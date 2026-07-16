CBC/Radio-Canada Expands International News Including Five New Bureaus to be Launched Around the World

CBC/Radio-Canada today announced the significant international expansion of its news divisions in order to bring more coverage of world events to audiences across Canada. Over the next two years, CBC News and Radio-Canada Info will place journalists in at least five new regions or countries: Beijing, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, Mexico City, a new location in Europe, to be determined, as well as a permanent presence in Africa in the near future, while continuing to regularly deploy journalists to other countries around the world. The news divisions will closely collaborate and maximize shared resources whenever possible.

“This new investment in international reporting comes at a time when the world, and Canada’s place within it, is rapidly changing. Geopolitical, hemispheric, social and economic power dynamics are in significant flux, with many international stories now having a direct impact on Canada’s economy, security and sovereignty,” said Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, CBC News.

“This expansion of our international news coverage will give Canadians a broader window on the world at a time when it is changing rapidly. Our correspondents and special envoys bring us into the heart of countries and communities, uncover compelling stories, and provide the context needed to understand the complex issues reshaping our world,” said Crystelle Crépeau, General Manager, News and Current Affairs, Radio-Canada.

CBC/Radio-Canada has a long history of international reporting, bringing a Canadian perspective to global events for Canadian audiences over the last 90 years. Currently, CBC News and Radio-Canada Info operate seven permanent bureaus in Istanbul, London, Mumbai, New York City, Paris, Taipei and Washington D.C., and deploy journalists from these locations, and from Canada, to points around the globe. Last year, news teams travelled to 65 countries and created video, audio and text stories on multiple platforms.

The planned international news expansion includes:

Beijing , the capital of a global superpower, where CBC/Radio-Canada historically maintained a reporting presence for over four decades.

, the capital of a global superpower, where CBC/Radio-Canada historically maintained a reporting presence for over four decades. Jerusalem , re-opening a bureau to continue vital coverage of the Middle East, a region where conflict and shifting peace agreements continue to affect the lives of millions while reshaping the global economy and alliances.

, re-opening a bureau to continue vital coverage of the Middle East, a region where conflict and shifting peace agreements continue to affect the lives of millions while reshaping the global economy and alliances. Los Angeles , to provide comprehensive, coast-to-coast coverage of the United States alongside established bureaus in New York City and Washington D.C.

, to provide comprehensive, coast-to-coast coverage of the United States alongside established bureaus in New York City and Washington D.C. Mexico City , the capital of a key trading and tourism partner for Canada, and a gateway to important stories in Central and South America.

, the capital of a key trading and tourism partner for Canada, and a gateway to important stories in Central and South America. TBD city in Europe , building on CBC/Radio-Canada’s established expertise in London and Paris to deepen coverage of a region of growing strategic importance to Canada as global alliances and international dynamics continue to evolve. CBC/Radio-Canada’s recently announced participation in the Eurovision News Exchange will also allow audiences in Europe to receive more Canadian news and perspectives, while Canadians will receive more international coverage from the region.

, building on CBC/Radio-Canada’s established expertise in London and Paris to deepen coverage of a region of growing strategic importance to Canada as global alliances and international dynamics continue to evolve. Africa, where CBC/Radio-Canada will deploy journalists more frequently, before establishing a permanent presence in the near future.

This fall, Radio-Canada host Céline Galipeau will launch a new weekly international news program which will dig deeper into complex global events and showcase the work of Radio-Canada’s world correspondents. It will be broadcast live on ICI RDI on Fridays at 8 p.m., and rebroadcast on Sundays at 5 p.m. on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV .

CBC News will be exploring and developing multi-platform storytelling formats to deliver expanded international reporting across digital, audio and video streaming spaces, ensuring these critical global stories reach audiences where they consume news most.