Gripping New Crave Original, ANNA PIGEON Premieres August 7 on USA Network and Crave

TV Series News

NETWORK

SPECIALTY

Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX / FXX Canada) Season 18 Premieres August 17, 2026.

American Horror Story (FX / FX Canada) Season 13 Premieres September 24, 2026.

Godfather of Harlem (MGM+ / Crave) has been renewed for a Final 2hr Episode that will serve as a Series Finale.

Nightsleeper (BBC / Super Channel Fuse) has been renewed for a Second season.

Adults (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2026.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 18, 2026.

STREAMING

Where's Wanda? (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.

Colin From Accounts (Paramount+ / CBC Gem) upcoming 3rd Season will be the Final Season.

House of David (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

It's Not Like That (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

X-Men '97 (Disney+) has been renewed for 3rd & 4th seasons

Nemesis (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season

Every Year After (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season

Leanne (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2026.

My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres August 6, 2026.

Average Joe (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres August 19, 2026.

Dutton Ranch (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season

Batman: Caped Crusader (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres July 31, 2026.

Hellavu Boss (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3, Part 1 Premieres October 14, 2026.

Ponies (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Kevin (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

A Woman of Substance (Channel 4 UK / BritBox Canada) has been renewed for a Second season

Outer Banks (Netflix) 5th and Final Season Premieres August 20, 2026.

Gangs of Galicia (Netflix) has been renewed for a 3rd and Final season

The Boroughs (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) 4th and Final Season Premieres July 29, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season

The Four Seasons (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season

Slow Horses (Apple TV) Season 6 Premieres September 16, 2026.

Widow's Bay (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Second season

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third and Final season

Lupin (Netflix) Part 4 Premieres October 23, 2026.

Lioness (Paramount+) Season 3 Premieres August 2, 2026.

Futurama (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 14 Premieres August 3, 2026.

King of the Hill (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 15 Premieres July 20, 2026.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres November 11, 2026.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.

Ransom Canyon (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Season 4 Premieres August 5, 2026.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) Season 4 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.

Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.