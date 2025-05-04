CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for May 4 – 17, 2025

Finale season begins on the network front, as network series wind down their current season; The next two weeks see the season finale of 19 series and the series finale of The Equalizer & S.W.A.T.. On the reality front, Next Level Chef, Shark Tank, The Amazing Race & The Masked Singer conclude their current season. On the game show front, $100,00 Pyramid & Hollywood Squares conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of Blood of Zeus, Poker Face, The Chi & The Walking Dead: Dead City and the series finale of The Last Anniversary. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new comedy Overcompensating, Apple TV+’s new Sci-fi comedy Murderbot, Crave’s new original adult animated comedy Super Team Canada, Max’s new crime drama Duster, (airing on Crave) and 3 new series from Netflix: comedy Bad Thoughts, Dutch sports comedy Football Parents and teen drama Forever. Also, Andor & Power Book III: Raising Kanan conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: Best Bite Wins (Flavour Network), Your Home Made Perfect (Home Network), Toxic (Investigation Discovery Canada) and The Motherhood (W Network). Also, The Playboy Murders (Investigation Discovery Canada) returns with an all-new season, while Dream Home, Selling Houses Australia & Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue (Home Network) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, a 4-part docuseries that reveals the complex story of the Judds, including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades; The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, a 3-part docuseries that delves into a string of horrific crimes that brought three moms together to find out what happened to their adult children – who all knew each other.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MAY 4

The Last Anniversary – SERIES FINALE (AMC+)

The Walking Dead: Dead City – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)



STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *6-Part Miniseries*

In an animated anthology, Asajj Ventress, a former assassin, flees with a new ally, while Cad Bane confronts his past when meeting an old friend turned Marshal.

The Equalizer – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY MAY 5

All American – SEASON 7 FINALE (The CW @ 8pm ET)

The Neighborhood – SEASON 7 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

NCIS – SEASON 22 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

The Playboy Murders – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)



TOXIC – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Elizabeth Chambers draws from her experience and background as an investigative journalist to delve into the dark and twisted side of relationships.

TUESDAY MAY 6

Night Court – SEASON 3 FINALE (NBC @ 8:30pm ET and CTV @ 10:30pm ET)

Neighborhood Wars – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)



PARENT WARS – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

Diving into the chaos, conflicts and comedy of modern parenting. From sideline meltdowns to schoolyard standoffs, and clashes with cops, coaches and even fellow parents, these viral moments reveal just how far parents will go to defend their kids.

WEDNESDAY MAY 7

The Masked Singer – SEASON 13 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)



Best Bite Wins – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Host Josh Peck and culinary expert Monti Carlo invite six expert chefs to compete for a $25,000 cash prize and rights as Los Angeles’ king or queen of cocktail appetizers; each episode brings a new client, theme, and fresh culinary challenge.

THURSDAY MAY 8

Blood of Zeus – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*



FOREVER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

Ghosts – SEASON 4 FINALE (Global @ 7:30pm ET and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Elsbeth – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Conan O’Brien Must Go – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10:25pm ET)

FRIDAY MAY 9



LONG WAY HOME – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman get on their refurbished bike and travel from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s home in England. They take a two-month-long route, passing through the Arctic Circle and continental Europe.

Hollywood Squares – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

SATURDAY MAY 10



THE JUDD FAMILY: TRUTH BE TOLD – SERIES PREMIERE (Lifetime Canada @ 8pm ET) *4-Part Limited Series*

The complex story of the Judd family, including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades; featuring intimate interviews with Judd family members.

SUNDAY MAY 11

Tracker – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Welcome to Wrexham – SEASON 3 FINALE (FX Canada @ 8pm ET)



THE BAKERSFIELD 3: A TALE OF MURDER AND MOTHERHOOD – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET) *3-Part Miniseries*

In the spring of 2018, a young woman and man went missing, and another young man was murdered in Bakersfield, California. A string of coincidences unearthed by the victims’ mothers led to the realization that these three cases were entangled. Desperate for answers, they banded together, dubbing their children’s death and disappearances as “The Bakersfield 3.” This docuseries charts their journey as they find out what really happened to their children.

Watson – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



THE MOTHERHOOD – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

Connie Britton, along with three experts in parenting, style, and home – Angela Rose, Destini Davis, and Taryn Hicks – help single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families. Together, they form: The Motherhood.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told – SERIES FINALE (Lifetime Canada @ 9pm ET)

$100,000 Pyramid – SEASON 8 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)



YOUR HOME MADE PERFECT – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Two rival architects reveal radical new visions for homes using virtual reality.

MONDAY MAY 12

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

TUESDAY MAY 13

Andor – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+)



BAD THOUGHTS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A collection of hilariously disturbing stories that push the boundaries of decency in ways only Tom Segura could imagine.

Will Trent – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Rookie – SEASON 7 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Poker Face – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Citytv @ 10pm ET)

Selling Houses Australia – SEASON 16 FINALE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

Bad Romance – SEASON 2 FINALE (ABC @ 10:01pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MAY 14

Dream Home – SEASON 1 FINALE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Stolen Girl – SEASON 1 FINALE (ABC Spark @ 9:30pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 15



OVERCOMPENSATING – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, an outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while finding out who we really are.



SECRETS WE KEEP – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

When a neighbor’s au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.

9-1-1 – SEASON 8 FINALE (Global and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Law & Order – SEASON 24 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Next Level Chef – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Doctor Odyssey – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – SEASON 26 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

The Amazing Race – SEASON 37 FINALE (CTV2 and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Found – SEASON 2 FINALE (NBC @ 10pm ET)

Grey’s Anatomy – SEASON 21 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)



DUSTER – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 11pm ET)

Set in the 1970’s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

FRIDAY MAY 16



MURDERBOT – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet–even though it just wants to binge soap operas.



SUPER TEAM CANADA – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

With more action, heart, and hilarity than a Fredericton bonspiel, SUPER TEAM CANADA follows six lesser known and underrated Canadian superheroes, tasked with saving the world from giant evil robots, an unemployed octopus and a seriously needy hardware store clerk.



FOOTBALL PARENTS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Netherlands*

When it comes to their children’s amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit.

Gross Pointe Garden Society – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv @ 7pm ET and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Shark Tank – SEASON 16 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Chi – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – SEASON 4 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

S.W.A.T. – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY MAY 17

Saturday Night Live – SEASON 50 FINALE (Global and NBC @ 11:29pm ET)