :30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G3
|Sun., May 11
|Winnipeg @ Dallas, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G4
|Tues., May 13
|Winnipeg @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
|Sportsnet, CBC
|G5*
|Thurs., May 15
|TBD
|TBD
|G6*
|Sat., May 17
|TBD
|TBD
|G7*
|Mon., May 19
|TBD
|TBD
*If necessary
**All broadcasts available to stream on Sportsnet+
***Schedule subject to change; most up-to-date broadcast details available online