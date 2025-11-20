Keeley Hawes Narrates Airborne, A Natural History Series on Sky-High Creatures, Debuting Dec. 7 on Love Nature

Narrated by Keeley Hawes (Scoop, Line of Duty, Bodyguard), Love Nature‘s latest original series, Airborne, takes viewers on a journey with a remarkable range of charismatic creatures, each navigating the challenges and triumphs of life in the sky. Filmed across 19 countries on five continents, this captivating four-part series showcases 32 different species of airborne animals that fly, glide and leap through the air. From nose-diving peregrine falcons in Canada to the wing-beating, fiery-throated hummingbirds of Costa Rica and the effortlessly air-gliding squirrels of Japan, Airborne reveals the astonishing stories of animals that conquer gravity and thrive in the skies in ways that will surprise and inspire. Airborne premieres Sunday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Love Nature in Canada during the channel’s nationwide Free Preview event. Love Nature is also available via Prime Video Channels with Airborne available to stream from Monday, December 8, with new episodes uploaded weekly.

Airborne takes viewers on an exhilarating adventure through the ultimate flight path, showcasing everything from flawless take-offs and long-haul flights to challenging landings. Each episode highlights a unique aspect of flight. Catching Air explores how different species, from rookies to sky masters, use air to their advantage. In-flight Meals reveal the incredible ways animals defy gravity to gather food, whether on the ground, in the canopy, or high above. Love in the Air examines how animals utilize the air to find and keep a mate. Finally, Flight Path investigates the remarkable navigation techniques animals rely on, from innate GPS systems to complicated routes through crowded skies, demonstrating both power and precision.

Airborne is co-produced by Love Nature and Sky Nature and produced by award-winning production company, Humble Bee Films. The series is executive produced by Charlotte Crosse and Stephen Dunleavy at Humble Bee Films. Poppy Dixon is the executive producer for Sky Nature and for Love Nature, Alison Barrat, oversees commissioning and James Manfull executive produces the series.

Fun Facts from Filming:

Filmed 32 species of animals.

Filmed in 19 countries, across 5 continents.

61 shoots across 18 months.

51 camera ops worked on the series.

The furthest location was Australia.

The longest journey to the location was to the Tsingy National Park, Madagascar, 36 hours.

Fun Animal Facts: