CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for November 30 – December 13, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Murder in a Small Town. On the reality front, new FOX cooking competition series Next Level Baker premieres, The Great Christmas Light Fight returns with an all-new season while 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link & The Amazing Race conclude their current season. Also, several holiday specials air in the next 2 weeks: CMA Country Christmas airs December 2, 93rd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center & Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! air December 3 and Bryan Adam & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam airs December 8.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 4 new series and the return of Blood Coast, Midsomer Murders, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures & The Accident. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 3 new series from Netflix: Spanish Crime drama City of Shadows, comedy Man vs Baby & western The Abandons and Starz’s new limited series historical drama Spartacus: House of Ashur. Also, All’s Fair, Down Cemetery Road, Loot, Murder in a Small Town, The Chair Company, The Gone, The Last Frontier & Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (HGTV Canada & Magnolia Network Canada), Gladiators: Warriors of the Ancient World (National Geographic Canada) and Love is Blind: Italy & Simon Cowell: The Next Act (Netflix). Also, Top Chef Canada (Flavour Network) and Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Collection (Magnolia Network Canada) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, a full-length documentary based on the life and career of children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, this film celebrates one of Canada’s most beloved children shows, Mr. Dressup, which enriched the lives of five generations; The End of An Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 30

The Chair Company – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY DECEMBER 1



LOVE IS BLIND: ITALY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Falling in love sight unseen: that’s the challenge awaiting the participants of Love is Blind: Italy. Leading them through this unique experiment are two exceptional hosts: Fabio Caressa and Benedetta Parodi. He’s a beloved sports commentator, she’s a popular TV personality – married for over 25 years and still going strong.

Brilliant Minds – Season 2 Fall Finale (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY DECEMBER 2

Murder in a Small Town – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



CMA Country Christmas – 1hr Special (CTV2 and ABC @ 9pm ET)

A holiday celebration features Christmas classics; performers include Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

Top Chef Canada – SEASON 12 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 3



MR. DRESSUP: THE MAGIC OF MAKE-BELIEVE – 2hr Special (CBC @ 8pm ET)

A detailed look about at famed, iconic television show from Canada that impacted multiple generations and its on-going legacy.



93rd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

The 93rd annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York kicks off the holiday season with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.



Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! – 2hr Special (CTV2 @ 8pm ET)

The singer-songwriter performs a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

THURSDAY DECEMBER 4



THE ABANDONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

In 1850s Washington, two families led by matriarchs battle for supremacy on the lawless frontier.

The Great Christmas Light Fight – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (ABC @ 9pm ET)



NEXT LEVEL BAKER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Bakers are challenged to create eye-popping, festive holiday delights; one baker rises to the top and claims the holiday baking crown.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 5

The Last Frontier – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – SEASON 11 FINALE (The CW @ 8pm ET)



SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR – SERIES PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

Welcome to the House of Ashur; no longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him; but Roman politics are deadlier; with Achillia, a fierce gladiatrix, he ignites spectacles that defy the elite.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 7



GLADIATORS: WARRIORS OF THE ANCIENT WORLD – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

This series chronicles the lives of ancient Roman gladiators, from Spartacus’s defiant rebllion to Flamma’s ultimate sacrifice in the arena. The stories reveal rise and fall of gladiatorial combat and how it shaped Roman power, culture and identity.

MONDAY DECEMBER 8

The Gone – SEASON 2 FINALE (Acorn TV)

Midsomer Murders – SEASON 25 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Disney+) *Final Season*



BRYAN ADAMS & FRIENDS: A GREAT BIG HOLIDAY JAM – 1hr Special (Citytv @ 8pm ET)

A holiday party only Bryan Adams could throw, blending festive classics, timeless hits, and surprise collaborations, with the intimacy of a front-row jam session.

DMV – Season 1 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

The Neighborhood – Season 8 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Collection – SEASON 1 FINALE (Magnolia Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Celebrity Weakest Link – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Password: Holiday Special – 1hr Special (CTV and NBC @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY DECEMBER 9

All’s Fair – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

Blood Coast – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

NCIS: Origins – Season 2 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



FIXER UPPER: COLORADO MOUNTAIN HOUSE – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

Chip and Joanna head to Colorado for their first out-of-state Fixer Upper — facing new challenges as they transform a 1960s mountain home into a family retreat.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 10

Down Cemetery Road – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

Loot – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV)

The Accident – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



SIMON COWELL: THE NEXT ACT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Simon Cowell is looking for the next hit boy band. And he’s risking it all to find them. Will these young singers prove he’s still got the Midas touch?

Shifting Gears – Season 2 Fall Finale (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Abbott Elementary – Season 5 Fall Finale (ABC @ 8:30pm ET and Global @ 9:30pm ET)

99 to Beat – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Shark Tank – Season 17 Fall Finale (ABC @ 9:02pm ET)

The Amazing Race – SEASON 38 FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

THURSDAY DECEMBER 11



MAN VS BABY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

As Christmas approaches, a blundering-all-the-way dad juggles house sitting a posh London penthouse with an unexpected pickle: caring for a lost baby.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*

Shark Tank – Season 17 Fall Finale (CTV @ 8pm ET)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 6 Fall Finale (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Matlock – Season 2 Fall Finale (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 12



CITY OF SHADOWS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Spain*

When Barcelona awakens to a body hanging in flames from one of Gaudí’s most iconic buildings, a disgraced detective must come back to catch the killer.



93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade – 2hr Special (The CW @ 8pm ET)

The 93rd annual Christmas parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers.



THE END OF AN ERA – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET) *6-Part Docuseries*

Taylor Swift’s concert film captures the magic of her record-breaking tour with backstage moments.