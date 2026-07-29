July 30 – August 5: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

July 31 – STARZ Original FIGHTLAND *Series Premiere*
- On the night that British-born boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead. Duke is devastated and his reaction in the aftermath costs him eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up — the criminal kingpin and former promoter, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke’s life, to pick up the pieces. A disgraced boxing champion is released from prison and returns to London to take revenge on the crime family that betrayed him. The new original boxing crime series executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson streams weekly on Fridays.
August 4 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS *Season Premiere*
- Since its debut in 2001, HARD KNOCKS has documented training camps of 16 NFL teams, with the upcoming HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marking the franchise’s first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. The all-access coverage unfolds this summer at the Seahawks training camp in Renton, Washington and features head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 Associated Press (AP) NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II. The season premieres on Tuesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the five-episode series stream on subsequent Tuesdays through September 1.
Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of July 30 – August 5.
*All Programming Subject to Change*
HBO and HBO Max
August 4 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (Season Premiere)
Movies
July 31 – GLADIATOR II
July 31 – HOLY DAYS *Canadian Title*
July 31 – POLITE SOCIETY
July 31 – STRAYS (2023)
July 31 – MONTREAL, MY BEAUTIFUL *Canadian Title*
July 31 – THE DREADFUL
July 31 – SNATCH (2000)
August 1 – SCHOOL OF ROCK
STARZ
July 30 – WINDOW HORSES *Canadian Title*
July 31 – FIGHTLAND Season 1 Episode 1 (Series Premiere)
July 31 – DUST BUNNY *Canadian Title*
Additional Highlights
July 30 – Crave Original BELLEFLEUR Season 3 Episodes 9-10 (Season Finale)
August 4 – THE TRAITORS AUSTRALIA Season 3 (Season Premiere)
Next Day on Crave
July 30 – THE ARK S3 E1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV Sci-Fi Channel
August 2 – KILLER CLOWN: INSPIRED BY A TRUE STORY *Canadian Title* *following CTV Life Channel
August 4 – UNKNOWN SERIAL KILLERS OF AMERICA Season 2 Episode 1 (Season Premiere) *following OXYGEN