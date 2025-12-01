Streaming December 2025 on CBC Gem

CBC original documentary Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe (Dec. 3) celebrates the life and career of legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs.

Comedic drama series Interior Chinatown (Dec. 5), starring Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Ronnie Chieng (The Daily Show), follows a background character trapped in a police procedural; and period drama Marie Antoinette (Dec. 12) returns for a second season as her rise to power meets an infamous scandal and the rumblings of revolution.

All-new comedy special Rick Mercer Stand Up For Canada (Dec. 28, also on CBC TV) offers a funny, insightful and heartfelt celebration of Canada through the comedy of one of the country’s most beloved voices alongside rising stand-up stars.

Ring in the holiday season with a slate of festive films and specials on CBC Gem’s Stream for the Holidays collection . A fading star reunites with her ex-boyfriend in A Country Christmas Harmony (Dec. 1), while a Secret Santa falls for the reporter trying to unmask her in Merry Little Mystery (Dec. 1) starring Jordin Sparks. Two-part Jamie Oliver: Christmas Specials (Dec. 3 & 6) offers festive menus and quick one-pan recipes. Also streaming is hilarious holiday parody A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Dec. 5) starring Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch; romantic sequel Jingle Bell Wedding (Dec. 6); plus a story of unexpected heritage and romance in Love! Lights! Hannukah! (Dec. 12). Then, welcome the new year with the annual Royal Variety Performance (Dec. 26) and The Great British Baking Show New Year’s Special (Dec. 26).

A collection of stories in recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (Dec. 3) includes the exclusive Canadian premiere of Season 2 of acclaimed Australian-British comedy Austin (Dec. 1), starring Michael Theo (Love on the Spectrum); Postcards From… (Dec. 1) Seasons 4 and 5, exploring Canada from diverse perspectives and through different senses; and a second season of Breaking Character (Dec. 1), looking at the entertainment industry from the perspective of performers with disabilities.

From The Passionate Eye, award-winning Patrice: The Movie (Dec. 10) follows a Special Olympics athlete’s fight for marriage equality for people with disabilities; and The Nature of Things explores the spirited debate on one of society’s most hot-button health topics in Proof: The New Science of Alcohol (Dec. 30).

SERIES AND SPECIALS

Interior Chinatown Season 1 (10×60, Comedy/Drama, Hulu, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, December 5

Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, his family’s buried history, and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

Marie Antoinette Season 2 (8×60, Drama, Banijay Studios, France)

Begins streaming Friday, December 12

In season 2, bigger and stronger enemies are waiting in the wings to destroy Marie Antoinette. The higher she climbs in the estimation of the French people, the greater the threats are against her. At the height of their power, Marie Antoinette and Louis face an unprecedented financial crisis. The incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stir up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences loom with the Diamond Necklace Affair. From Versailles to the Palais-Royal, the revolt rumbles on.

Halifax Comedy Festival Season 29 (6×30, Comedy, Pilot Light Productions)

Begins streaming Friday, December 12

Shot in various locations in and around Halifax, the series shines a light on the best performers in standup comedy from Canada and the United States, including host Trent McClellan and featuring Shaun Majumder, Ryan Belleville, Arthur Simeon, Nikki Payne and K. Trevor Wilson.

Rick Mercer Stand Up For Canada (1×60, Comedy, Bruce Hills Entertainment, Counterfeit Pictures, and Hemmings Films)

Begins streaming Sunday, December 28 (9 p.m., 9:30NT on CBC TV)

Rick Mercer Stand Up For Canada is a one-hour comedy special where Rick Mercer is joined by comedians Sophie Buddle, Mayce Galoni, and Julie Kim for a funny, insightful, and heartfelt celebration of Canada, uniting one of the nation’s most iconic voices with a new generation of rising stand-up stars.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES COLLECTION

Austin Season 2 (8×30, Comedy, Lincoln Pictures / Northern Pictures, Australia / UK )

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

In Season Two, Austin grapples with sudden literary fame while his previously estranged father, Julian, and stepmother, Ingrid, sell their beloved Big Bear series to Australian TV. Julian is swiftly cut out of the process due to his status as a social media pariah, leaving Ingrid to take the wheel. As Austin tries to stay true to himself, everyone else scrambles for relevance. At its heart, this season is all about love: finding it, falling into it, leaving it behind. A sharp and heartfelt comedy about family, ambition, and the unpredictable pitfalls of success.

