Citytv+ now available direct-to-consumer on all major platforms & in new bundle with Sportsnet+

Rogers Sports & Media today announced the expansion of Citytv+ across all major platforms with the entertainment streaming service now available to Canadians directly through a Citytv+ subscription.

Also launching today is a new bundle subscription with Citytv+ and Sportsnet+, offering greater savings to stream both the biggest entertainment hits and live sports events from Canada’s #1 sports network.

“Rogers Sports & Media is home to the most coveted entertainment and sports media brands and programming in Canada, and we’re excited to make our vast collection of top content available to even more Canadians to enjoy when and where they want,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Citytv+ is home to live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand programming from popular entertainment and lifestyle TV brands. New and past seasons from iconic franchises and big stars include: Chicago Fire, Dancing with the Stars and Law & Order (Citytv); The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules (Bravo); Homestead Rescue, Expedition X and Expedition Unknown (Discovery); Chopped, Bobby’s Triple Threat and Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network); new FX series The Lowdown and Alien: Earth, along with critically-acclaimed dramas and comedies from FX and FXX such as It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Atlanta, Welcome to Wrexham and Necaxa; Celebrity IOU, Home Town, My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV) and more.

Expanding direct-to-consumer, Citytv+ is available across all major platforms including Apple and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Rogers Xfinity and online via Citytvplus.ca. Canadians can now subscribe to the entertainment streaming service directly through citytvplus.ca/subscribe or download the Citytv+ app from the App Store or Google Play.

Subscriptions for Citytv+ are $9.99/month or $99.00/yearly, with a 7-day free trial to start watching. The bundle subscription for $31.99/month combines the immense entertainment offering of Citytv+ with the Sportsnet+ Standard package.

Sportsnet+ offers the most comprehensive live sports streaming experience in Canada with the most NHL games, exclusive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and MLB, the Toronto Raptors and NBA, plus UFC, Grand Slam of Curling, and more.

For more details visit citytvplus.ca or sportsnetplus.ca.