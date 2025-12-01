Crave Highlights for December 2025

NOW STREAMING – The Holiday Collection Landing Page
- From holiday movies and festive favourites, to beloved seasonal episodes and specials, this specially curated page houses hundreds of hours of holiday cheer. Some featured collections include Evergreen Classics, Under the Mistletoe, Festive Feasts, Throwback Movies, New for the Holidays, Christmas Episodes, and The Wizarding World among many more. Iconic titles streaming this season on Crave and STARZ include: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, THE HOLIDAY, LOVE ACTUALLY, GREMLINS, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, A CHRISTMAS STORY and THE NIGHT BEFORE. Also available is the Yes, It’s A Christmas Movie collection with titles like EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, THE SHINING, and BATMAN RETURNS.
DECEMBER 1 – HBO Original Documentary PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY *Premiere*
- From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world and he’s still going. Part road movie and part living biography, PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY traces the iconic Canadian’s journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry. PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY premieres Monday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.
DECEMBER 5 – STARZ’s SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR *Series Premiere*
- In this reimagined world, where power, passion and destiny unite in an unforgettable new story, viewers are thrust back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking resurrection of the once-defeated Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay (SPARTACUS, THE EXPANSE), who now returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire and twisted loyalty. SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR premieres on Friday, Dec. 5 with the first two episodes followed by one new episode dropping subsequent Fridays on STARZ.
DECEMBER 15 – IRISH BLOOD *Series Premiere*
- Crime drama series IRISH BLOOD, starring Alicia Silverstone, begins with divorce lawyer Fiona Fox (Silverstone) receiving a message from her estranged father, and embarking on a journey to Ireland. She uncovers family truths and her father’s dark past, realizing her life’s abandonment story was a protective lie. All six episodes of IRISH BLOOD Season 1 drop on Monday, Dec. 15.
DECEMBER 19 – THE OFFICE MOVERS SPECIAL: PROJECTED TO HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS
- The guys are back again, but this time to spread some holiday cheer. In this Christmas special, Everett (Jae) is determined to prove his holiday spirit to the crew. But he never thought volunteering at a church would lead to putting out literal fires, scoping out sketchy warehouses, and gifting families in need a bunch of R-rated toys. PROJECTED TO HAVE A BLESSED CHRISTMAS drops on Friday, Dec. 19, while THE OFFICE MOVERS Season 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Crave.
DECEMBER 25 – SHORESY *Season 5 Premiere*
- The boys are buzzing and the chirps are tighter than a freshly taped twig when they hit Crave Original comedy series SHORESY returns for its fifth season, Christmas Day. Two episodes drop on Thursday, Dec. 25 on Crave, followed by one new episode on subsequent Thursdays. Created by and starring Jared Keeso as Shoresy, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, Season 5 sees Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game.