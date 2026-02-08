CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for February 8 – 21, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the return of Family Guy and the season finale of Bookish & The Simpsons. Also, Super Bowl LX airs February 8.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series and the return of Cross, Dark Winds, Family Guy, The Artful Dodger, The Last Thing He Told Me & The Night Agent. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new Erotic thriller 56 Days; 2 new series from Netflix: Irish comedy How to Get to Heaven from Belfast & adult animated comedy Strip Law; Paramount+’s new British comedy Can You Keep a Secret?; Peacock’s new black comedy The ‘Burbs (airing on W Network) and Crave’s new original crime drama The Borderline. Also, Coldwater & Tell Me Lies conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: Neighbors (HBO Canada) and Being Gordon Ramsay (Netflix). Also, Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan (Discovery Canada), Tournament of Champions (Food Network Canada), Sleeping with a Killer (Lifetime Canada), Accident, Suicide or Murder (Oxygen Canada), Love After Lockup (Slice) and Love is Blind (Netflix) return with an all-new season while Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Flavour Network), LOL: Last One Laughing Netherlands (Amazon Prime Video) and Star Search (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new Crave original documentary: Hockey Fanatics, a 8-part docuseries follows host Dave Foley and special celebrity guests as they travel across North America to explore the passion, culture and heart-stopping action of hockey fandom.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 8



Puppy Bowl XXII – 3hr Special (Discovery Canada @ 2pm ET)

Over 120 rescue puppies from 72 shelters across the country join Teams Ruff and Fluff in the cutest competition in sports; featuring special guests and an all-new Halftime Showdown, it’s the loudest call to action to adopt, don’t shop.



Super Bowl LX – 4hr Special (NBC and CTV @ 6pm ET)

The Seahawks and Patriots meet for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX.



THE BORDERLINE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV @ 10:15pm ET)

A cop from the wrong side of the tracks ventures beyond the line of duty to save a childhood friend, only to have everything unravel. When his plan backfires, his carefully constructed life begins to collapse, thrusting him into a dangerous collision course with backstabbing criminals, suspicious colleagues, and vulnerable civilians who need him more than ever.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 10

The Artful Dodger – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 11

Cross – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Love is Blind – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (Netflix)



HOCKEY FANATICS – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET) *8-Part Docuseries*

Hockey Fanatics follows host Dave Foley and special celebrity guests as they travel across North America to explore the passion, culture and heart-stopping action of hockey fandom.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 12



HOW TO GET TO HEAVEN FROM BELFAST – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Three lifelong pals embark on a chaotic quest to solve the mystery of their old friend’s suspicious death and keep their own dark secret under wraps.



CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Retired couple fakes one’s death to collect insurance payout. They hide out, awaiting funds, putting family under strain with deception and unusual living arrangements.



THE ‘BURBS – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

In an adaptation of the 1989 movie, a young couple uncovers secrets about their quiet suburb with the help of their quirky neighbors.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 13

Coldwater – SEASON 1 FINALE (Paramount+ Canada)

LOL: Last One Laughing Netherlands – SEASON 4 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



NEIGHBORS – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada 9pm ET)

Exploring the chaotic and complicated disputes of neighbors and the extreme lengths they’ll go to defend what’s theirs.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 15

Tournament of Champions – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Dark Winds – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

The Simpsons – SEASON 37 FINALE (Citytv and FOX @ 8:30pm ET)

Family Guy – SEASON 24 PREMIERE (Citytv and FOX @ 9:31pm ET)

Bookish – SEASON 1 FINALE (PBS @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 17

Tell Me Lies – SEASON 3 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

Sleeping with a Killer – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Lifetime Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 18



56 DAYS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

After a chance supermarket encounter, Oliver and Ciara embark on an intense relationship. When a savagely murdered corpse surfaces 56 days later, the investigation delves into their turbulent love story, revealing grim secrets.



BEING GORDON RAMSAY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Follow celeb chef Gordon Ramsay behind the scenes as he juggles family life, global empire and his biggest launch yet in this all-you-can-eat documentary.

Star Search – SEASON 1 FINALE (Netflix)

Accident, Suicide, or Murder – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 19

The Night Agent – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)



GIRL ON THE RUN: THE HUNT FOR AMERICA’S MOST WANTED WOMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *Limited Series*

The series chronicles the nationwide manhunt led by U.S. Marshals as convicted double murderer Sarah Pender eludes capture with the help of a network of ex-cons and her boyfriend, Tom, who continues to assist her even after discovering her identity.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 20

The Last Thing He Told Me – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV)



STRIP LAW – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

An uptight lawyer teams with a flashy Las Vegas magician to bring some pizzazz to the city’s stupidest cases in this irreverent adult animated comedy.

Love After Lockup – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)