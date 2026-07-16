Gripping New Crave Original, ANNA PIGEON Premieres August 7 on USA Network and Crave

Crave’s suspenseful new crime drama, ANNA PIGEON, debuts in Canada August 7. Filmed in Calgary and starring Canadian actress Tracy Spiridakos (CHICAGO P.D.), the 10-episode hour-long Crave originals series airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, and streams on Crave.
From director Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and Canadian showrunner Morwyn Brebner (SAVING HOPE), and based on the New York Times best-selling Anna Pigeon mystery series by Nevada Barr, the mystery series follows Anna Pigeon (Spiridakos), a former urbanite who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way.
The series also stars Ronnie Rowe (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY) as Frederick Stanton, an FBI agent and charismatic wanderer who chases crimes through national parks and keeps his cool, except when it comes to Anna; and Paulina Alexis (RESERVATION DOGS) as Zoey Bear Child, a young ranger coming into her own who looks to Anna as a mentor. Melanie Scrofano (WYNONNA EARP) joins the series as Bethany Lopez, the wife of park ranger Manny Lopez (Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE), who is working to find her place within the ranger community. Additional cast members include Tricia Helfer (BATTLESTAR GALACTICA), Kim Coates (SONS OF ANARCHY), Cooper Levy (OVERCOMPENSATING), Jordan Sledz (HEARTLAND), Ryan Northcott (TRIBAL), Crystle Lightning (THREE PINES), and Nikki Hallow (HIGH SCHOOL).