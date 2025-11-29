CTV Rings in the Holidays with a Merry Mix of New Specials, Movies, and Holiday-Themed Episodes

Santa’s got nothing on CTV’s list, as the network announced today its 2025 holiday programming lineup. CTV has everything on viewers’ wish lists all season long, with themed episodes of hit CTV series, movies, seasonal classics, festive new specials, and more. All festive programming is also streaming on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

New Holiday Specials

The PAW Patrol squad is getting into the spirit of the season with their first-ever holiday special, A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS (Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2). Rubble can’t wait for Christmas to come this year as he’s paws-itively excited about Santa bringing him a Lazer Drill. But when Santa comes down with a cold and Christmas is cancelled, Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to go to the North Pole to steal all of the gifts for himself. It will take all the PAW Patrol, and Rubble making a sacrifice, to stop Mayor Humdinger from ruining Christmas and learning the true meaning of the howl-iday season. Stars Luke Dietz and Lucien Duncan-Reid.

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 16th annual CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2) features one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the holiday special includes performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans.

CTV delivers the Canadian network broadcast premiere of MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! (Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2), a concert special from the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the special features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A spinoff of NEXT LEVEL CHEF, Gordon Ramsey’s new holiday baking series NEXT LEVEL BAKER (Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2 beginning Dec. 4) delivers a ho-ho-whole lot of new twists on the classic cooking competition series. The all-new three-week special event series follows bakers as they are challenged to create eye-popping festive holiday delights. Chef Ramsay is coming to town after scouring the country for the very best home, pro and social media bakers, all from different backgrounds and levels of expertise, who compete against one another and are ready to sleigh the competition! Joined by two powerhouse chefs and entrepreneurs, television chef Carla Hall and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson, Ramsay and his co-mentors bring magical moments and surprises to their hand selected group of talented bakers. Only one baker will rise to the top and walk away as the first ever NEXT LEVEL BAKER, winning $25,000 and a HexClad prize package.

New Holiday-Themed Episodes

CTV’s schedule also includes all-new holiday-themed episodes of PASSWORD (Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT), SHIFTING GEARS (Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), SHARK TANK (Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT); and more. Leading up to the holidays, CTV YOUR MORNING features festive segments, while THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG returns with its annual ‘A Very Mary Giveaway’ series (beginning Dec. 1), offering guests and viewers at home (through social contesting) the chance to take home some of the season’s most exciting and coveted holiday gifts. THE SOCIAL presents a new edition of THE SOCIAL: YEAR IN REVIEW (Dec. 19); and ETALK concludes 2025 with two new specials: THE GREY’S ANATOMY PHENOMENON (Dec. 20) and THE BTS PHENOMENON (Dec. 22).

NFL on Christmas Day

The NFL also delivers a series of games on Christmas Day, including two afternoon matchups kicking off with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV), followed by the Detroit Lions taking on the Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV), before the Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV).

Holiday Movies

CTV and CTV2 are serving up a sleigh-load of heartwarming and utterly unmissable made-for-TV movies this holiday season including A FURRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS (Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); A VERY MERRY BEAUTY SALON (Nov. 30 at 12 a.m. ET/PT on CTV2); A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ (Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); A DASH OF CHRISTMAS (Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); A ROYAL DATE FOR CHRISTMAS (Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); CANDY CANE CANDIDATE (Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); JOY TO THE WORLD (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV), starring Emmanuelle Chriqui (ENTOURAGE) and Chad Michael Murray (SULLIVAN’S CROSSING); and more.

CTV’s lineup also treats viewers to iconic blockbuster and classic holiday films such as: ELF (Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); THE SANTA CLAUSE (Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CTV2); CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV2); THE HOLIDAY (Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); HOME ALONE (Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV); A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV2 and 1:30 a.m. ET/PT on CTV); and more.

CTV is also home to blockbuster movies all season long with DIE HARD (Dec. 6 at 12 a.m. ET/PT); DIE HARD 2 (Dec. 13 at 12 a.m. ET/PT); DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (Dec. 20 at 12 a.m. ET/PT), WONKA (Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT), and more. Plus, this holiday season, the Force is festive! CTV2 brings the magic of the STAR WARS franchise home for the holidays, airing a film from the legendary saga and anthology Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CTV Specialty programming further complements the festive celebrations, with more than 100 hours of holiday movies on CTV Life Channel, including: SECOND GUESSING FATE (Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET) directed by Stefan Brogren (DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION); CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET) starring singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood (QUEENS); SAVVY SHELDON FEELS AS GOOD AS HELL (Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET) starring Amber Riley (GLEE) and based on the novel of the same name by Taj McCoy; PAWS: IN THE CITY (Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET) starring Emeraude Toubia (SHADOWHUNTERS); A MERRY PICKLEBALL MATCH (Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET) starring James Lafferty (ONE TREE HILL) and Zibby Allen (VIRGIN RIVER); CHRISTMAS AT KELLER RANCH (Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. ET) executive produced and inspired by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown hit duet “Thank God”; ORDINARY GIRL IN A TIARA (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET) starring Dmitry Chepovetsky (CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING); THE CHRISTMAS BABY (Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET) starring Katherine Barrell (WYNONNA EARP); A CHRISTMAS MURDER MYSTERY (Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET) starring Vivica A. Fox, and more.

For the fifth year in a row, CTV’s suite of specialty channels including CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, Oxygen True Crime, and USA Network are on a nationwide free preview from Friday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 11 – available through participating television service providers across the country, including but not limited to Bell, Bell Aliant, BellMTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, and participating members of the CCSA. During the free preview, viewers will be treated to complete marathons of beloved hit series such as THE BIG BANG THEORY (CTV Comedy), GILMORE GIRLS (CTV Drama), BLUE BLOODS (CTV Life), and the inaugural season of THE PITT (USA Network) ahead of the show’s second season premiere in 2026, and movie marathons of the biggest blockbuster film franchises including select X-MEN, HARRY POTTER, STAR WARS, TRANSFORMERS, THE AVENGERS, and more (CTV Sci-Fi).

CTV Holiday Hub 2025

CTV’s Holiday Hub – available until Jan. 5 on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV app – offers themed programming consisting of more than 80 movies, 30 series, and 12 curated collections, in addition to seasonal selections of CTV Throwback series and a delightful array of festive food recipes, complemented by a heartwarming lineup of culinary-themed shows and specials. Viewers can stream holiday favourites such as THE HOLIDAY, Adam Sandler’s EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS, and CHRISTMAS IN THE SPOTLIGHT; seasonal selections of throwback series such as HOME IMPROVEMENT, GOLDEN GIRLS, FRIENDS, WILL & GRACE, and THE JEFFERSONS; festive specials like JAMIE OLIVER’S CHRISTMAS COOKBOOK, Mary Berg’s MARY MAKES IT EASY: MARY MAKES IT MERRY, and more. Plus, CTV.ca unlocks full seasons of hit CTV Original series including THE TRAITORS CANADA, MASTERCHEF CANADA, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, ACTING GOOD, and more. Visit the Holiday Hub for the complete collection.

All programming scheduling is subject to change (all times are ET/PT)