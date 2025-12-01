BritBox – December 2025 Listings

BritBox is unwrapping a lineup of holiday favorites this winter, including brand-new specials from Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise . They’re accompanied by festive episodes of Motherland , Mrs. Brown’s Boys and Gardeners’ World , streaming throughout December.

Fresh off its BAFTA win for Best Drama, Blue Lights has returned to BritBox for a gripping second season. Hailed as "the best cop show on British TV" (Rotten Tomatoes), the series continues to earn acclaim for its raw realism and emotional intensity. Set against the volatile backdrop of Belfast, season two deepens its focus on rookie officers Annie (Katherine Devlin, The Day of the Jackal), Tommy (Nathan Braniff), and Grace (Sian Brooke, Sherlock) as they confront rising tensions, fractured loyalties, and a new wave of criminal threats. With standout performances and unflinching storytelling, the Blue Lights season two finale airs on BritBox December 18.

December 2025: Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2025 | North America Exclusive | 1 x 90′ | Released All at Once

DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet, EastEnders) is back. Things have thawed between himself and the team, particularly after the pursuit and arrest of his mother’s killer. But the prickly Mervin’s still a fish out of water, frustrated by the island’s pace of life compared to the bustle of London. The one thing keeping him on Saint Marie is his recent discovery that he has a half-brother, Dorna’s (Judith Jacob, Holby City) other son. And in the Christmas special, Mervin finally meets him: the charismatic Solomon Clarke. However, something about Solomon feels off. He’s personable… yet somehow elusive. Mervin’s still trying to put his finger on it as he’s pulled into a baffling festive murder case.

December 2025: Beyond Paradise S3 Christmas Special | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 1 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Humphrey (Kris Marshall, Sanditon) has his hands full with a flurry of festive cases, while Martha (Sally Bretton, The Office) is busy with a task of her own. Enlisting the help of Anne (Barbara Flynn, Elizabeth I), Zoe (Melina Sinadinou, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf) and a special guest she races to pull off her secret plan. But with an influx of unexpected visitors, a slew of holiday crimes to crack, and a heartwarming reunion on the line, can the team juggle it all and still be ready for a life-changing reveal?

December 1, 2025: The Other Bennet Sister Yule Log | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 2 x 60′ | Released All at Once

In Jane Austen’s world, the drama crackles like a roaring fire. To celebrate the author’s 250th birthday, BritBox invites viewers to cozy up by the hearth inspired by The Other Bennet Sister. Fans can indulge further by streaming the existing Jane Austen library… and be on the lookout for more to come from the Austen universe.

December 10, 2025: Mrs. Brown’s Boys S5 | Canada Premiere | 4 x 30′ | Released 2x Weekly

Brendan O’Carroll (Angela’s Ashes) reprises his role as the loud-mouthed matriarch in the multi-award-winning sitcom set in the suburban town of Finglas, Dublin. A leopard can’t change its spots. And Agnes Brown’s favourite pastime continues to be meddling in the lives of her six children and her friends. Cue all sorts of sauciness and slapstick comedy. Based on the sell-out theatre show written by and starring O’Carroll as the interfering and undisputed head of the household, the television series has gone on to win coveted awards and a loyal fanbase. Brendan’s real-life family also feature in the series including his wife Jennifer Gibney (Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie) as Cathy.

December 18, 2025: Save Me S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Save Me is the story of a most unlikely hero, Nelson ‘Nelly’ Rowe (Lennie James, Mr. Loverman), and his search for Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness, EastEnders), his missing daughter. A daughter he hasn’t seen for thirteen years – more than half her life. Nelly’s a charmer, a chancer, a lover, a fighter, a liar. And now an estranged father accused of kidnapping the daughter he’s barely ever seen. On his way to finding Jody, Nelly will save lives, find others who have been lost, reunite loved ones, make enemies from friends, risk his life and the lives of others close to him and continually end up back on his feet after finding himself flat on his face. He’s a man that faces a stark reality, as hard as it may be to admit, that in losing his daughter he finds himself.

December 18, 2025: Save Me Too | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

At the end of series one, Nelly (Lennie James, Loverman) is left devastated when his desperate search for his daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness, EastEnders) is unsuccessful. To find Jody he has been dragged into a dark underworld, taken risks dangerous to himself and those closest to him, and challenged him to re-evaluate many of the decisions he has made about his life. In the next gripping chapter of his quest we re-join Nelly seventeen months later. Is he still looking for his daughter? What hope is there of finding her? And if new evidence were to emerge what would it force Nelly to do next?

December 24, 2025: Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 2025 | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 1 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The Princess of Wales returns to host her very special annual Christmas carol service, featuring songs, musical performances and readings. Join HRH The Princess of Wales, Members of the Royal Family and a congregation filled with deserving people from all corners of the UK for a very special Christmas celebration.

December 25, 2025: The King’s Christmas Address 2025 | New to BritBox | Released All at Once

HM King Charles III delivers his Christmas message to the nation and the Commonwealth.

December 26, 2025: Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 | New to BritBox | 2 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The Sixties draw to a close with a heartwarming festive tale of charity beginning at home but reaching much further. It’s Christmas 1969 as the funfair comes to Poplar, bringing colour to the frosty landscape. But there are other visitors – an escaped prisoner and the Hong Kong flu.

