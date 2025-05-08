Which Generation Reigns Supreme? Season 2 of CTV’s Hit Original Game Show BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS Premieres May 21

Pitting Gen Z’s TikTok prowess against Baby Boomers’ encyclopedic knowledge one episode at a time, Canada’s #1 game show and CTV Original format BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS returns for its second season, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, beginning May 21, and streams next day on Crave. Hosted by multi-hyphenate entertainer Lilly Singh, BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS pits four generations against each other for the ultimate pop culture showdown.

Each episode features four quirky contestants, each born of a different generation (Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomer), on a mission to flex their trivia muscles. With quiz questions that span from the Beatles to Baywatch, and Beyoncé to “Barbenheimer”, contestants battle their way through multiple trivia rounds in hopes of securing the grand prize of $25,000. The contestant with the most quiz “rizz” across the generational spectrum has the greatest shot at winning it all.

New this season, four Canadian recording artists also face off for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice in the show’s special Music Stars Charity episode airing July 23. Renowned jazz vocalist and Juno Award-winner Molly Johnson (Boomer) is playing for St. Stephen’s Community House; Barenaked Ladies’ drummer Tyler Stewart (Gen X) is playing for CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health; Regina-born singer and rapper, known for his viral hit “Jalebi Baby,” Tesher (Millennial) is playing for RIWC (Regina Immigrant Women Centre); and AMERICAN IDOL finalist and TikTok sensation Nicolina is playing for Kids Help Phone. This season also features Makayla Couture from CANADA’S DRAG RACE (May 28) competing for Gen Z; psychic-medium Donna Hartt (June 11) from THE TRAITORS CANADA competing for Gen X; Michael Nunzi (July 2) from Calgary competing for Millennials; magician Kameron Marshall (July 9) competing for Gen Z; online content creator Danielle Ryan (Aug. 20) competing for Millennial, and more. Intergenerational chaos ensues as each episode features a colourful cast of bold personalities, ready to show off their pop culture smarts – mixed with a healthy dose of generational smack talk.

In the Season 2 premiere of BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS (Wednesday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app, and streams next day on Crave), a law major from Calgary (Gen Z), a model and fitness trainer from Bethany, Ont. (Millennial), a game show veteran from Quispamsis, New Brunswick (Gen X), and a former hair metal rocker from Mississauga, Ont. (Boomer) enter the battle arena for a no-holds-barred trivia takedown, vying for the chance to win up to $25,000.

Viewers can visit CTV.ca, and follow @CTV and @BattleOfTheGenerations on social for exclusive bonus content, highlights, and behind-the-scenes extras throughout the season. Season 1 of BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS and new episodes this season will also be available to stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app with no subscription or sign-in required.