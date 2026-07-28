Netflix Top 10: Week of July 20 – Kevin Hart’s “72 Hours” Parties to No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Pack your bags and get ready to party, Kevin Hart style. The actor’s latest comedy, 72 Hours, debuted at the top of the English film list, going wild with 22.1 million views. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Ride Along 2), the raucous flick stars Hart as Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive who’s mistakenly added to a group chat about a bachelor-party weekend in Miami. He decides to join in anyway and parties hard with a group of Gen Zers (Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall).

I Will Find You found its way back to the top spot of the English TV list, with 7.3 million views. The Harlan Coben adaptation also claimed the No. 10 spot on Netflix’s ranking of the Most Popular Shows of All Time, with 101.9 million views across six weeks. Swapped flew to the No. 9 spot on the Most Popular Movies of All Time, flapping up 143.2 million views. This week, Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple’s animated adventure landed in the No. 8 spot of the English film list with 3.4 million views.

Will Ferrell’s The Hawk swung big for the No. 2 spot on the English TV list, scoring 6.2 million views in its second week. The sports comedy stars Ferrell as over-the-hill pro golfer Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, who works to revitalize his once-legendary career. Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster, Jimmy Tatro, and Luke Wilson are also in the show’s cast.

The second season of the modern Western drama Ransom Canyon launched in the No. 3 spot on the list, herding together 4.1 million views. Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel return as Quinn and Staten, whose star-crossed love story encounters more rough terrain (including a few love triangles) in their Texas town. And the second season of the action-fantasy Avatar: The Last Airbender battled to the No. 7 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the list with 2.3 million views.

A Toxic Love Story premiered in the No. 2 spot on the English film list, collecting 18 million views. The true-crime documentary recounts the 2016 incident where a newlywed woman reports receiving threatening emails from an unknown sender. All signs point to one person – her husband’s ex – but after that suspect is arrested, it kicks up a scandal in their well-to-do California suburb.

Zoey Deutch’s heartfelt rom-com Voicemails for Isabelle rang up the No. 4 spot for its sixth consecutive week on the list, with 4.6 million views. And Alan Ritchson’s action movie War Machine returned to the list, taking the No. 9 spot with 3.2 million views.

Speaking of military dramas, Elite Force debuted at the top of the non-English TV list with 10.1 million views. The explosive French series stars Tomer Sisley as David, a high-ranking officer who’s set to leave the field when an unprecedented attack on his unit pulls him back into the fray.

Elize: Shadows of a Woman premiered in the top spot of the non-English film list with 16.2 million views. Based on true events, the Brazilian thriller explores a marriage marked by secrets and conflicts, and the choices that culminate in a shocking crime.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 72 HOURS

2 A Toxic Love Story

3 Sniper: No Nation

4 Voicemails for Isabelle

5 Quarantine 2: Terminal

6 Ordinary Angels

7 KPop Demon Hunters

8 Swapped

9 War Machine

10 Monsters vs. Alien

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 I Will Find You: Limited Series

2 The Hawk: Season 1

3 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

4 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

5 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

6 Raw: July 20, 2026

7 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

8 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

9 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

10 Stokes Twins: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 A Toxic Love Story

2 72 HOURS

3 Elize: Shadows of a Woman

4 Forever My Girl

5 Desire

6 Venom: The Last Dance

7 Companion

8 Ghost Town

9 23 000 Lives

10 Voicemails for Isabelle

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 The Hawk: Season 1

2 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

3 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

4 I Will Find You: Limited Series

5 Elite Forece: Season 1

6 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

7 WWE Raw: July 20, 2026

8 WWE Smackdown – July 24, 2026

9 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

10 My Daughter’s Father: Season 1