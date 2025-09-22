AMC’s FearFest 2025 Full Schedule

Spooky season is once again upon us, and today AMC and AMC+ announced the return of “FearFest,” the long-running, annual horror and genre programming event featuring over 650 hours of iconic horror films franchises, new series, specials and more, across linear and streaming.

Award-winning artist, musician and horror enthusiast Janelle Monáe will once again return as the official host and “HalloQueen” for the month-long carnival of frights, where she will be featured in the social campaign sharing her love of horror, favorite thrillers and showcasing her knowledge of the genre.

Monáe has also curated a list of her favorite horror films for a special collection on AMC+ available to stream during the month of October. ‘FearFest’ Favorites by Janelle Monáe” includes The Birds, Carrie (1976), Child’s Play (1988), Halloween (1978), Jeepers Creepers, Late Night with the Devil, Leprechaun, The Others, Psycho, Rear Window, The Rule of Jenny Pen, Speak No Evil, Vertigo and more.

“Halloween is a time to investigate fears, transform them, and celebrate the unknown,” Monáe said. “Horror has always been a space to honor the horror classics, like the films that shaped me, while championing bold new voices and reinventing the way stories are told. I’m thrilled to return as the HalloQueen with AMC Networks and FearFest to share my favorite films, spotlight iconic franchises, and share this Halloween season with all my fellow horror enthusiasts!”

“FearFest” programming highlights includes fan-favorite franchises and collections such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Friday the 13th, Final Destination and the Stephen King library including It (2017), IT the mini-series, The Shining (celebrating its 45th Anniversary) and Misery (celebrating its 35th Anniversary), as well as new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, an all-new series in the Anne Rice Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order and ghoulish holiday specials including The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: FearFest double feature screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy vs. Jason. The goosebump gala also features themed marathons, such as “Fear the ’80s” (Silver Bullet, Christine, Poltergeist), “Creature Feature” (Tremors, Lake Placid, Pet Sematary) and more.

Check out the detailed schedule below to see when to catch all your favorites on AMC all October. Plus, don’t forget you can stream many of these movies on AMC.com with a cable login or by signing up for AMC+ .

Wednesday, October 1

FearFest Halloween Kickoff Marathon

3 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5 pm: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7 pm: Halloween (1978)

9 pm: Halloween II (1981)

11 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch at 11p

Thursday, October 2

6 pm: Trick ‘r Treat

8 pm: Friday the 13th (2009)

10 pm: Jeepers Creepers

Friday, October 3

AMC Premiere Event

8 pm: It (2017)

Saturday, October 4

Freddy vs. Jason Weekend

8 am: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

10 am: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

12 pm: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

2 pm: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

4 pm: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

6 pm: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

8 pm: Friday the 13th (1980)

10 pm: Friday the 13th Part 2

12 am: Friday the 13th Part III

2 am: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

4 am: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Sunday, October 5

Freddy vs. Jason Weekend Continues

6 am: Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

8 am: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

10 am: ; A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

12:15 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

2:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

4:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

6:45 pm: Freddy vs. Jason

Monday, October 6

5:30 pm: House of Wax (2005)

8 pm: Ghost Ship

10 pm: Thir13n Ghosts

Tuesday, October 7

Creature Feature

9 am: Eight Legged Freaks

11:30 am: Leprechaun

1:30 pm: Pumpkinhead

3:30 pm: The Thing

6 pm: Pet Sematary

8 pm: Lake Placid

10 pm: Tremors

12 am: Child’s Play

2 am: Cujo

4 am: Anaconda

Wednesday, October 8

8 pm: The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

10:55 pm: Freddy vs. Jason

Thursday, October 9

2:30 pm: Stephen King’s It Part 1

4:45 pm: Stephen King’s It Part 2

7 pm: Christine

9 pm: It (2017)

Friday, October 10

Run Michael Run Marathon

2 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

4 pm: Halloween (1978)

6 pm: Halloween II (1981

8 pm: Halloween (2007)

10:30 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

12:30 am: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Saturday, October 11

Final Destination Marathon

1 pm: Final Destination (2000)

3 pm: Final Destination 2

5 pm: Final Destination 3

7 pm: The Final Destination (2009)