December 27, 2025: Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2024 | Canada Premiere | 2 x 30′ | Released All at Once

Agnes Brown (Brendan O’Caroll, Angela’s Ashes) is determined to prove she’s the essence of festive spirit after she’s accused of “always” being cranky during Yuletide – but will she succeed? Christmas Week may not be the best time of year to undergo a personality change but the matron of the Brown family is undeterred and goes on a charm offensive. With her daughter trying to save the world, Granddad (Dermot O’Neill, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie) getting a little too close with oversexed neighbour Birdy (June Rodgers, The Clinic) and an escaped convict mistaken for a lodger that leads to a mass hostage situation, well…perhaps Agnes has bitten off more than she can chew. Of course, it’s Dermot (Paddy Houlihan, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie) and Buster (Danny O’Carroll, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie) who save the day.

December 27, 2025: Motherland Christmas Special 2020 | New to BritBox | 1 x 30′ | Released All at Once

In Motherland, Christmas comes but once a year, and thank God for that, because it’s time for Amanda’s (Lucy Punch, Doc Martin) annual festive soiree (dress code: tinsel and tiaras). Nothing says Christmas like evil Santa, a 30-foot Christmas tree, Anne’s (Philippa Dunne, Derry Girls) Christmas cocktails and very strict rules about where you can and can’t drink mulled wine. Only Meg (Tanya Moodie, The Change) has an official party invite, but Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig), Kevin (Paul Ready, Bodyguard) and Liz (Diane Morgan, Cunk on Earth) tag along as her plus-threes. They struggle to fit in with the Alpha crowd, but for Julia, it’s still a welcome distraction from playing festive butler to a house full of in-laws. Meanwhile, Liz is trying to ignore Christmas altogether, whilst Kevin is single-handedly stuffing, wrapping, roasting, parboiling, laying up, washing up and decorating himself into an early grave.

December 27, 2025: Motherland Christmas Special 2022 | New to BritBox | 1 x 30′ | Released All at Once

School’s out for the festive season, so the mums (and Kevin (Paul Ready, Bodyguard)) are busy prepping for the ultimate in blended Christmas celebrations. It’s a full house at Julia’s (Anna Maxwell Martin, Ludwig) with an invasion of grandparents demanding endless cups of tea as they play with a VR headset Paul (Oliver Chris, Rivals) bought ‘for the kids’. Julia has invited Kevin along too after learning his alternative was turkey crisps from the hotel vending machine with the other divorced dads. Kevin excitedly offers to whip up a full-on Persian feast. Liz (Diane Morgan, Cunk on Earth) also turns up when her ex falls asleep on a train following a massive Christmas Eve bender, letting her down on his first ever offer to host. Meanwhile, Amanda (Lucy Punch, Doc Martin) is spending Christmas Day with Johnny (Terry Mynott, Murder, They Hope), the kids and Johnny’s new wife Tamara (Louise Delamere, Holby City). Which is fine. Really fine. It’s fine.

December 28, 2025: Law & Order: UK S3 | New to BritBox | 13 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The third season sees prosecution team Alesha Phillips (Freema Agyeman, Doctor Who) and Jake Thorne (Dominic Rowan, The Crown) struggle to get to the truth behind a missing toddler and the brutal murder of a much loved couple asleep in their new home. At the same time, Detective Sergeant Ronnie Brooks (Bradley Walsh, Coronation Street) and Detective Sergeant Matt Devlin (Jamie Bamber, Beyond Paradise) investigate a hospital department with more than its fair share of untimely deaths, track down a rampaging gunman and discover the events that led to an innocent woman being gunned down in her own home – events that have serious consequences for the team.

December 28, 2025: Law & Order: UK S4 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

A suicidal man, Finn Tyler (Aidan McCardle, The Fall), drives his car across a railway causing a train to crash. Tyler escapes although several people are killed, including a young boy that dies in DS Sam Casey’s (Paul Nicholls, EastEnders) arms. It is the first day on the job for new DI Wes Leyton (Paterson Joseph, Inside No. 9), an old friend of DS Ronnie Brooks’ (Bradley Walsh, Coronation Street) and he wastes no time in taking the lead when he sees that Sam is struggling to cope. Ronnie and Sam carry on with the investigation only to be surprised when they stumble across the culprit. In the courtroom, Jake (Dominic Rowan, The Crown) prosecutes Tyler with vigour whilst his defence barrister, Kate Barker (Georgia Taylor, Coronation Street), argues the reasons why her client should not be found guilty. But, just as the case finishes, Henry (Peter Davison, Riot Women) springs a surprise on Jake…he’s found Alesha’s (Freema Agyeman, Doctor Who) new replacement. Before Jake has time to protest, our heroes receive some shocking news which raises a few questions. Unfortunately for Ronnie, he thinks he has the answers.

December 28, 2025: Law & Order: UK S5 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Ronnie’s (Bradley Walsh, Coronation Street) new partner, Joe (Ben Bailey Smith, The Sixth Commandment), arrives keen and fresh from child protection, just as Ronnie, Jake (Dominic Rowan, The Crown) and Kate (Georgia Taylor, Coronation Street) are trying to nail drug overlord Horgan for the third time. Horgan’s underworld power makes him almost impossible to convict despite Jake’s best efforts, and Ronnie doesn’t want to be sidetracked by training a new boy: especially as another body, hands and teeth hacked off, has just been found.

December 30, 2025: The Widow S1 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Three years after her husband, Will (Matthew Le Nevez, Love Child), was reported dead after a plane crash in the Congolese jungle, Georgia Wells’ (Kate Beckinsale, Much Ado About Nothing) life is turned upside down as she embarks on a journey to Kinshasa to uncover the truth about his disappearance. Still haunted by the past, Georgia is grieving for the man she loved and the life they’ve lost, but she hasn’t given up hope. But in searching for the truth, what else might she find?

December 31, 2025: Gardeners’ World Winter Special 2025 | North America Exclusive | 4 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Monty Don (Monty Don’s British Gardens) and the team celebrate the changing seasons and the beauty of the gardening year in all its glory.