Postcards From… (Lifestyle, House Special Productions Inc., Canada)

Season 4 (5×22)

Season 5 (8×22)

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

From culture to culinary, nature to adventure, you’ve never experienced Canada like this. Every episode, a host meets up with fun and entertaining locals in-the-know. Each episode will contain segments that explore the five senses; taste, touch, smell, sight and sound. Join us on this journey that will captivate you like never before.

Breaking Character Season 2 (8×22, Documentary Series, Breaking Character S2 Inc, Canada)

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

The first documentary series to explore the entertainment biz from the perspective of performers with disabilities.

DOCUMENTARIES

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe (88 min, Documentary, directed by Rob McCallum, marblemedia, Canada)

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 3 (8 pm (8:30 NT) on CBC TV)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe celebrates the life and career of legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, or as he is more commonly known by millions of fans, Mr. Dressup. One of Canada’s most beloved CBC children shows, Mr. Dressup, built a legacy of kindness, patience, inclusiveness, and creativity in 4,000 episodes across 29 years on CBC in Canada. The feature-length documentary blends archival interviews with behind-the-scenes footage, with memories from notable Canadians who were influenced by the show: Michael J. Fox, Eric McCormack, Bif Naked, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrew Phung, Fred Penner, Barenaked Ladies, Graham Greene, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Jonathan Torrens, Yannick Bisson, and more.

Prince William: A Life In Pictures (45min, Documentary, Phoenix Television, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 3

For the last four decades Prince Willam has spent a life, sometimes reluctantly, in front of the lens. Photographers both professional and amateur have intimately captured births, funerals, careers and weddings… the events that have defined the future king. In this elegant and revealing documentary, A Life in Pictures takes a closer look at the key images that chart a life from innocent newborn to stalwart of the royal family.

Champions: Full Gallop (6×60, Documentary Series/Sport, South Shore, UK )

Begins streaming Friday, December 5

A sports documentary series following the dramatic high-octane thrills, bone crunching spills, and emotion as jockeys, trainers, owners and horses compete to become Champions of the 2023-24 Jumps season. From inside the weighing room to life at the yards, this all-access series captures the drama on and off the racetrack. Cameras follow top jockeys Sean Bowen, Harry Cobden, Nico De Boinville and Harry Skelton as they compete for millions of pounds in prize money in the historic King George VI chase at Kempton, the iconic Cheltenham Festival, and the world famous Grand National. Filmed over 6 months, the series also charts the neck and neck battle for the Jump Trainers championship.

Patrice: The Movie (102min, Documentary, directed by Ted Passon, USA) *Part of The Passionate Eye season*

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 10

A documentary romantic comedy about the next frontier of marriage equality — disability. Patrice Jetter has finally found the love of her life, Garry Wickham, who is also disabled. They want nothing more than to get married, but if they do — or even if they just move in together — the government benefits they need to survive would be cut. Despite the scrutiny they’re under, they decide to plan a commitment ceremony that could risk their entire future. Winner of Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Nature of Things – Proof: The New Science of Alcohol (44mins, Documentary)

Begins streaming Tuesday, December 30

A spirited debate on one of society’s most hot-button health topics. The world’s top alcohol experts seek to answer the question: should I change my drinking habits as a moderate drinker?

HOLIDAY COLLECTION

A Country Christmas Harmony (87min, Holiday/Romance, USA)

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

Luke and Chrissy, a former country music duo and ex-sweethearts, run into each other years later after Chrissy disappeared on Luke to pursue a solo career. Now reunited, they realize they can only survive the holidays with one another’s help.

Merry Little Mystery (90min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

Natasha Maxwell (Jordin Sparks) spends the holidays at her grandparents’ house in the tiny town of Roundtop, where she grew up. She happily takes over from her grandfather as the small town’s benevolent Secret Santa, covertly delivering gifts to deserving and grateful citizens. Meanwhile, while attempting to foil Adrian, an investigative reporter determined to reveal Natasha’s identity as the mystery gift giver, she ends up falling in love.

Jamie: Together At Christmas (2×60, Holiday/Lifestyle, UK)

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 3

Christmas is all about spending time with those you love, and what better way to show people you care than by bringing them together over delicious food? Having stripped back the festivities last year, this year Jamie is creating not one but two brilliantly festive feasts for us to share with our loved ones – a perfect Christmas party and a stunning sit-down Christmas meal.

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (86min, Holiday/Romance, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, December 5

No-nonsense hotel executive Holly Jenkins travels to northern Maine to purchase a family-run inn and forget her breakup, but the town’s holiday spirit clashes with her cosmopolitan values. Starring Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Vella Lovell.

Jingle Bell Wedding (86min, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, December 6

In this sequel to Jingle Bell Love, two years into their heartwarming holiday romance, Jack Cooper and Jessica McFall are happily engaged and planning their wedding for New Year’s Eve. As if that’s not enough, they’re also organizing Lakeside’s annual Christmas Concert with plans for a full-blown celebration. That is, until a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity threatens to upend the festivities and matrimonial merriment.

Jamie’s One Pan Christmas (2×60, Holiday, Jamie Oliver Productions, UK)

Begins streaming Saturday, December 6

This Christmas, Jamie wants to share some of his favourite dishes that are the perfect additions to your Christmas feasts, but this year he’s simplified them to make sure we can get all the festive frills with less of the fuss. Christmas is a time of year when we want to pull out all the stops and serve up a beautiful array of dishes to share with our loved ones, but sometimes that comes with a long list of ingredients and recipes that are more complicated than we need. So Jamie has created a wonderful set of easy Christmas dishes that use few ingredients, have simple methods and are all done in just ONE tray or pan to make less stress around getting fabulous festive food on the table.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (1×84, Holiday/Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, December 12

It’s Christmastime and as Christina Natale prepares her Italian restaurant for its busiest time of year, she’s unprepared for the biggest surprise of all – a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish! The discovery leads her to a family she never knew, a holiday she doesn’t understand and an unlikely romance over eight crazy nights.

The Royal Variety Performance 2025 (150min, Holiday, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, December 26

The world’s longest-running entertainment show The Royal Variety Performance returns to the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London with acts including Jessie J, BGT Winner Harry Moulding and musical extravaganzas from the casts of Les Misérables and Paddington. As ever, the night promises a star-studded line-up of acts from the world of entertainment.

The Great British Baking Show Season 15: New Year’s Special (1×60, Holiday/Competition, Love Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, December 26

Grab a dram and don your tartan as The Great British Baking Show celebrates Hogmanay!

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, are joined by a bevy of Scottish bakers from across the years. The trio of traditional Scottish bakes begins with a Signature featuring an old-fashioned dish that some might say is an acquired taste. The Technical Challenge tests the bakers on a Scottish staple: shortbread. And in the Showstopper, the bakers showcase their national pride with a celebratory cranachan creation. Who will ring in the bells victorious and be crowned Star Baker of this New Year’s Baking Show special?

KIDS

Go Togo Season 2 (30×5, Kids, Gazelle Automations)

Begins streaming Monday, December 1

Welcome to Transitville! Join Togo the subway, Stella the streetcar, and Wheeler the bus as they pick up Riders and explore the big city. Every journey is an opportunity for these young vehicles to discover more about themselves and the world around them!

It’s Andrew! (40×7, Kids, Pirate Size Productions, Mainframe Studios and Infinite Studios production for the ABC and CBC/Radio-Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, December 5

Andrew, a wide-eyed, joyful young rhinoceros bursting with creativity navigates life in the ever-surprising world of Hornsby Downs.

Paw Patrol Season 5 (41×11, 5×22, Kids, Spin Master Entertainment/Guru Studio)

Begins streaming Friday, December 5

PAW PATROL follows the adventures of 10 year old Ryder and his pack of 6 uniquely talented, well-equipped and very lovable rescue puppies. In the Lookout on a hill above Adventure Bay, Ryder and the Paw Patrol live, play and frequently save the day!

Jeremy & Jazzy Karaoke Seasons 1 and 2 (41×1, 42×2, Kids, Verite Films)

Begin streaming Friday, December 19

The JUNO-nominated animated series about how feelings become songs and songs become stories, now with karaoke captions which highlight lyrics in sync with the music.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including Allegiance, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Heartland, Kim’s Convenience, Murdoch Mysteries, North of North, Saint-Pierre, Schitt’s Creek, Wild Cards and Workin’ Moms, plus Baroness Von Sketch Show, BlackBerry, Bones Of Crows, Mr. D, Pretty Hard Cases, The Porter, Run the Burbs, Son of a Critch, Sort Of, Still Standing and Tallboyz, and classic CBC hits like Being Erica.

COMING IN JANUARY

The Bad Guys Season 1

Redemption Run

A Sami Wedding

The Sisters Brothers