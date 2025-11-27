November 27-December 3: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

NOVEMBER 28 – Crave Original Series HEATED RIVALRY *Series Premiere*

In the new six-part Crave Original series HEATED RIVALRY, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love. The ensemble cast includes Francois Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nelisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (LETTERKENNY, SHORESY) and based on the best-selling book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid. Episodes 1 and 2 drop on Friday, Nov. 28, followed by one new episode on subsequent Fridays until the finale on Dec. 26.

DECEMBER 1 – HBO Original Documentary PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY *Premiere*

From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world and he’s still going. Part road movie and part living biography, PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY traces the iconic Canadian’s journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry. PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY premieres Monday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

DECEMBER 3 – HBO Original Series HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST

HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST follows the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season. From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series captures an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. Narrated by Liev Schreiber.

STREAMING NOW – Crave Original Series THE SNEAKER BOOM

Directed by Sean Menard (THE CARTER EFFECT), THE SNEAKER BOOM is set in the early ’90s during the NBA’s rise in global popularity, when a group of marketing mavericks and advertising execs bet millions on unproven rookies and paired them with wildly creative television commercials. As the players grew into superstars, basketball sneakers went from being a niche sportswear product to everyday fashion en route to becoming a multi-billion-dollar industry. All five episodes are available for streaming now.

HBO and HBO Max

December 1 – HBO Original PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY (Special Premiere)

December 3 – HBO Original HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST, Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

