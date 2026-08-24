Eurovision Song Contest 2027: CBC/Radio-Canada launches the search for the first artist to represent Canada on the global stage

Nine months before Canada’s inaugural entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, CBC/Radio-Canada is opening a new chapter in its history by launching a national search for the artist who will represent Canada for the very first time at the prestigious international music competition.

Starting Monday, August 31, interested Canadian artists will be able to access the CBC/Radio-Canada Eurovision portal at cbc.radio-canada.ca/en/eurovision to learn eligibility and participation requirements. The registration period will end on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the largest live music competition in the world. A phenomenon among younger generations, it brings together hundreds of millions of people on television and digital platforms every year. Beyond music, it is also a powerful driver of cultural influence.

Over the decades, Eurovision has helped reveal or propel the careers of artists such as Céline Dion, ABBA, France Gall, Lara Fabian and Måneskin. For Canada, this historic first participation represents a unique opportunity to showcase the richness and diversity of our musical, cultural, and artistic identity, and the exceptional creativity of our artists from coast to coast.

CBC/Radio-Canada’s approach for year one is to first select the artist who will represent Canada. The chosen artist will then collaborate with top music industry talent to create Canada’s Eurovision song and performance.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest music stage in the world, and we invite artists from across Canada to be part of this remarkable adventure with us. We are seeking a magnetic Canadian performer with a genuine passion for representing Canada and a proven track record of captivating very large live audiences, whether through exceptional vocal power, electrifying stage presence, or truly original artistry,” said Doug Smith, Executive Vice-President of CBC.

CBC/Radio-Canada invites all interested Canadian artists and their representatives to submit their entries on the registration portal between August 31 and September 9. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents aged 18 and older. All eligibility and participation requirements will be available on the portal.

Following the submission period, CBC/Radio-Canada will determine a shortlist of finalists representing the rich diversity of Canada’s musical talent. Finalists will be announced this fall.

Canadians will then have their say on which finalist they want to represent Canada in the Eurovision Song Contest through a digital vote. Videos featuring each artist will be posted on the Eurovision Song Contest Canada website. The public vote will then be combined with a review from a music industry jury to determine which finalist will represent Canada in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria.