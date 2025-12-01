CTV Orders Ninth Serving of MASTERCHEF CANADA with Casting Now Open

Order up! Ahead of the upcoming Season 8 finale of CTV Original series MASTERCHEF CANADA, it was announced today the return of the hit competition series for Season 9. The deal for the new season was brokered by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment.

Judges Mary Berg, Hugh Acheson, and Craig Wong are back for the new season, with production set to begin in Spring 2026. For home cooks looking for their opportunity to enter the MASTERCHEF CANADA kitchen, casting for Season 9 is currently open at masterchefcanadacasting.ca.

“MASTERCHEF CANADA continues to serve up an exhilarating experience for Canadians as they follow the journeys of the home cooks,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “With our incredible judges at the helm, and our valued partners at MEM, we’re ready to take a fresh season of this beloved series out of the oven.”

With casting now open at masterchefcanadacasting.ca, culinary Canadians looking to whisk it all for the chance to secure the $100,000 cash prize and title of MASTERCHEF CANADA have until January 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET to sharpen their knife skills and perfect their flavour profiles in hopes of securing a coveted white apron. More information and updates to also be made available on the show’s official accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

MASTERCHEF CANADA is seeking individuals who are

Ambitious: Ready to push culinary limits and strive to secure the title of MASTERCHEF CANADA

Inventive: Introduce distinctive tastes and innovative cooking methods

Possess a passion for cooking and the desire to share their profound love of food with Canada

For viewers hungry for culinary action, MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 8 continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streams next day on Crave, with the Season 8 winner set to be crowned on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All previous seasons of MASTERCHEF CANADA are available to stream on Crave.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MASTERCHEF is the world’s most successful cookery television format (Guinness World Records. Now commissioned across 71 markets, the life-changing show has aired over 750 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to date. Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the super-brand is known and enjoyed across the globe.