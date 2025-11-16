CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for November 16 – 29, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Dancing with the Stars, The Great Canadian Baking Show & Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Also, the 2025 Grey Cup airs November 16 and the 59th Annual CMA Awards air November 19. In addition, in celebration of US Thanksgiving, NBC will air the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade November 27 as well as SNL special A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 3 new series, the return of A Man on the Inside, Bel-Air, Inside, Landman, Stranger Things and the series finale of Jurassic Park: Chaos Theory, Murdagh: Death in the Family & WondLa. New series premiering in the next two weeks include AMC+’s new spy thriller The Assassin; Amazon Prime Video’s new adult animated fantasy series The Mighty Nein and HBO Max’s new historical drama The Seduction (airing on Crave TV). Also, Anne Rice’s Talamasca, Hazbin Hotel, Physical, The Morning Show & Tulsa King conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain & Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (Flavour Network) and, Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition (Food Network Canada). Also, BravoCon with Andy Cohen & Southern Charm (Bravo Canada), MasterChef UK (CTV Life Channel, Honest Renovations (Home Network) and To Catch a Smuggler: Mediterranean (National Geographic Canada) return with an all-new season, while Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV) and Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, a 90min special celebrating the legacy of the hit comedy. It will feature candid conversations with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten, as well as never-before-seen outtakes and commentary from the cast on how they became one of America’s most beloved families.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 16

Landman – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



2025 Grey Cup – 3.5hr Special (CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 & TSN5 @ 6:30pm ET)

The Alouettes and Roughriders duel in the 112th Grey Cup.

BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)

Honest Renovations – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 17

Inside – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)



GINGERBREAD LAND: THE BIGGEST LITTLE HOLIDAY COMPETITION – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

For the holiday season, top bakers face off in the biggest little gingerbread competition, building edible worlds from scratch with lights, motion and storybook-level detail in every miniature.

MasterChef UK – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 10pm ET)

To Catch a Smuggler: Mediterranean – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 18

Physical – SEASON 1 FINALE (Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge – SEASON 2 FINALE (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 19

The Morning Show – SEASON 4 FINALE (Apple TV)

Murdagh: Death in the Family – SERIES FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

Hazbin Hotel – SEASON 2 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



THE MIGHTY NEIN – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

A group of outcasts, criminals and misfits stumble into saving the continent when an arcane relic capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands.



59th Annual CMA Awards – 3hr Special (CTV2 and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the 59th Annual CMA Awards honors members of the country music industry live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Southern Charm – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)



TONY SHALHOUB BREAKING BREAD – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Tony embarks on a mouthwatering journey around the world, with bread serving as the conduit into a variety of international cuisines and cultures.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 20



THE ASSASSIN – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+)

A retired assassin reunites with her estranged son, but her dangerous past catches up with them, forcing them to go on the run together while uncovering a dark conspiracy that threatens their relationship.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – SERIES FINALE (Netflix)

A Man on the Inside – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



THE SEDUCTION – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

A prequel to “Dangerous Liaisons” following the rise to power of the young Isabelle de Merteuil.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 4 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 21

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)



TOM KERRIDGE COOKS SPAIN – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 8pm ET)

Chef Tom Kerridge travels through Spain in a vintage food truck, meeting local food producers and cooking with regional ingredients.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher – SEASON 23 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 23

Tulsa King – SEASON 3 FINALE (Paramount+)

The Great Canadian Baking Show – SEASON 9 FINALE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Anne Rice’s Talamasca – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY NOVEMBER 24



EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION – 90min Special (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Actor Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal look back on the timeless show 20 years after the show’s finale episode; audiences are invited back to the recreated Barone living room for an unforgettable evening with America’s favorite family.

Bel-Air – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 25

Dancing with the Stars – SEASON 34 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Lidia Celebrates America – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (PBS @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 26

Wondla – SERIES FINALE (Apple TV)

Stranger Things – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*



A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL – 2hr Special (NBC @ 9pm ET)

The late-night program highlights a star-studded collection of Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 50 seasons.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 27



99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Special (NBC @ 8:30am ET)

Live from New York, the 99th annual holiday parade features iconic 50-foot balloons, performances, and celebrities.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 28

It’s Florida, Man – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ pm ET)