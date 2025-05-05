Sportsnet Announces 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Coverage Details, Beginning Tonight

NETWORK

The Equalizer (CBS) has been cancelled after 5 seasons.

Saint-Pierre (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.

Allegiance (CBC) has been renewed for a Third season.

Wild Cards (CBC) has been renewed for 3rd & 4th seasons.

Heartland & Murdoch Mysteries (CBC) has been renewed for a 19th season.

North of North (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC / Citytv) has been renewed for a 34th season.

The Golden Bachelor (ABC / Citytv) has been renewed for a Second season.

Poppa’s House (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Summit (CBS / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

MasterChef (FOX / CTV) has been renewed for a 15th season.

9-1-1 (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Ninth season.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a 22nd season.

The Rookie (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for an Eighth season.

Shifting Gears (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Will Trent (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons (FOX / CHCH) have been renewed for another 3 seasons.

SPECIALTY

Dexter: Resurrection (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) Premieres July 11, 2025.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX / FXX Canada) Season 17 Premieres July 9, 2025.

The Gilded Age (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 22, 2025.

The Last of Us (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC) has been renewed for a Third season.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) Season 7 Premieres May 18, 2025.

BMF (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres June 6, 2025.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) Season 2 Premieres May 4, 2025.

STREAMING

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final season Premieres July 16, 2025.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2025.

Wednesday (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres August 6, 2025; Part 2 Premieres September 3, 2025.

Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Sandman (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres July 3, 2025; Season 2, Part 2 Premieres July 24, 2025.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Citadel: Diana (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Blood of Zeus (Netflix) 3rd and Final Season Premieres May 8, 2025.

Based on a True Story (Peacock / W Network) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Mr. Throwback (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

And Just Like That… (Max / Crave) Season 3 Premieres May 29, 2025.

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) has been cancelled after 4 seasons.

Colin From Accounts (Paramount+ / Apple TV+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Almost Paradise (Amazon Freevee / CTV Drama Channel) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 21, 2025.

Fubar (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 12, 2025.

Tires (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres June 5, 2025.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres June 18, 2025.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.