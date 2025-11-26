Bigger. Better. Crave’s Expansion Is Here: More Leading Content, One Powerful Service

Bell Media, Canada’s leading media and entertainment company, unveiled today a significant transformation of its flagship streaming service, Crave. Canada’s largest homegrown streamer just got bigger and better, offering direct access to live programming from leading Bell Media brands, including CTV and Noovo. Viewers can now enjoy more hit series, local and national news in both English and French, major sporting and live entertainment events including award shows, and an expanded kids’ library. This is in addition to Crave’s already vast library of English and French-language content, which includes HBO and HBO Max Originals and Crave Originals, totalling more than 40,000 hours of content.

The revamped Crave platform also boasts numerous user experience and interface improvements. These include a Top 10 list, enhanced personalization recommendations, and language preference features, a more dynamic advertising experience and a redesigned Connected TV interface.

This revitalization is complemented by a bold, new brand identity that injects depth, dimension, and energy into the Crave experience. The refreshed look captures the dynamic journey of Crave and offers a more elevated and engaging platform for users.

All this comes at no additional cost for current subscribers. Packages are available starting at $11.99 for Crave Standard With Ads (formerly Crave Basic) and $22 for Crave Premium.

Users also have the option to sign-up with a Bell Media account, providing free ad-supported access to catch up on the latest episodes from CTV’s and Noovo’s hottest shows, plus a library of iconic movies and series from CTV Throwback and CTV Movies.

Crave’s expanded offering now includes:

Live Local and National News: CTV News and Noovo Info newscasts, major events including election night broadcasts, and CTV News/Noovo Info specials.

Select Sports events (through live CTV and Noovo channels): CFL, PGA TOUR, Formula 1 ® races including the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA, FIFA international soccer events, and more.

More Hit Shows and Major Live Entertainment events: Including the OSCARS ® , EMMY ® AWARDS, ETALK live coverage, GALA QUÉBEC CINÉMA, and more.

Unrivaled content: Exclusive HBO and Max Originals, CTV and Noovo Original and hit series, blockbuster movies, and iconic series like FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, GILMORE GIRLS, BROOKLYN 99, and ER.

Exclusive Crave Originals: Including HEATED RIVALRY, PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, EMPATHIE, OD TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, DERIVE, SHORESY, VIE$ DE RÊVE, and more.

Kids Content: A deep catalogue of popular kids programming, including a wide selection from Nickelodeon.

Free Catalogue: A large catalogue of movies and shows, including CTV Movies and CTV Throwback, previously only available on CTV.ca and Noovo.ca

TSN and RDS remain available with a separate subscription, and STARZ can be accessed as a Crave add-on. Bundle offers are also available.