9 pm: Final Destination 5

11 pm: Final Destination (2000)

Sunday, October 12

Fear the ‘80s Marathon

8 am: Fright Night (1985)

10:30 am: Poltergeist

1 pm: Christine

3 pm: Silver Bullet

5 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

7 pm: Friday the 13th (1980)

Monday, October 13

Halloween Marathon

2 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

4 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

6 pm: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

8 pm: Halloween (1978)

10 pm: Halloween II (1981)

Tuesday, October 14

A Nightmare of Freddy Marathon

11:30 am: Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

1:30 pm: Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

3:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

5:45 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

8 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

10:15 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

Wednesday, October 15

6 pm: Trick ‘r Treat

8 pm: Jeepers Creepers

10 pm: I Know What You Did Last Summer

Thursday, October 16

7:15 pm: The Omen

9:45 pm: Carrie (2013)

Friday, October 17

Friday the 13th Marathon

11 am: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

1 pm: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

3 pm: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

5 pm: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

7 pm: Freddy vs. Jason

9:15 pm: Friday the 13th (1980)

11:15 pm: Friday the 13th Part 2

1:15 am: Friday the 13th Part III

Saturday, October 18

Stephen King Marathon

8:45 am: Pet Sematary

10:45 am: Graveyard Shift

12:45 pm: Thinner

2:45 pm: It (2017)

5:45 pm: Carrie (2013)

8 pm: Christine

10 pm: Misery

12:30 am: Silver Bullet

2:30 am: Cujo

Sunday, October 19

Michael vs. Everyone Marathon

8:30 am: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

10:30 am: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

12:30 pm: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

2:30 pm: Halloween (2007)

5 pm: Halloween II (1981)

7 pm: Halloween (1978)

Monday, October 20

1:30 pm: Stephen King’s It Part 1

3:45 pm: Stephen King’s It Part 2

6 pm: Friday the 13th Part 2

8 pm: Friday the 13th (2009)

10 pm: Freddy vs. Jason

Tuesday, October 21

5 pm: Thir13en Ghosts

7 pm: Final Destination (2000)

9 pm: Final Destination 2

Wednesday, October 22

No Survivors Marathon

4:30 pm: Jeepers Creepers

6:30 pm: Halloween (2007)

9 pm: Ghost Ship

11 pm: Friday the 13th (2009)

Thursday, October 23

6 pm: Trick ‘r Treat

8 pm: I Know What You Did Last Summer

10:15 pm: Scream 4

Friday, October 24

Supernatural Marathon

11:30 am: The Exorcist

2:15 pm: The Shining

5:45 pm: Poltergeist

8:15 pm: The Conjuring

10:45 pm: The Omen (2006)

1:15 am: Insidious: The Last Key

Saturday, October 25

Halloween Marathon

1 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

3 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5 pm: ; Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7 pm: Halloween (1978)

9:30 pm: Halloween (2007)

11:30 pm: Halloween II (1981)

Sunday, October 26

Final Destination Marathon

11 am: Final Destination (2000)

1 pm: Final Destination 2

3 pm: Final Destination 3

5 pm: The Final Destination (2009)

7 pm: Final Destination 5

Monday, October 27

7 pm: Thir13en Ghosts

9 pm: House of Wax (2005)

11:30 pm: Ghost Ship

Tuesday, October 28

6 pm: Final Destination 5

8 pm: Final Destination (2000)

10: pm: Trick ‘r Treat

Wednesday, October 29

7 pm: Poltergeist

9:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

11:45 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

Thursday, October 30

Halloween on Halloween Marathon

2 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

4 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

6 pm: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

8 pm: ; Halloween (2007)

10:30 pm: Halloween (1978)

12:30 am: Halloween II (1981)

2:30 am: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

4:30 am: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Friday, October 31

Halloween on Halloween Marathon Continues

6:30 am: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

8:30 am: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

10:30 am: Halloween (1978)

12:30 pm: Halloween II (1981)

2:30 pm: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

4:30 pm: Halloween (2007)

7 pm: Halloween (1978)

9 pm: Halloween II (1981)

11 pm: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

1 am: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3 am: Halloween (1978)