Netflix Top 10: Week of July 6 – Enola Holmes Cracks the Case, Holding No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

It’s no mystery that Enola Holmes 3 held the top spot on the English film list for a second week, chasing down 12 million views. The adventurous threequel sees Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the titular detective, as she prepares to wed Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in the British colony of Malta. But first, Enola must solve the case of the disappearance of her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

Audiences also followed the clues of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, which launched in the No. 2 spot on the list with 9 million views. The documentary film retraces the Costa Concordia disaster that took place off the coast of Italy on Jan. 13, 2012. It was a maritime catastrophe that claimed 32 lives, led to a 16-year prison sentence for the ship’s captain, and drew global media attention.

I Will Find You – the Harlan Coben adaptation starring Sam Worthington as a father wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his son – topped the English TV list for a fourth week in a row, earning 11.5 million views. And Worst Neighbor Ever – the documentary series detailing true stories of neighbors committing harrowing crimes – held the No. 2 spot on the list, seizing 8.1 million views.

Little House on the Prairie, based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series inspired by her own childhood on the frontier, debuted in the No. 3 spot on the list with 6.4 million views. Already renewed for a second season, the “heart-filled and honorable” adaptation introduces the Ingalls family – Ma (Crosby Fitzgerald), Pa (Luke Bracey), Mary (Skywalker Hughes), and Laura (Alice Halsey) – as they face the often harsh conditions of 1800s prairie life just outside the small but quickly developing town of Independence, Kansas.

The emotional rom-com Voicemails for Isabelle, starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson as an unlikely couple, rang up the No. 3 spot on the English film list with 8.6 million views. And the heartfelt comedy Little Brother, in which John Cena and Eric André play long lost “siblings,” grabbed the No. 5 spot with 4.3 million views.

Audiences continued to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed adaptation of the acclaimed animated series following a young airbender named Aang (Gordon Cormier). Season 2 claimed the No. 4 spot on the English TV list with 5.2 million views, while Season 1 took the No. 8 spot with 2.2 million views. And Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You, the stand-up special in which the comedian revisits marital pranks and takes down internet trolls, premiered in the No. 10 spot with 1.3 million views.

A mother risks everything in the French thriller Nothing to Lose, which nabbed the top spot on the non-English film list with 6.5 million views. When her son falls ill and the health system fails, Jada (Nawell Madani) goes to violent lengths to save his life. Another parent strives to save their kid in Agent Kim Reactivated, which follows a special agent who comes out of retirement to help his daughter. The Korean limited series kept the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 9.1 million views.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Enola Holmes 3

2 Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

3 Voicemails for Isabelle

4 The Doorman

5 Little Brother

6 Rust Creek

7 F9: The Fast Saga

8 Old Henry

9 The Boss Baby

10 KPop Demon Hunters

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 I Will Find You: Limited Series

2 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

3 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

4 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

5 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

6 Raw: July 6, 2026

7 Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 4

8 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1

9 Survival of the Thickest: Season 3

10 Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

3 The Hustle

3 Enola Holmes 3

4 Voicemails for Isabelle

5 Summer Camp

6 Something in the Water

7 Little Brother

8 Into the Blue

9 Face/Off

10 Despicable Me 4

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

2 I Will Find You: Limited Series

3 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

4 WWE Raw: July 6, 2026

5 Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

6 WWE Smackdown: July 10, 2026

7 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

8 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

9 Agent Kim Reactivated: Limited Series

10 Ms. Rachel: Season 1