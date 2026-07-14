July 16 – 22: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

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July 17 – THE RUNNING MAN *Crave Premiere*

  • The 2025 action, sci-fi, and adventure movie THE RUNNING MAN stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards, as he enters a deadly competition where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassin. Desperate for money to save his sick daughter, he’s convinced by the show’s ruthless producer to enter the game as a last resort. Ratings soon skyrocket as Ben’s defiance, instincts and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite, as well as a threat to the entire system. THE RUNNING MAN makes its debut on Crave Friday, July 17.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of July 16 – 22.
*All Programming Subject to Change*

Movies
July 17 – MIDSOMMAR
July 17 – THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 3
July 17 – MOB COPS
July 17 – THE RUNNING MAN
July 17 – NOUVELLE VAGUE
July 17 – THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS
July 17 – INTERSTELLAR
July 22 – ROCKY’S CAT-ASTROPHE *Canadian Title*

STARZ
July 16 – WATERMARK *Canadian Title*
July 16 – HOW SHE MOVE *Canadian Title*
July 17 – MIDSOMMAR
July 17 – THE NEW ROMANTIC *Canadian Title*

Additional Highlights
July 20 – BIG WOLF ON CAMPUS S1-3 *Canadian Title*
July 22 – SUPA STRIKAS S3 (Crave Premiere)

Next Day on Crave
July 16 – CASH CAB S10 E25-26 (Season Finale) *Canadian Title* *following MUCH
July 20 – SNAPPED S36C (Season Premiere) *following OXYGEN

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