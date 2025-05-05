Monday, May 5, 2025
HomeCanadian Channels
Canadian ChannelsCBCOMNI Television

Sportsnet Announces 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Coverage Details, Beginning Tonight

0
3

Sportsnet continues its exclusive coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, delivering every moment of the Second Round for fans across Canada on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, and CBC, and via live stream on Sportsnet+ (full schedule below).

Ron MacLean and David Amber host Hockey Central pre-game, intermission, and post-game alongside experts Kevin BieksaElliotte FriedmanKelly HrudeyJennifer Botterill, Luke Gazdic, and Sam Cosentino. The panel will be joined by New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen for select games. Plus, select Saturday night games will also air on Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition on OMNI Television.

Plus, Sportsnet provides in-depth, complementary Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage and can’t-miss content across its TV and streaming, audio, and digital channels.

 

Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sportsnet – Second Round Broadcast Schedule

 

EASTERN CONFERENCE

CAROLINA HURRICANES vs. WASHINGTON CAPITALS

G1 Tues., May 6 Carolina @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP
G2 Thurs., May 8 Carolina @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP
G3 Sat., May 10 Washington @ Carolina, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP
G4 Mon., May 12 Washington @ Carolina, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP
G5* Thurs., May 15 Carolina @ Washington, TBD TBD
G6* Sat., May 17 Washington @ Carolina, TBD TBD
G7* Mon., May 19 Carolina @ Washington, TBD TBD

 

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

G1 Mon., May 5 Florida @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
G2 Wed., May 7 Florida @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
G3 Fri., May 9 Toronto @ Florida, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC
G4 Sun., May 11 Toronto @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G5* Wed., May 14 Florida @ Toronto, TBD TBD
G6* Fri., May 16 Toronto @ Florida, TBD TBD
G7* Sun., May 18 Florida @ Toronto, TBD TBD

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

EDMONTON OILERS vs. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

G1 Tues., May 6 Edmonton @ Vegas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G2 Thurs., May 8 Edmonton @ Vegas, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G3 Sat., May 10 Vegas @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Sportsnet, OMNI, CBC
G4 Mon., May 12 Vegas @ Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G5* Wed., May 14 Edmonton @ Vegas, TBD TBD
G6* Fri., May 16 Vegas @ Edmonton, TBD TBD
G7* Sun., May 18 Edmonton @ Vegas, TBD TBD

 

DALLAS STARS VS. WINNIPEG JETS

G1 Wed., May 7 Dallas @ Winnipeg, 9 :30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G2 Fri., May 9 Dallas @ Winnipeg, 9 :30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G3 Sun., May 11 Winnipeg @ Dallas, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G4 Tues., May 13 Winnipeg @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sportsnet, CBC
G5* Thurs., May 15 TBD TBD
G6* Sat., May 17 TBD TBD
G7* Mon., May 19 TBD TBD

 

*If necessary

**All broadcasts available to stream on Sportsnet+

***Schedule subject to change; most up-to-date broadcast details available online

Previous article
CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for May 4 – 17, 2025

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sports Listings

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - Channel Canada